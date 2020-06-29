Introduction

REITs when resorting to financing themselves with other than common stocks, they usually do it through preferred shares. At the moment, there are a total of 121 preferred stocks, issued by a REIT, by not adding those issued by mortgage REITs. However, we also have three baby bonds, listed on the Exchange, issued by a real estate investment trust. These are Diversified Healthcare Trust's (NASDAQ:DHC) DHCNL and DHCNI, and Office Properties Income Trust's (NASDAQ:OPI) OPINI. Now, OPI enters the primary market with another baby bond, making the total number 4.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B5 Filing by Office Properties Income Trust - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 6M notes issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $150M. You can find some relevant information about the new baby bond in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Office Properties Income Trust 6.375% Senior Notes due 2050 (NASDAQ: OPINL) pay a fixed interest at a rate of 6.375%. The new issue bears a "BBB-" Standard & Poor's rating, it is callable as of 06/23/2025, and is maturing on 06/23/2050. OPINL is currently trading close to its par value at a price of $24.95 and has a 6.57% Yield-to-Call and a 6.46% Yield-to-Maturity. The interest paid by this baby bond is not eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate. This results in the "qualified equivalent" YTC and YTM sitting around 5.47% and 5.38%, respectively.

Here is how the stock's YTC curve looks like right now:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Office Properties Income Trust, formerly Government Properties Income Trust, is a real estate investment trust ('REIT'). The Company operates through direct ownership of real estate properties segment that are primarily leased to government tenants. The Company's properties are located in areas, including Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey and New Mexico.

Source: Reuters.com | Office Properties Income Trust

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, OPI:

Source: Tradingview.com

Currently, Office Properties Income Trust is paying a $0.55 quarterly dividend for its common stock, which translates into an annualized payout of $2.20. With a market price of $27.84, the dividend yield of OPI is at 7.90%. As an absolute value, this means it pays $106.04M in dividends yearly.

In addition, with a market capitalization of around $1.36B, OPI is one of the smallest 'Office REITs' in the US (according to Finviz.com).

Capital Structure

Below, you can see a snapshot of Office Properties Income Trust's capital structure as of the time of its last quarterly filing in March 2020. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q1 2020, OPI had a total debt of $2.21B, and with the newly issued OPINL, the total debt of the company becomes $2.36B, that are senior to the company's equity. This makes the Debt-to-Market Cap ratio at 1.73, which is a quite high ratio, meaning the company is highly leveraged.

Furthermore, we also want to add one more ratio, the FFO/Debt Payments. The higher this ratio, the better. From the Income Statement and the Cash Flow Statement, we can see the company had a Funds from Operations of $277.82M for the TTM, with $124.91M paid as interest expense (to which another $9.56M yearly interest expenses for the newly issued baby bond must be added) that translates into a ratio of 2.06, which looks much better against the previous number. In the following table, we can also how is the company's performance with respect to its debt payments coverage for the last 5 financial years.

Source: Marketwatch.com | Company's Cash Flow Statement

The Office Properties Income Trust Family

There is one more outstanding baby bond, issued by OPI: Office Properties Income Trust, formerly the Government Properties Income Trust, 5.875% Senior Notes due 2046 (OPINI):

Source: Author's spreadsheet

OPINI also pays a fixed interest, at a rate of 5.875%, and bears a "BBB-" Standard & Poor's rating, just like the newly issued senior notes. As a difference, its call date is as of 05/26/2021 (after less than a year), and it is maturing as of 05/01/2046, 4 years earlier than OPINL. OPINI is currently trading below PAR at a price of $23.73, translating into a Yield-to-Call of 12.66% and a Yield-to-Maturity of 6.34% (its Yield-to-Worst). If we compare the two OPI's baby bonds, the newly issued OPINL has a slightly higher YTW, equal to its YTM, a 0.12% higher than OPINI.

In addition, in the following chart, you can see a comparison between the "older" baby bond OPINI and the fixed income securities benchmark, the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF). It can be seen that, before the pandemic, OPI's baby bond had tangibly outperformed the ETF, then during the COVID-19 panic selling and at the subsequent price recovery, the two issues moved almost identical.

Source: Tradingview.com

Fixed-Rated Baby Bonds

Since there are only two other baby bonds issued by a REIT, Diversified Healthcare Trust's DHCNI and DHCNL, and DHC is essentially quite different REIT from OPI, I will continue straight to the comparison with all other baby bonds that pay a fixed interest, have a positive Yield-to-Call, and have a maturity date between 20 and 40 years.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

Investment Grade Rated Baby Bonds

This chart contains all baby bonds that pay a fixed interest, have a positive Yield-to-Call, and carry an investment-grade S&P rating.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

Covenants

Certain covenants apply to the notes, including the following: We may not incur Debt if the additional Debt would cause the aggregate principal amount of our outstanding Debt to be greater than 60% of our Adjusted Total Assets.

We may not incur Secured Debt if the additional Secured Debt would cause the aggregate principal amount of our outstanding Secured Debt to be greater than 40% of our Adjusted Total Assets.

We may not incur Debt if the additional Debt would cause the ratio of our Consolidated Income Available for Debt Service to our Annual Debt Service for our most recently completed four fiscal quarters to be less than 1.5 to 1.0, determined on a pro forma basis after giving effect to certain assumptions.

We are required to maintain Total Unencumbered Assets of not less than 150% of our Unsecured Debt.

Source: 424B5 Filing by Office Properties Income Trust

Use of Proceeds

We estimate that our net proceeds from this offering will be $144.7 million, after payment of the underwriting discount and other estimated offering expenses payable by us (approximately $166.5 million if the underwriters exercise their overallotment option in full and assuming all of the notes sold pursuant to the overallotment option are not sold to institutions). We expect to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay amounts outstanding under our revolving credit facility and for general business purposes, which may include repaying $39.9 million of mortgage debt secured by one property, that has an annual interest rate of 3.6% as of March 31, 2020 and matures in August 2020.

Source: 424B5 Filing by Office Properties Income Trust

Addition to the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of around $150M, OPINL is a potential addition to the ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index during some of the next rebalancings. It will also be included in the holdings of the main benchmark, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF, which is the ETF that seeks to track the investment results of this index. This is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities.

Conclusion

Office Properties Income Trust is one of the smallest office REITs listed on the NYSE. Its debt-to-market cap ratio is 1.73, or in other words, its market cap covers only 57% of its liabilities. However, its interest expenses are well covered by the company's FFO, and besides, there is a covenant in the new IPO prospectus that OPI cannot incur any additional debt if the total debt will become greater than 60% of the adjusted total assets. The new IPO is currently trading at a price that is close to its par value, at $24.95, and has a Yield-to-Worst, equal to its Yield-to-Maturity of 6.46%. This is 0.12% higher than the Yield-to-Worst (the YTM) of OPI's older senior notes, OPINI. As an investment-grade issue, I compare OPINL with all other investment-grade baby bonds, and as such, it has one of the highest YTM, lagging only behind Qwest's (NYSE:CTY) and PSEC's (NASDAQ:PSEC) baby bonds, but PBB, PBY, and PBC have significantly shorter maturities.

