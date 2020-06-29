Liberty had a net loss in its Q4 2020 and its Fiscal 2020 EPS of $0.03 was well below my forecast of $0.09.

Two of my recent Seeking Alpha articles showered Liberty Health Sciences (OTCQX:LHSIF) with praise and suggested it offered explosive upside potential for investors. In the near term, I no longer believe such outperformance is likely. This article explains why I changed my conviction regarding LHSIF.

Liberty's Fiscal 2020 Press Release

For at least a month Liberty shareholders on social media had been speculating about when the company would release its 2020 Fiscal Year results. While monitoring those discussions, I was very surprised to learn that a company officer told a shareholder that Liberty planned to release its audited Fiscal 2020 results on Sunday, June 28th.

A Sunday release date mystified me because I never heard of any company releasing financials on a Sunday. After all, conference calls normally accompany earnings releases and participants understandably do not like to have their weekends disturbed.

Unlike other companies, Liberty did not formally announce the date they intended to release their Fiscal 2020 results nor did it announce if and when it would have a conference call. The sudden, unannounced appearance of Liberty's Fiscal 2020 results in a company press release prior to the market opening on Friday, June 26 caught people by surprise as did the fact there was no conference call scheduled.

The headline of the release stated Liberty's revenue grew by 401% in Fiscal 2020. The release was prepared, as most are, to focus attention on the positives including the following which appeared as paragraphs 4 AND 5 of the press release. "As of February 29, 2020, Liberty maintained C$24,957,245 of cash and cash equivalents compared to C$13,291,426 in cash and cash equivalents at February 28, 2019."

The release noted that Liberty recorded net income of C$22.27 million in 2020 compared with a loss of C$22.29 million in 2019. It also mentioned that 2020 included a C$14.27 million gain on the sale of a property.

Shareholder Concerns Surface

Leading up to Friday's press release shareholders had expressed concern about Liberty's lateness reporting Fiscal 2020 results. There was a fear that the company was purposely delaying issuance of bad news, given that its fiscal year ended February 29th and it was already late June. Other shareholders thought the delay reflected the fact that Liberty had hired new outside auditors. Truth be told, inordinate delays in financial reporting and switching outside auditors are things companies need to avoid, since they often do signal problems.

Shareholders had also expressed concern over Liberty's board of directors awarding options covering 2,630,000 shares with an attractive strike price of C$0.43 to 17 individuals in April 2020. Most shareholders, however, were not bothered by the total number of options awarded, since they amounted to less than 1% of the shares outstanding. Rather, they were concerned by the fact that by far the largest grant, 900,000 shares, was awarded to Aaron Serruya, who was listed in the regulatory filing as a "Consultant/Board Observer." Shareholders questioned this award and noted the Serruya family is heavily invested in numerous other cannabis companies.

Another concern surfaced after I visited Liberty's two newest dispensaries in West Palm Beach and Stuart, Florida the day after each opened. I wanted to get a feel of the location, physical space, and customer traffic compared to other Florida dispensaries I had visited.

I arrived late morning unannounced at the West Palm Beach dispensary and was warmly greeted and given a tour. In the 30+ minutes I was inside that store I was the only customer. Upon saying I was surprised that there were no customers, I was told it was a planned "soft" opening. I was not comforted by that explanation.

I told a friend and fellow Liberty shareholder about my trip to the West Palm Beach dispensary, and we decided more market research was needed. Accordingly, around noon on the day after Liberty opened its Stuart dispensary I entered that store, while my friend positioned himself at the entrance to Trulieve's (OTCQX:TCNNF) Stuart store, which is 5.5 miles north of the Liberty's new Stuart store. The Trulieve store was selected because of its proximity and newness.

Using our cell phones to coordinate timing, I entered Liberty's Stuart store late morning at the exact time he started counting people leaving the Trulieve store. The personnel at the dispensary were very friendly and gave me a tour of the facility. My visit turned out to be a repeat of what I experienced at the West Palm Beach store opening a few weeks earlier.

In the 30+ minutes I was in the Stuart store I was once again the only customer, and I was again told it was a "soft" opening. Meanwhile, during the same span of time my friend counted 50 customers leaving the Trulieve store with bags.

My friend then went immediately to a Liberty dispensary in Port St. Lucie, Florida, which is about 5.4 miles north of the Trulieve store. He determined that customer traffic was about 1/3 of what he observed at Trulieve's Stuart store. The Port St. Lucie dispensary is one of Liberty's oldest having been opened in June 2018.

