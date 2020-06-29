Equity REIT Performance In A Nutshell: Week 26

Not surprisingly, data center REITs performed the best (albeit, negative 0.9%) because of the underlying bond-like characteristics.

Lodging has been the worst performing sector for two weeks in a row. This week, lodging/hotel REITs registered ca. 9% loss.

All of the 16 REIT sectors ended the week in a negative territory, where the more virus-sensitive sectors (e.g., retail, office and lodging) suffered the most.

This week, the U.S. equity REITs in aggregate backed by 3.99% amid the rising number of new COVID-19 cases and the potential social distancing measures associated with it.

For the third week in a row the U.S. equity REITs have underperformed the S&P 500 widening the YTD return gap to 11%.

Week 26 (July 22 - 26) resulted in a yet another negative performance by the U.S. equity REITs - both in absolute and relative terms.

The broader U.S. REIT index Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) declined by 3.99%, while the S&P 500 by 2.78% during Week 26 period, registering the third week in a row of REIT underperformance.

Looking at a YTD basis, the gap between VNQ and S&P 500 has widened accordingly and now has reached 11%. From the year start, VNQ is down a staggering 16.5%.

Let's now take a look at the cumulative returns of all 16 U.S. equity REIT sectors (as classified by NAREIT) during Week 26. The charts below reflect the returns on an individual sector level that are based on equal weightings and are adjusted for any stock splits, reversals and dividends.

It is quite obvious that Week 26 began with a relative stability where most of the sector returns either slightly increased or decreased. However, starting already from June 25, all sectors exhibited synchronized drawdowns and entered a negative return territory.

The key driver behind such a movement was the significant uptick in new COVID-19 cases and the rising fears of second wave. In fact, the COVID-19 has largely dictated the negative REIT performance during the whole June.

Interestingly, in the prior week seven out of 16 REIT sectors delivered positive returns when the market had already started to factor in increased probability of second wave. These sectors were mostly defensive with a lower sensitivity to social distancing measures.

Week 26, however, brought negative returns across all of the 16 sectors that can be viewed as a testament of elevated fear levels among the financial market participants.

In my prior article to this one Equity REIT Performance In A Nutshell: Week 25, I highlighted the lodging/hotel REIT sector as the worst performing sector:

Lodging/hotel, in particular, was the worst-performing sector during Week 25. It retreated by 11%, while VNQ, as indicated above, lost about 2%.

Week 26 has resulted in a yet another awful week for the lodging/hotel REITs. Despite the 11% decline during the prior week, almost all of the 17 hotel REITs ended the week with lower market cap levels loosing ca. 9% in aggregate.

This can be clearly explained by the significant sensitivity to any form of social distancing measures associated with the virus. Most of the hotels have not fully recovered or managed to reach a break-even point since the outbreak of COVID-19 in mid-March. Additional headwinds put the whole sector at a huge risk where many companies will struggle to service the existing debt and cover the cost base.

While data center REITs registered a loss in Week 26, the results can be considered good in the context of the other 15 sectors. Data center REITs retreated by only 0.95% exceeding the S&P 500.

If you have followed this series of weekly review, you will remember that in most cases the data centers have showed bond-like returns, especially in the times of raising volatility. This week has been no exception.

The graph above confirms the story above. Data center REITs have on average delivered higher returns than any other REIT sector, while the lodging/hotels have brought the complete opposite.

In terms of the volatility, data centers, self-storage and timber REITs have been more immune to market swings and have generated relatively stable returns. In the same time, regional malls, infrastructure and manufactured housing REITs have exhibited a higher beta (i.e. sensitivity) to the overall market that can be partially attributable to the larger drop from the highs generated in the start of the week.

Finally, the correlation graph brings no major surprises. The correlations tend to increase during falling markets, especially of as such magnitude as experienced this week.

The key outlier is the data center REITs, which as already described above, can be viewed as quasi-bonds. The underlying business structure of data center REITs resembles the cash flows generated by low credit risk bonds (i.e. long duration and fixed contracts with a very stable customer base).

