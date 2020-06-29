The Rise Of Carbon Pricing And Impact On Earnings

Schemes raise US$45bn, equal to 1% global listed company earnings. Expanding to 100% coverage and minimum US$45 price takes to 12% earnings. But impact very focused on only three sectors.

Carbon pricing is spreading. Currently 46 countries have schemes covering 22% of global emissions. Sub-national and corporate carbon pricing is also growing. COVID may delay but not derail.

Carbon pricing going global

Carbon pricing is growing, whether with national schemes or companies internal pricing, as ESG issues go mainstream. It is set to imminently expand to some of the world's largest carbon emitters, China and the Transport (Shipping, Airlines) sector. The COVID recession may delay but is unlikely to derail this trend. Carbon scheme revenues currently equate to c1% of global corporate earnings but could ultimately rise to 12x that, focused on three main sectors. It remains a long-term earnings headwind, and the direction of travel is clear. It pays to be structurally cautious the climate laggards in these sectors as they face a potential double-impact of lower earnings and lower multiples.

Forty-six countries, covering 12 Gigatons or 22.3% of global greenhouse gas emissions, now have carbon pricing/taxation schemes in place, according to the World Bank. These vary significantly in scope and price, but the aim is the same: to price carbon to help shift the cost of greenhouse gas emissions back onto the producers.

The European Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) is the world’s largest, covering 2,250 MtCO2 of emissions and trading at a quoted price of €23 t/CO2. Korea and Japan have large schemes, but are only 20% and 40% the size of Europe’s. Several schemes are in ‘pilot’ mode across China, the world's largest polluter, and a nationwide carbon market for its power sector was due to launch at end of this year – though coronavirus may delay - with further expansion onto other sectors, such as steel.

There are over 40 sub-national schemes in operation globally, including in the US, where north-eastern states for example have a regional power sector carbon market and are planning one for the transport sector. Despite the lack of a national scheme, the sub-national US schemes are the third most used globally after Europe and voluntary offsetting.

Corporates setting internal carbon prices and voluntary offsetting

Companies are also increasingly setting an internal price on carbon, regardless of national regulations. CDP highlights 1,600 large corporates globally, equivalent to c8% of listed corporates, and led by those in US, Japan, and China, that are using or planning to use an internal carbon price to help drive better resource allocation decision-making. Voluntary carbon offsetting has also grown sharply, and is currently the second most used carbon market type (see bottom chart), as corporate ESG awareness and investor pressure has grown.

Carbon prices should continue to rise

Nobel Prize economist Joseph Stiglitz and others have estimated that hitting the Paris Agreement emission targets needs a price of US$40-80 on industrial emissions. By contrast, the median tonne of carbon emissions is currently priced at US$15 in existing schemes. As carbon pricing mechanisms spread, governments and corporates implement further energy transition regulations, and ESG becomes engrained in investment processes, we expect carbon prices to rise.

Trading the European ETS scheme

The European ETS scheme is a cap-and-trade scheme where companies' generating greenhouse gas emissions buy allowances to cover their emissions. The price of these carbon credits fell 30% during the coronavirus equity market sell-off, but have since recovered, helped by a change in the ETS structure introduced in 2019. To help prevent repeat of the oversupply driven slump seen in carbon prices post the 2008 crisis, 24% of surplus ETS credits are now removed every year, effectively shrinking the market and supporting prices. This Market Stability Reserve drove carbon prices up 400% in 2019 and made carbon credits one of the best performing asset classes for the year.

The European Commission wants to extend the ETS scheme to new industries, such as shipping and airlines, which we discuss below, with the broader transport sector the fourth largest polluter. It also plans to impose a Carbon Border Tax on imports from foreign polluters – effectively forcing others, such as China, India and the US to price emissions adequately.

Shipping – IMO 2020 isn’t carbon, but it may be coming

The shipping industry has just tightened environmental regulations significantly, implementing IMO 2020 that came into force this year and deals with sulphur in fuel. This reduces the upper limit of sulphur in fuel from 3.5% to 0.5%, driving a c80% drop in sulphur emissions from ships. This is being achieved through cleaner (but more expensive) fuel, scrubbers to trap particulates and/or switch to cleaner LNG or methanol fuels. The reality of this transition has been complex, with the recent oil price crash a benefit to shippers, but balanced by a freezing of global trade and new shipping capacity coming on stream hurting freight rates. The Drewry’s World Container Index was down 17% peak to trough in May but has since recovered to -6% YTD. Over 65% of respondents to the Refinitiv Carbon Market Survey 2020 thought the shipping industry would be included in Europe's ETS market eventually.