While the above research may not be statistically significant, it is sufficient to establish two telling facts. First, no customers were observed at the two newest Liberty dispensaries at the time of my visits. Second, a 24 month old Liberty dispensary produces only about 1/3rd of that achieved by a nearby Trulieve dispensary that is only four months old. These observations disturbed at the time and they still do.

The above visits to dispensaries strongly suggested to me that establishing new stores will not insure rapid growth. Unlike Kevin Costner building a baseball field in Field of Dreams and having Shoeless Joe Jackson and teammates show up to play; Liberty Health cannot build dispensaries and expect customers to show up.

In fact, interested LHSIF shareholders have observed a disappointing decline in average sales at Liberty dispensaries versus its competitors and have posted those observations on social media. Florida OMMU data show that the number of people with medical marijuana cards grew by 10.7% from the beginning of Liberty's Q3 to February 29, 2020, while the number of Liberty dispensaries grew from 16 to 23. Given its 43.8% increase in dispensaries, it is extremely disappointing to see that Liberty's sequential growth rate in sales revenue, Q4 2020 vs. Q3, was only 10.4%.

By comparison, Trulieve's most recent sequential growth showed a growth rates in OMMU IDs of 21.4%, a 21.6% growth in the number of Trulieve dispensaries, and a 20.5% growth in sales revenue. These metrics show that Trulieve's sales revenue is growing twice as fast as Liberty's.

Alarm Bells Ring

I had been tracking Liberty's sales of flower and THC products on a weekly basis through Florida's Office of Medical Marijuana Use (OMMU) for the past year and knew their sales of flower were flat in Q4 over Q3. For the same time period, however, Liberty's sales of THC were up 27% and those supposedly have much higher profit margins. I, therefore, made assumptions based on a positive observed trend in THC products.

On June 24th I posted the following optimistic but cautionary forecast on Facebook. "When Liberty Health Sciences, LHSIF, reports its Fiscal 2020 results it is likely to report net income after tax of about $35 million or about $0.10 per share. Anything less would be a big disappointment and require a thorough explanation. The fourth quarter should account for about $8.5 million of that Fiscal 2020 net income. If my forecast is correct, Q4 will be the fourth straight profitable quarter and perhaps telegraph an important turning point in the history of Liberty Health."

How Bad Was Q4 2020?

The truth is that Liberty's fourth quarter failed to live up to my lofty expectations. In contrast to the beautiful picture painted in the company's press release, a careful analysis of financial statements revealed that Liberty's Q4 2020 was a bad. Analysis of Q4 2020 statements revealed that for the fourth quarter Liberty Health Sciences had a:

net income before tax loss of C$905,000

of C$905,000 net income after tax loss of C$4.307 million

of C$4.307 million loss of C$0.02 per share

of C$0.02 per share decline in free cash flow from operations of C$4.531 million or 38%

in free cash flow from operations of C$4.531 million or 38% decline in cash and cash equivalents of C$3.583 million or 12.7%

in cash and cash equivalents of C$3.583 million or 12.7% decline in shareholders' equity of C$1.615 million or 1.14%

The above results were not close to what I expected. Accordingly, I decided to dig deeper into the data for possible explanations.

It turns out that Liberty's average realized price of a gram of cannabis fell from C$11.26 in Q3 to C$10.18 in Q4, a decline of 9.6%; and, the average transaction size dropped by a whopping 23.9% from C$117 to C$89. Liberty reported an increase of 27,217 customers in Q4 but that could not offset the price declines.

Conclusion

I never would have recommended Liberty Health Sciences as highly as I did in earlier articles if I had an inkling that their financial results would fall so far short of my expectations in the fourth quarter of its fiscal 2020. Liberty's Fiscal 2020 report has shaken my belief in this company's ability to provide consistent growth well above its peers in Florida.

I do not believe Liberty is in financial trouble; instead, I believe it is now fairly valued based on the following metrics. On June 26th LHSIF closed at $0.38 and that equates to a PE ratio of about 12.7x based on Liberty's EPS of $0.03. Book value of Liberty on February 29, 2020 was $0.295 therefore it is trading at 1.3x book value.

In my opinion, Liberty does not have the marketing prowess and management information systems to dramatically increase sales relative to its competitors. Its rates of growth in net income and cash flow from operations are therefore likely to suffer versus its competitors.

There is the always the possibility that a buyer could suddenly appear and acquire Liberty Health Sciences at a fanciful premium to LHSIFs current price. Such a buyer, however, could probably also buy MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF) of Florida or Acreage Holdings/The Botanist (OTCQX:ACRGF) of Florida very cheap, since they are both zombie cannabis companies.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LHSIF, TCNNF, GWPH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.