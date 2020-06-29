The Oil Market Could Shift Into Supply Deficit By The Fourth Quarter Of This Year

There is no denying the brutal hit that the current pandemic crisis inflicted on the oil market. The supply/demand balance was greatly disturbed, leading to some arguably absurd situations where some oil was sold at a negative price. The situation came about once it became clear that there may be a storage shortage due to the dramatic decline in oil demand. On top of that, Saudi Arabia and Russia announced that they had no interest in continuing to curtail supplies in order to provide the market with some price support.

Saudi Arabia in particular acted very aggressively in its efforts to further drown the market in unwanted oil. Since then OPEC+ agreements helped to contain the supply/demand imbalance. While benchmark oil prices recovered significantly from the March lows, it is nowhere near enough to prevent a continued slide in the global oil industry's CAPEX. US shale production, in particular, seems to be experiencing a freefall in drilling activity. It is not entirely certain whether supply will be able to rebound to levels needed to keep up with what is now becoming a robust surge in demand. This could lead to a spike in oil prices, economic turmoil such as hyperinflation, and certain investment opportunities as well as pitfalls.

OPEC is forecasting a strong rebound in global oil demand by Q4

As far as the demand slump is concerned, the current quarter is supposed to be the most disastrous of all with as much as 20% of demand evaporated since the Q4 2019 peak. By the third quarter, we should start experiencing demand levels that are still about 10% below the peak in demand we experienced in 2019, but the interesting part is that demand is forecast to rebound rather sharply. By the last quarter of this year, we should see demand down only about 4-5%.

Data source: OPEC

While demand in the fourth quarter of this year is still likely to be far below the global peak we experienced at the end of last year, it may be just enough to bring the global oil market back into balance. We should keep in mind that global supplies are also set to decline precipitously in response to the disastrously low oil price environment. It is possible that by the end of the year, even if the OPEC+ agreement will expire, global oil supplies will not exceed demand in the fourth quarter of this year.

US shale set to lead the global supply contraction trend this year and beyond

The global oil & gas industry responded to this year's oil price crash as it should be expected. It cut investment budgets even though they were already very far from previous record highs we saw last decade. By some accounts, about $85 billion in industry spending will be slashed this year from previously set CAPEX plans.

Source: Global data

By the time the year is out we may find that the cuts in capital spending have been even higher. Furthermore, we may see the cuts extended into next year. Most of these CAPEX cuts will have an effect later on when it comes to upstream production. Some cuts will have an immediate impact. We should also keep in mind that it will take many months or in some cases years for a resumption of higher capital spending levels to have an effect on production.

The US shale patch in particular seems to be particularly badly affected by the current low oil price environment. According to the preliminary estimates published by the EIA, America's oil production has seen a decline from a peak of 13.1 mb/d earlier this year, to a recent estimate of 11 mb/d in only a matter of months. There are expectations of production picking up in the second half of this year but at this point, such forecasts cannot be considered to be in any way dependable. The continued decline in active rigs suggests that production will continue to decline, although there is the drilled but uncompleted well backlog the industry is sitting on, which may be a wildcard in the short term.

Global conventional oil has been stagnated for a long time now and is most likely on the verge of permanent decline

Source: Crude Oil Peak

I like the graph above because it serves to highlight rather clearly the fact that since 2005 if it were not for the gains in production from just three countries, namely Iraq, Canada, and the United States global crude oil production would have declined. The gains in Iraq came in the form of conventional oil but the gains from Canada and the US were in the form of unconventional oil. If it were not for the gains from these two countries in the form of shale oil and oil sands, global crude oil production would have been stagnated. We should note that the black line representing oil prices shows that particularly between the 2007-2014 period we experienced a high oil price environment, yet it did nothing for the world's conventional oil production in terms of stimulating production gains.

As is the case with the collapse in CAPEX spending in the shale patch, it is also true that the global conventional upstream sector has seen a decline in investment. The decline may not be as notable, because many projects take half a decade or more from discovery to the first oil produced. Projects that are a few years into development tend not to be affected by short-term temporary plunges or spikes in prices. Other projects, such as more minor field production enhancements can oftentimes be abandoned in response to low oil prices.

Finally, I want to highlight the fact that regardless of the industry's will to spend on enhancing conventional oil production, there is a serious problem emerging, namely a lack of discoveries.