Emissions pressure on airlines building

Airlines have so-far generally resisted the pressure to go green. That may change however given state-led bailout conditions and CORSIA plan:

Some European nations are forcing airlines to make green commitments in exchange for financial aid, including investing in cleaner fuels, replacing polluting short haul flights and reducing fleet age. This has been seen in recent support from the French and Austrian governments, but was loosened in Lufthansa’s recent €9bn government bailout by the German state. Environmental rules have often been extended at time of crisis - see in the wake of the 2015 Volkswagen emissions scandal, when the government imposed strict new emissions rules. In 2021 70% of global airline emissions were scheduled to enter a UN emissions-trading program, CORSIA, capping them at average of 2019-2020 levels. With fleets grounded through most of this year, including 2020 levels is problematic, and coronavirus impacts likely driving a postponement or rework, but ultimately could be one of the largest drivers for carbon offsets.

Cost of pricing carbon and investment implications

The World Bank estimates that governments raised US$45bn from carbon pricing initiatives in 2019. To put this in perspective, this is around 1% of the US$4.6 trillion earned by the 19,000 public companies’ universe we aggregated using Refinitiv. That sounds inconsequential but is only a starting point. Consider:

Carbon pricing initiatives only cover an estimated 22% of global green house gas emissions. Assume this ultimately rows to 100% and the impact is over 4% of global corporate earnings. Carbon prices are also likely too low, as discussed above. The estimated global media carbon prices is US$15, with analysts estimating the price needs to be US$40-80/t to meet the Paris Agreement goals. Or at least three times current levels. So an additional 3% of income for those under existing carbon schemes. Ultimately assume that 100% of global GHG emissions are subject to some form of carbon pricing, and that a minimum carbon price of cUS$40/t is needed to meet the Paris Agreement commitments, and the cost to global corporate rises to cUS$540bn, equivalent to 12% of global 2019 corporate earnings. An estimated 1,6000 global corporates currently use or plan to use internal carbon pricing today, or about 8% of the listed total. We can assume the majority are larger, and therefore generally listed. This cost will be disproportionately born by a relatively small group of companies. GHG emissions are concentrated in power generation (25%), industrial uses (21%), agriculture (25%), transport (14%), and real estate (6%)

Europe has taken the carbon pricing lead, but US companies are not immune as: 1) sub-regional US initiatives such as the Western Climate Initiative and Regional GHG Initiative grow, 2) cross-border initiatives such as EU Carbon Border Tax for many US companies to price carbon, 3) voluntary corporate carbon offset and internal carbon pricing initiatives rise, and 4) investor ESG initiatives increase pressure on US companies.

This would argue against investing in the most impacted sectors, as carbon pricing costs are set to increase materially over time (putting earnings under pressure), and ESG investment activism is already rising (putting valuation multiples under pressure). Industrials, Energy, and Utilities are amongst the largest emitters:

The Industrials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI) includes many transport, aerospace, and machinery stocks, with Union Pacific (UNP), Boeing (BA), UPS (UPS), and Caterpillar (CAT) amongst the top ten holdings. The Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), has super-majors Chevron (CVX) and Exxon (XOM) as it's two largest holdings, with a 44% stock weight. The Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), has NextEra (NEE) and Dominion Energy (D), with a combined 20% stock weight.

By contrast, there are a number of broader ETF's that may benefit from the energy transition and growth of alternative fuels, stimulated by the growth of carbon pricing. Though they are mostly small, with sub US$1bn assets. These include the Invesco Global Clean Energy Portfolio ETF (PBD) and Invesco Solar Portfolio ETF (TAN).

Risks: Carbon price adoption vs ESG trends

Carbon pricing trends could be slower than expected, but ESG investor activism looks set to only increase.

Carbon pricing trends: The cost of carbon continues to either only slowly develop, or carbon prices stay very low. It remains to be seen whether the current coronavirus crisis accelerates this trend – putting governments in a position to accelerate the 'green agenda' – or slows it, with a focus on near term employment generation rather than longer term climate change costs.

ESG adoption trends: Companies that are not seen to pro-actively price carbon or decarbonise increasingly face a higher cost of capital, lack of investor support, derating valuations, and continue to shrink as part of public markets.

Conclusion: Carbon prices increasingly important

46 countries now have carbon credits and taxes, covering 22% global greenhouse gas emissions, with sub-national and corporate internal carbon pricing schemes also growing. Carbon prices are likely to keep rising, from current half level needed to meet Paris Agreement, and Europe’s ETS scheme restricting supply. Extending ETS schemes to airlines and shipping is seemingly on-the-cards, and China is due to launch it's first national carbon market. Carbon pricing globally currently raises cUS$45bn, equal to 1% global listed company earnings. Expanding to 100% coverage and a minimum US$45 carbon price takes to 12% of overall corporate earnings, and is very focused on only three sectors - energy, industrial, and transport.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.