Siegel feels the risk at most is loss of one year of earnings, about 5% in market value, because the Fed has pushed cash into the economy effectively.

The stock market and the economy appear to be out of whack. Hardly anyone disagrees with that view. There is, however, a sharp division between those who find the wide disconnect between market and economy inexplicable and likely to resolve in a negative way and those who argue that the market's behavior is rational and well-founded. These antithetical views are well represented by two market heavyweights, Jeremy Siegel and Howard Marks. Here's a brief version of their opposing views:

The Jeremy Siegel View:

Siegel is the ultimate data wonk on the stock market as demonstrated in his Stocks For The Long Run, now in five editions, which is the go-to source for stock market metrics in long-term data series.

Siegel has a macro perspective, and his work has been in the area of macro analysis of stock performance, which he boils down to interest rates and earnings. The sudden stop of the economy doesn't bother him too much because he points out that at a PE of 20, a disaster leading to zero earnings for a year crops just 5% from the value of the of long term discounted earnings. In other words, it takes current market value back to 2019. From that perspective a drop in excess of 30% was irrational.

Siegel also notes a major difference in the Fed's impact in comparison to 2008, namely the fact that Fed liquidity in 2008 went to shore up the banks which entered the 2008 crisis with zero reserves while today banks are well-reserved and the money from the Fed is available to be loaned out. He notes the 25% increase in checking account cash in just 8 weeks; in other words, cash went directly to M1 and M2 money supply. He also cites the fact that there is no overhang of excess housing as in the earlier crisis. His expectation is for a boom in 2021 which will carry the economy back to normal.

The Howard Marks View

Marks is the ultimate analyst of distressed debt, which provides him with a unique window on the health of the economy. As such, he is probably the best source of an overview of the economic and financial world grounded in micro analysis of individual companies. His views are documented in Memos going back to 1990 and available and free on the Oakmark Capital web site. His real time market calls are spectacular, especially at market extremes, as is his investing track record.

In his most recent essay Marks lays out the bases for positive and negative opinion on the market along with his personal tilt toward the more negative view. He notes the number of companies already in bankruptcy and the likelihood of more to come. Noting that market sentiment tends to move irrationally from "flawless" to "hopeless", he suggests that the current market has moved to the optimistic extreme.

In laying out his case Marks explains how liquidity provided to troubled and highly leveraged companies produces zombie businesses without a rationale for existence, and how indiscriminate showering of cash upon one asset class increases the value of discounted future cash flow and thus lowers expected returns. Moreover it establishes a price which pulls up all other assets. He further notes that investors appear to be ignoring anything but a best case on both medical outcomes and the future of employment and damaged areas such as state and local finances.

I will have more to say on the scary implications of long term Fed support a little later. Marks has similar views.

Both Siegel and Marks make logical cases for their points of view, and in each case I find myself persuaded until I leave one case behind and begin to consider the other. I am tempted to tell myself that Siegel has the optimism which comes from his very long term focus on the American market while Marks has the skepticism and caution that come from a life spent viewing companies which got themselves in a fix doing dumb things with high leverage. Marks generates his excellent returns by finding the ones selling at such a low market price that it over-discounts the problems.

Could both savants be right? In a sense, yes, but one is likely to be more right than the other within the time frame relevant to most investors. A market which continues to climb to the stratosphere makes Marks wrong at some point while a market that comes apart and undercuts the March 23 low undercuts the Siegel view. For individual and institutional investors alike, the prudent action involves attaching probabilities to the two cases.

The Siegel point of view might suggest a 75-25 stock/cash portfolio (his actual recommendation replacing the old 60-40 portfolio) while the Marks point of view might suggest zero stocks and perhaps some opportunistic fixed income. My own allocation (approximately 30-70) is somewhere in the middle, slightly to the Marks side mainly because of personal conservatism and age.

That 30-70 portfolio is something like my Bayesian prior at this particular moment - my base case pending further information. Having sold significantly on February 25 (six days after the top and not far below it) and bought on March 24 (missing one substantial day of the rally), I then sold much of what I had bought in May as the stocks overran my targets and pulled forward three or four years of expected return. My transactions and my assessment of the risks are well documented in articles published on this site, including especially this one, which presented three scenarios for the future course of the crisis.