Source: Rystad Energy

Given annual conventional oil production of about 25 billion barrels per year, and recent discoveries that have been averaging more like 5 billion barrels per year, it is not hard to grasp the fact that the global conventional oil industry is faced with a situation where most of the production decline offsets from existing wells have to come from squeezing more oil out of already producing fields. New discoveries are clearly not keeping up. So far this century there has not been a single year when new conventional oil discoveries surpassed production. This fact is reflected in the plateau in production reached about 15 years ago. The yearly new discovery to production ratio deficit, combined with the further downshift in new discoveries we have seen in the past half-decade or so means that total global conventional production is about to move from a long plateau to a steady and permanent decline phase in the next few years.

Oil prices, economic impact, and investment implications

Oil demand or better-said lack of it is currently the factor that dominates the oil market. I am assuming that going forward we will not see any more extreme economic shutdowns in the US or around the world as we saw in the first two quarters of this year. Oil demand should be rebounding at this point in time, and I have a feeling that it will actually surprise to the upside in coming months. In other words, OPEC's demand forecast may be on the conservative side. It remains to be seen how the supply side will respond to any spike in demand. If supply will fail to keep up due to excessive demand destruction as well as other longer-term factors I already discussed, eventually, there will be a price spike.

The economic impact of an oil price spike has the potential to be an outright catastrophe within the current economic context. It would limit economic growth, while the hyperinflation scenario that many have feared will happen ever since the 2008 global financial crisis could become a reality, as the oil price spike could in fact become a factor that would ignite inflation that could eventually turn to hyperinflation. I explored this concept in far more detail in a recent article. I fully understand the skepticism surrounding any talk of high inflation for the foreseeable future, but I don't think it should be dismissed.

The implications surrounding an inflationary spike within the current economic context are nothing less than a potential nightmare. Our economy is mostly kept afloat by a massive money-printing program, which is allowing the government as well as the business sector to increase their debt on a massive scale. An inflationary spike would put an end to that and it would bring down the economy, one way or another. In other words, if the major central banks around the world will react to an inflationary spike by reversing course and starting to shrink their now-massive balance sheets, it will pull the rug out from under the wobbly feet of the global economy and we will likely see another tailspin, perhaps as severe as it was in the first half of this year. On the other hand, if they choose to not reverse course inflation will take on a life of its own and all the money being printed will end up feeding inflation.

As far as what this might mean for investors, a hyperinflationary environment would wipe out most bond investors with fixed yields, as well as those sitting on cash. The low inflation forever bet is the general consensus right now, with very little faith in ever escaping the current deflationary environment. I believe that we will, and oil supply shortages will be in large part responsible. But unfortunately, we will not escape it in a triumphant fashion. We will escape it only to be faced with another crisis of the opposite kind. Banks will initially seem like beneficiaries of higher inflation as interest rates will also move up. But the overall industry will suffer a great deal as long term debt payments, such as fixed mortgages will be paid back in devalued money, while the interest they charge currently will be wholly inadequate to keep up with inflation.

Gold and other commodities with some scarcity value should do alright within such an environment. Oil producers should mostly benefit, although we should keep in mind that inflation will also mean higher extraction costs. In other words, shale acreage that is far from being profitable now might not become profitable even within an oil price spike scenario. Having said that, few companies still possess enough conventional oil to be able to meet rising demand with increased production, while producing at a profit.

For this reason, of all three oil company stocks I am invested in, Suncor (SU), Chevron (CVX) and Shell (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B), I think that Suncor stock will see the best performance once demand will outpace supply. It has the capacity to profitably increase production. Moreover, it is sitting on a very appealing production/reserves ratio. It has 7.8 billion barrels in total proven & probable reserves, while its current production amounts to about 284 million barrels per year. At this rate, it has enough reserves to last it for about 27 years.

There are other potential pitfalls as well as opportunities in the event that an oil price spike is approaching. There is also a strong possibility that an oil price spike will not occur for years to come. Demand could remain subdued if the economy will never fully recover. Supply could also surprise to the upside in the shorter term. It is also possible however that we will see an oil price spike sooner than many people might think, and it could easily trigger a hyperinflation event in many major economies around the world. If investors will be blindsided by such an event occurring, opportunities to invest in winning assets will be lost, while failure to divest from assets that will suffer will see them taking deep losses. It is a possibility we need to keep an eye on and watch out for early signs, in case that it will happen, so we can adjust our investments accordingly.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SU, CVX, RDS.A. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.