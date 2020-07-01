Oil Outlook: 2020 And Beyond

Co-produced with Trapping Value

Oil has had a rather tumultuous few months. While the year started off with promises of $70/barrel for West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, things went south rather quickly as the pandemic coincided with an oil price war. While prices did go briefly negative, the stories spun were that oil could go to negative $100/barrel. The media hit maximum bearishness just as prices bottomed. As it often happens, markets refuse to go down when peak pessimism is hit and the rebound was ferocious as the price rebounded to $40/barrel over the next two months. While that spelled relief for some producers, what does this do to our longer bullish thesis? After all, we had said earlier that the lower oil remained, the better the longer-term story would get. With that in mind, let us look at the where the fundamentals stand and how the forces determining oil prices are evolving.

Rigs Take The Elevator Down

Any analysis of the oil supply must always start with the US oil-directed rig count. This is the part that has the most direct impact on oil supply within the next 6-12 months. That has been rather telling. US rig counts continue to fall and show absolutely no inclination to even stabilize.

This is despite significantly stronger prices today than 45-60 days back. The key factor here is that firms are getting beaten down by the banks and credit lines are being cut to the bone. Any excess liquidity is just being used to pay back debt and that will not ease any time soon. $133 billion is due to be paid off over the next few years and this is not counting the credit lines which will be shrunk.

Today rig counts have gone significantly below trough 2016 levels. What we would add to that is the base decline rates are significantly higher than they were in 2016. As can be seen below, current estimates are that production is declining twice as fast as 2016, per month. This is simply a function of the larger portion of production in the last few years from fast declining regions.

Ralph. E Davies and Associates ran a more recent number but based it on a field by field analysis of US production. They came up with a more conservative decline rate but still estimated that US production could fall by 4.2 million barrels per day within a year. The following data assumes that the drilling stopped at the beginning of 2020.

Production Estimates

While the above numbers look at what production would get to over time, it ignores the data from production shut in. As can be seen below, production already has fallen sharply in the oil patch.

July will see a bounce back due to higher prices as some higher-cost wells are brought back on. But at current rig counts we are destined to revisit the 2016 levels of 8.5 million barrels per day. That is a very big delta vs. the estimates just six months back when EIA was expecting 13.5 million barrels per day from US oil in 2021. The US oil production change by itself will create a balanced market at some point in 2021.

Of course, US oil is not the only one impacted here. Canada's 2021 production estimates are now down 5%-7% from what they were at the start of 2020. Collectively it appears to us that maximum production at even $50/barrel in 2021 is under 93 million barrels per day. Unless prices improve significantly, the world will go into a shortage by Q3-2021 based on IEA demand estimates.

OPEC

We have tried to make our bullish case for 2021 based on everyone producing flat out. In other words we expect prices to rise even without OPEC Plus restricting production. But in the shorter term, their production curtailment is rather crucial.

May was generally a good month for OPEC Plus and compliance was overall excellent, especially considering the magnitude of enforced cuts.

Iraq once again remained a problem child and went again with their usualc"yes, yes, we all need to cut. Well, all except Iraq of course." This time though both Saudi Arabia and Russia came down hard on Iraq and there was a lot of pressure put to increase compliance. Iraq has agreed to cut exports by at least 15% this month.

The failure of members such as Iraq, Nigeria, and Angola to meet their quotas threatened the accord, with Riyadh and Moscow pushing for full compliance. Iraq has asked international oil companies operating in the country, including BP (NYSE:BP), Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Lukoil PJSC, to start curbing production, Jabbar said. They should do it without reducing natural gas output and while maintaining supplies of light grades of Basrah crude, he said. BP has been told to cut crude production at the nation’s biggest field of Rumaila in the south by 10%, according to a person familiar with the matter. Source: Financial Post

Overall the group is on the right track to prevent inventories hitting maximum but discipline will be key to achieving their goals.

Don't Get Too Bullish Yet

While the supply is responding nicely and demand is coming back, the BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India and China) are still at the epicenter of the pandemic. India's seven-day moving average of documented cases has gone from 300 odd at the start of the lockdown to almost 16,000.

With more than a 50-fold increase in daily case count, a number we are certain is a drastic underestimation, India is now easing lockdown measures. The country's official case count is near 400,000. Even if we assume a 20-fold undercounting of infections, which some serology studies have pointed to, only 7% of India's population has been infected to date. Our point here is that the country is not going back to normal any time soon and oil demand estimates could prove to be overly optimistic in the short run.

Brazil's data has been lumpier, but the country also has seen its daily case load move up 35X since early April.

China's lockdown of Beijing already has shown up in the traffic numbers and will show up soon in the oil demand numbers.

Marginal supply is being turned back on a little faster than we anticipated. Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) for example, just raised its annual production forecast by about 10%.

We previously announced that we had voluntarily shut-in approximately 25,000 boe/d of production. These volumes remained off-line for April and May. As operating netbacks improved in June, we initiated plans to bring approximately 80% of these volumes back on-line. At current commodity prices, the resumption of production from these previously shut-in barrels will have a positive impact on our adjusted funds flow and improve our financial liquidity. For the second half of 2020, we currently project about 5,000 boe/d of heavy oil production to remain shut-in. Taking into account the production brought back on-line, we are revising our production guidance range for 2020 to 78,000 to 82,000 boe/d, from 70,000 to 74,000 boe/d previously. We expect production in the second quarter to average approximately 72,000 to 73,000 boe/d. Should operating netbacks change, we have the ability to shut-in additional volumes or restart wells in short order. Source: Baytex Energy Press release

As oil prices have moved near the $40 mark, we also expect a very heavy hand of hedging as oil producers rush to lock in these prices for late 2020 or even 2021. Another important thing to consider is that inventories are still rather full and one should not expect refineries to bid up prices when margins are so low and the tanks are full. This should be another factor that will keep prices down and we see $45/barrel as a hard ceiling. It will be a bumpy road until things normalize, but from a longer-term perspective, the less energy companies believe things will normalize, the better it is for 2021-2022 pricing.

Conclusion

The setup for significantly higher prices actually has been written in stone but we are still struggling with the exact timing here. We had earlier suggested a timeline for oil price increase to $60/barrel and based on new incoming data remain comfortable with that older range. Our favorite in the space is still Imperial Oil (IMO), yield 4%, which we believe has the balance sheet strength to make it through anything the market throws at it. We believe $60/oil is inevitable and IMO will at least triple from current levels when that happens.