The first scenario, by far the most negative, involved the disastrous outcome which would come about if the Fed and Congressional leadership dithered and made terrible mistakes. This scenario, to which I had assigned a 10% probability, was pretty much taken off the board by early March as both the Fed and the political leadership stepped up in a rational and decisive way.

The second scenario, to which I attached 60% probability, was for a much more mixed outcome in which the monetary and political authorities did reasonably well but the damage from the virus and lock down was so drastic and tenacious that recovery was imperfect and took years. That scenario remains on the board, though the likelihood of the worst version of it has diminished. It also includes the possibility - a blending of the two views - that the market continues to surge ahead for some time while persistent unemployment and reduced consumer spending continue to hold the economy down. Some pundits make the case that permanently laid off workers increase corporate profit margins, although I have not seen a version of this argument which explains where growth in consumer spending will come from with many workers permanently laid off.

It is the third and most optimistic scenario that the current rally and quick re-opening of the economy appear to resemble. Here is the description of Scenario 3 taken directly from my May 4 article linked above:

Model Number Three

The Fed improves its own model of what is happening, and the Executive branch and Congress also improve their grasp of the situation. All act more quickly on much larger scale, attach less importance to their ideological differences, and make compromises. All look less to the next election and more to the place they will have in history.

The first entity to see this on the way has been the financial markets. The rally that began on March 23 is real and will continue. The yield curve remains positive and actually steepens significantly. Absolute rates rise slowly but steadily. The stock market never undercuts the recent lows. Incredibly, it rises to new highs despite the drag of a number of companies which sink into various levels of reorganization. Most survive but wipe out common shareholders.

On the face of it, the stock market approaching its all time high strikes many as a reductio ad absurdum. How can that be reasonable? Then, a possible meaning begins to occur to a few analysts. The Fed has exceeded $15 trillion in various survival and stimulus programs with more on the way. Congress is well on the way to a compromise to pass and implement massive infrastructure and Green New Deal programs. The money in circulation is exploding.

Businesses like the explosion of money, and the market likes it even more. Commodity prices are rising big time, and everything measured against money begins to go up in value. Many people are already doing better than they were before the crisis and the persistent threat of deflation is over.

Here, this model bifurcates sharply. In about a third of the scenarios serious inflation arrives within the decade. For all other scenarios, inflation roughly offsets the deflationary undertow present in the recent past and the two opposing forces recede at more or less the same rate. Nobody cares. All you have to do in life is survive and prosper one day at a time.

I gave Scenario 3 a probability of 30% at that time, suspecting that this estimate might be too high. The current rally suggests that the 30% probability I assigned is too low. For that reason I think it is worth revisiting the optimistic scenario and expanding upon the short version above.

Scenario 3 fits the Jeremy Siegel view almost perfectly. It's the "The-Fed-Has-Got-This" model. Political actions generating additional monetary stimulus have also been more or less the best case. These policies have produced a so-far-so-good result so far, although ultimate success is far from assured and a V-shaped recovery remains unlikely. In this article I wrote about several pieces of research dealing with recoveries from a "sudden stop" economic event. The best data available comes from Mexico, which has had three "sudden stop" currency-driven events since 1990. Mexico is of course very different from the United States, but the evidence is that initial recovery from a "sudden stop" is sharp but incomplete, with damage lingering for several years.

Scenario 3 as a whole describes an MMT world, a world in which a central bank can expand money supply without consequences - thus Modern Monetary Theory - so long as it has the world's reserve currency. The Fed may thus manufacture money out of thin air and distribute it as needed to the economy. A generation ago the notion was dismissed by the grown-ups of the financial world as irresponsible and potentially disastrous. If it works successfully in this crisis, it will likely become the new orthodoxy.

Inflation is one of the consequences that immediately come to mind, as I discussed in the linked article. Professor Siegel acknowledges that inflation will likely rise, but believes that it will be contained at 3 or 4 per cent, a number the Fed might actually welcome. Inflation at that rate for a few years would help to inflate away the various forms of excess debt at all government levels and for private citizens as well. This was the way the government managed the large overhang of debt from World War II, albeit with one year in which inflation was quite a bit higher. There's a reasonable chance that the Fed will pull off exactly that trick, an outcome which would be particularly good for banks as well as other financials. I should disclose that I own JP Morgan (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), and US Bank (USB).

