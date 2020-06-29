Sales are up, but only in single digits, and additional costs may outstrip any profit gain, even allowing for a huge one-off business rates relief.

From the initial surge in panic shopping for staples such as pasta and tinned food to a massive ramp-up in home deliveries, the COVID-19 concern and then lockdown have had a big impact on the food and general retail scene in the U.K. as elsewhere.

Tesco (OTCPK:TSCDY) (OTCPK:TSCDF) just released a detailed set of results for its first quarter (13 weeks till 25 May) which provides a helpful color on the impact of all this. I focus here on Tesco as the stock under examination, but a lot of the impacts from the recent time will have some carryover value in analyzing other U.K. supermarket stocks such as Morrison (OTCPK:MRWSF) and Sainsbury (OTCQX:JSAIY) (OTCQX:JSNSF). Some will also likely presage experiences in other markets. Tesco also suggested it is making progress in its fight against Aldi, but that is a different topic to be analyzed elsewhere.

Along with these results, Tesco has made a one-off data analysis available to help show how shopping has changed during this unusual period. It has some very interesting data on a week-by-week basis and is an informative read for anyone trying to understand in detail the impact of COVID-19 and the lockdowns on supermarket shopping.

Sales Are Up, But Less than Panic Buying Suggests

The top-line revenues show growth across the board in retail. However, the headline increase in the U.K. of 9.1% while above normal isn't remarkable. I would have expected a higher increase as people have been buying extra provisions to stockpile, while the lockdown has led to a surge in home consumption. Against that, there probably have been some drop-offs from out of stocks, less impulse purchases and also the loss of trade such as office workers popping in for lunch purchases.

The Republic of Ireland's sales increase was over double that of the U.K., which I find hard to explain. The company's explanation was that this was "driven by higher conversion of 'out of home' consumption," but it would be surprising if that was so much stronger in the Republic than in the U.K. as out-of-home outlets have been closed in both.

To put those numbers into perspective, I have pulled together the like-for-like sales record in Q1 for the past few years. This shows that both the U.K. and the Republic of Ireland segments really did have a strong Q1, but they also help explain the relatively low looking Central European growth number. People there behaved much the same as in Western Europe - the company said online shopping was up markedly and the basket mix switched towards more essential items. The underlying trend was sales decline - last year Q1 Central Europe saw a 4.9% decline, for example. So this year's headline increase of 3.9% is actually fairly sizeable.

Chart: Tesco Like for Like Sales Growth in Q1

2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 UK 0.3% 2.3% 2.1% 0.4% 8.7% ROI 0.3% 0.2% 3.0% 1.3% 20.5% Booker n/a n/a 14.3% 3.1% 0.6% Central Europe 2.8% -0.4% -1.0% -4.9% 3.9%

The uptick has been due in part to far higher online demand. Online has almost doubled in size for Tesco in the U.K. in one quarter, a truly transformational event.

The Profit Impact May Be Negative

A headline increase in revenue may be more than matched by a rise in costs it seems. The results announcement said:

Later on, the company provided a fuller estimate of the potential cost implications across the financial year of its recent moves, which include 12 weeks' paid leave for 26,000 staff, recruiting 47,000 temporary staff, costs associated with reopening mothballed distribution sites and £65 million spent on disposable protective equipment. Overall this adds up to a net hit to profitability it seems. The company said:

"In total, our latest estimate of incremental costs for the UK for the full year is c.£(840)m. These costs will be partially mitigated by the UK business rates relief of £532m and a contribution from additional food sales."

The company said that if the lockdown easing continues, its current expectation for the full year is that retail operating profit is likely to be at a similar level to 2019/20 on a continuing operations basis. In other words, the great shopping rush associated with COVID-19 isn't expected to impact results positively at all.

At the group level, it may even be negative, as the Tesco Bank operation fell 26.5% in the quarter due to the cessation of travel money services and reduced ATM usage, while losses will be higher due to increased provision for bad loans. Indeed, the bank is now forecast to produce a £175-200 million loss for the year versus a £193 million operating profit in the prior year.

As a Tesco shopper, I might add I think the company has done the right thing in spending to protect staff and customers, so am in no way critical of that. I simply think it is worth calling out the fact that the sales increase at Tesco doesn't look like translating into a profit increase. There's a fair chance that what is true for Tesco as market leader will be roughly true for other similar retailers.

A Hidden Bright Spot: Clubcard Plus

The coverage understandably mostly deals with the impact of COVID-19 and the lockdown, but it is worth calling out a lesser point it makes. Tesco has started to trial its version of Amazon Prime (NASDAQ:AMZN) of what it calls Clubcard Plus. For a fixed membership fee, there is an in-store discount twice monthly, as well as other benefits. Clubcard is already a world-class, data-mining operation, so I feel optimistic about the prospects for this. In the Q1 results, the company stated that the pre-COVID-19 impact of Clubcard Plus on buying behavior was circa 3x the level anticipated pre-launch. That is a storming result.

Additionally, the shift during lockdown to less frequent, bigger basket shops (shopping frequency is down 32%, but basket size is up 64%) enhances the attractiveness of Clubcard Plus, although it remains to be seen whether that behavior endures.

Conclusion: The COVID-19 Supermarket Bubble May Be Fairly Small and Unprofitable

This is only one set of quarterly results, but coming from the U.K.'s largest retailer, it feels worthy of note. The sales bump is sizeable, but still only single digit. Some of that may be shopper loading which could negatively impact sales down the road. But the profit impact is negated by associated higher costs - it looks like at the full-year level, the COVID-19 and lockdown sales increase won't improve profits.

