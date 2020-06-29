While results from clinical trials of Gilead Sciences' (GILD) remdesivir in COVID-19 have been positive, the stock has failed to break out of a trading range in the mid $70s for any prolonged period of time. I have previously put the issue down to uncertainty on remdesivir pricing and potential revenues. With GILD now providing clarity on pricing and other recent developments discussed in this article, it might be time for GILD to break out of that trading range, pending the market's reaction to pricing news.

Data by YCharts

Figure 1: Past year of GILD trading.

The update on pricing

On June 29, GILD noted that while remdesivir could easily be worth $12,000 per patient in the US based on reduced hospital costs alone, it was pricing remdesivir at $2,340 per patient instead ($390 per vial, 6 vials over 5 days treatment). In one fell swoop then, GILD has deftly done its best to fend off criticism over profiteering, which the company has come under fire for previously with Solvadi in Hepatitis C and also provided the clarity the market was looking for.

Allegations of profiteering were already in play with remdesivir as the company had previously applied for orphan drug designation at a time when fewer patients had COVID-19. By March 25, GILD had to issue a statement noting it had requested that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) rescind orphan drug designation for remdesivir in COVID-19.

GILD does note that the price of $390 per vial makes the drug affordable even for developed nations, but it is likely most pushback would have come in the US anyway given GILD is an American company. For example, some had noted the US National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases provided significant taxpayer funding to help develop remdesivir.

Pricing in India

GILD's update on pricing comes after an update on pricing in India from generics manufacturers Cipla and Hetero, with prices of about ~$40 to ~$80 per dose, or about ~$240 to ~$480 per patient. That news did little to move GILD, perhaps because how much GILD would make from its agreements with these generics manufacturers is unclear.

Broadening the reach of remdesivir

While actually charging for remdesivir and providing some numbers on that is a good start, increasing the use of remdesivir is also part of the bull case for GILD. Remdesivir requires an infusion which makes administration in hospitals the most likely scenario. GILD notes that the use of remdesivir at the early stages of the disease outside the hospital would be possible if an inhaled formulation of remdesivir is developed. In an encouraging step, GILD noted on June 22 that the FDA had green-lit clinical research on that formulation with a phase 1 trial getting underway (healthy volunteers) and COVID-19 patients entering trials in August.

Conclusions

GILD's pricing on remdesivir does fall short of the number of $4,500 per patient suggested as possible by a report from the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) back in May. Given the concerns on profiteering accusations, however, it was always possible that GILD would end up under that number and so the market might accept the $2,340 number, especially in the context of the second wave of COVID-19 infections that seems to be a real possibility. Coupled with some news on pricing in India and an encouraging pace of development on an inhalable version of remdesivir, I think GILD again may find itself on a run as analysts may be willing to add remdesivir to their pricing models. I find myself bullish on GILD here as the name has been trading up and down on news rather than financials between earnings announcements and, at least for another month or so, will likely continue to do so.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.