There is, however, a potential by-product of Fed policy which is downright spooky. Could Fed action ultimately undercut basic rules and practices in the markets and make time-tested measures and forms of analysis useless?

A Farewell To Some Basic Principles And Behaviors?

When explaining the importance of topspin to my young tennis students I explain to them how the Bernoulli effect - the pressure differential in fluid dynamics (applied specifically to spinning balls by Magnus) - means that a ball spinning outward over its north pole generates more pressure above and less beneath so that the flight of the ball bends downward and it lands in the court. It's the same force that allows a 747 to get off the ground and climb. I then take my students briefly down Alice's rabbit hole by suggesting that airplanes possibly didn't work until the Bernoulli equation was accepted by the majority of human beings (just one student ever had the wit to ask if birds had it early).

The point, of course, is that science is grounded on mathematical principles which work whether people believe in them or not - as Galileo famously said about the fact that the earth moved. Many if not all economic and market facts don't work that way. Unlike scientific facts, even many well established market rules and principles are ultimately dependent on majority acceptance. An example is currency. Gold worked as a currency as long as a majority of populations believed its scarcity outweighed its inconvenience. Fiat currency became accepted as the principle means of exchange and storage of value when an overwhelming majority treated it as such. Bitcoin has so far failed to become accepted as a currency because an insufficient number of people accept it as such.

Events sometimes bring about or hasten major changes in accepted market principles. Gold is an example. International flows of gold played a large enough part in the Panic of 1907 that in the next crisis of international magnitude, the Great Depression, FDR in 1933 set a fixed exchange rate between gold and currency and moved to take gold out of circulation. Richard Nixon further marginalized gold by essentially removing the gold standard in 1971. Despite howls of indignation which echo today, both Presidents achieved their basic policy goals.

For many years it was axiomatic that gold is a hedge against inflation. This appeared to make sense because inflation simply means that the value of dollars declines as measured against physical assets or products, or to put it in inverse terms, physical assets increase in value when measured against dollars. That much is tautology. It's an open question whether gold is an especially good physical asset to measure against dollars because it somehow serves to represent the universe of physical assets. To the extent that large numbers of people ask what gold is really good for, the value of gold as a store of value in both crises and times of inflation diminishes. Up to this point gold does still tend to move in the expected direction, but not strongly enough to make it a perfect solution to the problem of inflation.

Methods for valuing financial assets have a long history. With minor modifications they have appeared to be as scientifically grounded as Bernoulli's principle of fluid dynamics. Professor Siegel's analysis of very long term data presented in Stocks For The Long Run suggests that the average price earnings ratio for stocks is somewhere between 14 and 16. A corollary to this band of average PE ratio is the reciprocal long term real return of stocks, which falls between 6.5 and 7%.

Among the modifications to the expected PE was the Peter Lynch rule for growth stocks - that one should expand the amount one is willing to pay for a stock with persistent high earnings growth using the PEG ratio (PE ratio divided by growth rate). Siegel himself has updated his acceptable PE for the overall market. One such modification is that the very long term success of the market as a whole may have reduced the risk premium investors as a whole require for stocks, thus accounting for the upward drift of market PE over the past four decades.

Siegel also takes the position that in low rate environments such as the present and recent past stocks as a whole may be worth 18 to 20 times earnings. One reason is the weaker competition from safe bonds and another is the lower rate for discounting future earnings. Together these factors lift the value of stocks as an asset class. A shortened rule of thumb Siegel uses for this modification is that fair value for stocks as an asset class is roughly 20 minus the inflation rate.

Why is this kind of modeling important? The answer is that further major modifications may be on the way as a result of continuing Fed infusions of liquidity. The Fed policy of low rates and abundant liquidity over the past ten years may have already had an impact on pricing models for stocks. Price earnings ratios of the major indexes have remained historically high - though not in bubble territory - especially so for the Nasdaq index. This modification in expectation has already been tested in the "taper tantrum" of 2013 which showed that investors had been conditioned to expect a steady level of quantitative easing. This presents an important point: Fed actions do more than address immediate problems; they also create expectations and train investors to behave in ways which may have long term consequences.

