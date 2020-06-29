4 Dividend Stocks To Own For The Remaining Of 2020

Those are not the only stocks expected to deliver quality results, but their stock price is trading at attractive entry points.

Strong financial metrics indicates that AbbVie, AT&T, Kraft Heinz and Royal Dutch Shell are undervalued when assessed from a dividend and potential growth perspective.

Some companies managed to shine after the COVID-19 market crash and appeared to be a good investment opportunity for the remaining of 2020.

Since the start of 2020, the market has been struggling due to the slow global economic growth. When the Domino Effect of countries lockdown started in March, stock market experienced very high sell off volumes and prices decreased to records low. Now, as countries are getting back to work and despite fears of a second COVID-19 wave, many stocks can be considered a good opportunity for investors seeking attractive entry points. Securing positions at current prices can return attractive yields to shareholders with an upside capital gain potential.

Below are four stocks, which I consider good opportunities for the remaining of 2020 and that have attractive market prices.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products that are used on a global level. The company has many products in its pipeline which might boost its future revenues. Its latest earnings were released last May, and were better than expected with $2.42 earnings per share, beating analysts' estimates by $0.17. On the revenues side, the firm earned $8.62 Billion during the quarter compared to an estimated $8.31 Billion.

Attractive Pipeline: Many late-stage candidates are currently in the pipeline and some products recently approved by FDA like Kyrizi and Rinvog are expected to have a strong first year sales of approximately $1.9 billion. In addition, AbbVie gained FDA approval for Oriahnn (elagolix capsules) in 2020 which can further boost revenues.

Fair Debt Mix: For the first quarter of 2020, AbbVie recorded a total debt to capital ratio of 110.60%, lower than 121.50% recorded during the same quarter of 2019, indicating lower financial risk. On the long term solvency side, EBIT/Interest reached 9.64x in FY 2019 which is the highest level since 2016.

Other Strong Fundamentals: The company has a forward P/E ratio of 10.32, while its industry median forward P/E is 20.58. We also note that AbbVie holds a PEG ratio of 0.28, while the industry's average PEG ratio is 0.90. Finally, to assess the company's cash outlook, we can compare its P/CF which stands at 11.87 compared to 18.67 for the industry.

Outlook for 2020: AbbVie management maintained its earnings guidance for 2020 but slightly lowered its forecast for the operational sales growth. The company expects EPS for 2020 to be approximately between $9.61 - $9.71, implying a year-over-year growth above 8%.

Dividend: The board of directors of AbbVie announced the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of $1.18 per share to shareholders of July 15.

As mentioned in my recent article, AT&T is considered an attractive investment due to its with strong cash flows history and its high dividend yield. The company can benefit from many factors to boost its stock price.

The 5G boom: As the largest telecommunication company in the U.S., the company intends to deploy a nationwide 5G mobile network, whereas currently, its 5G network covers only around 160 million people. With a global lockdown this year, digital transformation was accelerated and using 5G wireless networks is expected to have benefits on companies operations in various industries. Thus, subscribers of major telecommunications carriers will upgrade to 5G as this feature became available in their regions.

Solid Asset Base: HBO, CNN and TNT, in addition to Time Warner represent a large asset base for AT&T. The challenge lies in generating profit in an efficient way and finding new opportunities on these platforms to generate revenues through targeted ads and monetizing digital content as the economy is expanding the 5G coverage network. It is true that the launch of HBO Max was under expectations, however revenues can recover some of their lost opportunities during the coming period as gradual easing of lockdown across countries is being undertaken.

The main risk for AT&T is in managing its large debt level, however it is considered under control assuming the company is able to keep on generating high free cash flow levels.

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC)

Products of Kraft Heinz witnessed high demands due to the panic experienced by consumers amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Its 2020 first quarter sales increased by 3.3% year-over-year. For the second quarter, the company expects a low to mid-single digit organic net sales growth which will likely break the downtrend experienced by the stock price during the recent years.

Success of Kraft Heinz is highly dependent on its ability in correctly engaging with new customer behavior changes and offering new products satisfying its customers' new needs.

Source: TIKR graph by author

On the financial side, the company closed FY 2019 with a Total Debt/Capital of 31.90% which has been stable during recent years and its EBITDA/Interest was 5.89. At those levels with an expected increase in revenues, the company will be able to pay its dividends while managing its balance sheet and adding more value to its shareholders.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)

The last stock that I consider a good investment opportunity is Royal Dutch Shell. Three financial metrics indicate that the company is undervalued when compared to its peers.

P/B ratio looks attractive at 0.72 when compared to its competitors with ratios higher than 1.

Its P/S ratio of 0.41 and its strong cash outlook with a P/FCF of 5 give value investors additional reasons to secure positions in the stock when compared to other oil and gas companies having P/S above 0.75 and P/FCF above 12.

The above metrics identify Royal Dutch Shell as one of the market's strongest value stocks. The company's first quarter earnings were better than expected, however the dividend cut had a negative impact on its stock price. Transition to renewable energy will expand Shell's revenue structure. Free Cash Flow of the company is expected to be maintained at high levels due to reduction in capital expenditures along the cut in operating costs.

Conclusion

The stock market recovered from the March crash, however its implications are expected to unwind in the coming period which will put many companies under real financial distress situations. I tried to pick stocks that are expected to overcome the market challenges. AbbVie, AT&T, Kraft Heinz and Royal Dutch Shell are not the only stocks that are expected to add more value to shareholders or deliver quality results. However, their future outlook and their long-term financial indicators make them good investment opportunities with promising growth potential as well as high income generators.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, KHC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: There are risks associated with investing in securities, including loss of principal. As such, before buying or selling any stock, we recommend doing your own research and reach your own conclusion or consulting a financial advisor. The information contained in this article is for informational purposes only.



This article uses company filings, third-party data, and academic research. These may contain approximations and/or errors.