Over the period of low rates and persistent Fed stimulus a new phenomenon has emerged in the valuing of a certain type of company. Three market leaders - Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX), and Tesla (TSLA) - have grown to enormous market caps despite having earnings which are so negligible as to seem unsatisfactory as a measure of value. These companies appear to be judged less on earnings, cash flow growth, and profitability than on being powerfully innovative companies whose sales have grown rapidly as their products and services have been eagerly embraced by the public. Supporters cite the prospect for future earnings as justification for present price, but this defense feels half-hearted. Earnings just don't seem to matter, period, whether now or in the future. The companies display all the characteristics of the capitalist system except making money which can be distributed to the owners. Investors seem to have decided that this is okay because the companies have demonstrated that they have powerful business models and the stocks continues to rise. Earnings and earnings growth seem to be outdated metrics.

Many smaller companies are valued similarly. Only yesterday my daughter, a health professional with great curiosity and a very good mind, explained to me the virtues of four small biotechs she bought for her own portfolio. She chose them for reasons having to do with their potential to reach a wide market and address important health needs. None of them have earnings. What interested her most was their ability to attack illnesses like non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, in which she is seeing an unfortunate long term increase. She explained that she didn't give any thought to earnings or stock valuation because the possibilities were so tremendous it didn't seem important. Was this okay, she asked? I realized that although this sort of thinking went against sixty years of market experience, she might well be right. In any case her portfolio is up a ton. I'm catching up on the four biotechs and trying to decide if I will accept her view and buy small positions myself. I may write about it.

The Risk Of A World Without Failure And Price Discovery

Can this sort of thinking about growth companies become increasingly accepted as a way of thinking about the whole market? What if the Fed chose to indiscriminately support the entire stock market in the way that it has indiscriminately supported corporate bonds? Because the bond buying of the Fed falls directly on his area of expertise I'll let this most recent Memo of Howard Marks speak to that subject:

When the Fed buys securities, it puts money into the hands of the sellers, and that money has to be reinvested. The reinvestment process, in turn, drives up the prices of assets while driving down interest rates and prospective returns. There’s been a related expectation that the Fed’s buying might be less than discriminating. That is, there’s no reason to believe the Fed insists on good value, high prospective returns, strong creditworthiness to protect it from possible defaults, or adequate risk premiums. Rather, its goal seems to be to keep the markets liquid and capital flowing freely to companies that need it. This orientation suggests it has no aversion to prices that overstate financial reality."

This is a polite way of saying that the Fed is comfortable setting the price it wants for all financial assets without regard to any metrics at all. It is also comfortable with buying junk bonds issued by companies which have no rationale for continuing existence. Here's what Marks had to say on that subject:

In all, the Fed created capital market conditions that gave rise to readily available financing, bond issuance at record levels, and deals that were heavily oversubscribed. As long as money-losing companies are enabled to refinance their debt and borrow more, they’re likely to stay alive and out of bankruptcy, regardless of how bad their business models might be. Zombie companies (debt service > EBITDA) and moral hazard don’t appear to trouble the Fed."

It's clear that these Fed policies bother Marks a lot. Marks probably has a better ability than anyone else to understand residual value in damaged companies which make their bonds buyable at the right price, the reciprocal of which is the companies he throws in the waste basket because they have no value at any price. As he is keenly aware, that skill has little value if the Fed is willing to buy any bonds of any company at any price.

It's the same problem faced by Warren Buffett, who has come in for dubious criticism for his unwillingness to act. Although his ability to pick through and analyze companies in temporary difficulty is unmatched, it is very hard to apply when a tide of liquidity is lifting all boats. From the Fed's perspective, at a moment like this, nothing should be allowed to fail.

The risk of failure is a very important element of capitalism as we know it. In 1942 Austrian economist Joseph Schumpeter coined the term "creative destruction" and called it "the essential fact about capitalism." In the Schumpeter view a crisis like the present is like a forest fire which clears out rot and dead wood and in the process makes room for vital new growth. In the last year when both California and Australia have had devastating forest fires, experts have asserted that they would have been greatly lessened in destructive force by good forestry practice which allows minor fires to do the work of destruction and renewal.

An acute economic crisis may seem a poor time to apply the wisdom of Schumpeter, but just how far should the responsible authorities go? It must be very tempting to a central banker to rescue everything and everyone from the pain of failure. Guaranteeing a market which goes up reliably every year could go a long way toward rescuing not just just companies of systemic importance but thoroughly inefficient companies which nevertheless have employees who would be thrown out of work. The same thinking may soon be applied to entities such as state and local governments which have been profligate beyond belief in their failure to set aside funds for pensions. Although a pensioner myself in the most irresponsible of all states, Illinois, I wonder whether a bailout of states, as tempting as it may soon become, is worth the behavioral effect of training people and institutions that it is okay to behave like idiots because somebody will eventually bail you out.

The same sort of principle applies to the stock market. To Ben Graham and those who follow him it was axiomatic that in the short term the stock market was a voting machine but in the long term a weighing machine. This principle provides the justification for careful analysis of stocks and has been taken by value investors as something close to a natural law. But is it? The problem is that the principle of seeking value does not work in markets in which price discovery has been brushed aside. Permanent stimulus turns the stock market into a permanent voting machine which always casts its vote for more stimulus and higher prices.

It should be possible to choose between value investing and growth investing on a basis of which best suits your skills and temperament. In reality, it is hard to do the necessary analysis of either when a tidal wave of indiscriminate liquidity has overwhelmed all principles and methods of analysis. A generation is being trained to believe that investing is easy and doesn't require work or thought. Careful thought, in fact, appears counterproductive. The outcomes which result when securities of good companies and terrible companies are supported indiscriminately is training a generation of investors that there is no benefit to the virtues of prudence and careful analysis.

Absolute administration of financial markets is rare. Japan has done a weak version of this, with the central bank buying stocks heavily. The efficacy of this policy choice is unclear. Because it took place in a society which places a premium on permanent assured employment with large businesses closely linked to the needs of the state, it's possible to make the argument that the Japanese policy has had success in the context of Japanese values.

I can think of only one example of absolute administration by freezing and completely determining prices in a large stock market. That was Germany, which froze market prices in early 1943 as bad news began to trickle back about the battle of Stalingrad and held them in place to the end of the war and beyond. When price discovery was again allowed in 1948 prices opened down more than 95%.

The German situation was obviously entirely different from the current situation in the US except for the aspect in which distortion and management of prices seemed necessary to defer potentially disastrous consequences if the losses in low quality bonds had to be recognized. With public perception so important to recovery it made sense at the height of the crisis to manage public perception of disaster. The Fed is unlikely to do anything as extreme as a market freeze, but the evidence so far is that it would do quite a bit to keep the market on an even keel until the economy has improved enough that investors can deal with the truth.

What are the consequences? Is present policy increasing the risk that the next forest fire in the markets may be the really big one that no amount of liquidity can halt? I suppose it's an idle question, and at my age anyway, a question that there is no point in trying to answer.

Conclusion

So far the rally which started on March 23 has been unstoppable. In the process it has simply powered over quite a few common sense measures by which the market is normally weighed. The simplest version of this is that the market was fully priced at the February 19 high and fell roughly the amount needed to restore value and discount a recession.

Then came the pandemic and lock down which wrecked corporate cash flows, put many companies on the brink of bankruptcy, and whacked discretionary consumption - all bad stuff which seems unlikely to be fixed quickly. A survey by the Nate Silver statistical site Five Thirty Eight revealed that 73% of economists believed that after a vigorous initial recovery the economy will level off far below its previous peak and move toward full recovery sluggishly and over an extended period of time. This accords with the academic studies cited in my previous article, which I link again.

Why, then, have stocks as measured by the major averages come close to making a 100% recovery? In short everything is a lot worse than before and likely to remain so for a while, but the market action implies that nope, it's okay, and in fact better to be where we are now than where we were on February 19.

When I considered different ramifications of the more optimistic scenario on May 4, I thought mainly in terms of the the possibility that heavy stimulus might generate serious inflation. I am less worried about that outcome now. As the scenario has unfolded, it has seemed clear to me that the major risk is in the area of extreme moral hazard. The approach to this crisis has been an attempt to write an enormous ex post facto insurance policy against failure of all kinds with the assumption that such an insurance policy comes without meaningful cost.

As I finish writing this, the market is wrapping up a week which has included a second significant dip. The meaning of that dip is not yet clear. Could it be the beginning of the huge second dip that some analysts believe in? I have no idea. What I will be watching is what actions the Fed and political authorities take if the correction starts to get serious.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM, BAC, USB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.