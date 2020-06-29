Selling puts against it is a great way to generate income and potentially buy it at a value price.

Thesis

Energy. Fossil fuel. Black gold. Texas tea. Oil.

It goes by many different names, but there is one thing about oil that makes it a must-own investment: everyone needs it. Everything runs on it. Endless products are made from it. Wars are fought over it. Oil is a central aspect of geopolitics. The most important political and governing decisions simply cannot be made without considering their impact on oil production, transport, and consumption.

The world runs on oil. That will never change, and when we say "never", we mean "never". There's a reason that the apocalypse that befalls mankind in the "Mad Max" film series is caused as a result of oil.

For all the talk about green energy, we've now learned after decades that solar provides only limited solutions and wind provides even less. Solar requires sunlight, which can't be controlled, and wind requires - well - wind. That can't be controlled either.

Solar is the most expensive to produce as well. That's why it requires subsidies. So, when it comes to efficiency for the price, fossil fuels are the best (although nuclear beats it, but everyone is terrified of nuclear for no good reason).

So, every long-term investor should have some kind of energy investment in their portfolio, and wouldn't you know it, the entire sector is on sale.

There are many choices in regards to the kind of energy company to invest in, but we have always been a fan of the legacy oil explorer/producers. There is a high barrier to entry in this business, and it is dominated by an oligarchy whose fortunes may ebb and flow in the short term, while they generate big bucks over the long term.

Energy has been clobbered recently, thanks to the double whammy of the oil price war and the coronavirus. But it has created some remarkable values in the sector.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is best positioned at the moment, as far as its balance sheet. While the other big names carry a lot of debt, the debt service is not terribly onerous, so much of the concern is overblown, in our opinion. Nevertheless, COP is sitting on $8.2 billion of cash and investments, offset by only $14 billion in debt. That is the least amount of debt of any of the majors, and COP also has the smallest difference in cash and debt amongst the players.

Valuation

While we think any of the majors are worth owning as long-term investors, this particular article is about generating cash by selling puts against value stocks. If a stock is put to us, we prefer a value stock be put to us, so we aren't overpaying for a company.

With major oil producers and other firms that defy traditional valuation methods, we assess valuation on an EV/EBITDA. We can't use P/E ratios and PEG ratios because of the fluctuation in earnings over the long term with an oil producer.

On the EV/EBITDA scale, COP wins hands down. It is by far the cheapest, with a ratio of only 2.23 vs. Chevron (NYSE:CVX) at 4.2, Exxon (NYSE:XOM) at 5.1, and BP (NYSE:BP) at 4.81.

Risks

There are many risks for oil producer stocks in the near term. The one everyone is talking about right now is the double whammy of the oil price wars and COVID-19.

This oil price war could go on for a long time. Saudi Arabia and Russia may decide they want to kill the US shale market. They could drive oil prices into the teens. It would be difficult to sustain, but it could happen.

COVID-19 is depressing demand for oil, and that may continue for some time.

These two factors combined could keep oil prices low for a very long time, and that will badly impact a business that is so heavily dependent on cash flow to maintain all the complex equipment used in COP's business. These two issues might themselves cause a liquidity crisis, requiring COP to raise capital at a time or rate that is not conducive and may even be impossible.

COP also relies on other entities to run its business:

"The operation of our business requires us to engage in transactions with numerous counterparties operating in a variety of industries, including other companies operating in the oil and gas industry. These counterparties may default on their obligations to us as a result of operational failures or a lack of liquidity, or for other reasons, including bankruptcy."

There's also the ongoing battle with anti-oil activists and politicians that could hamstring the exploration and, by extension, reserves.

Actionable Conclusion

COP closed at $40 on Friday. The July 21st $38 puts are going for about $2.05 each. That is an incredible return of more than 5.5% for a one-month period.

If put to you, you will be buying COP stock at the equivalent of $35.95 per share, which is a 10% discount even at this low price, and you get a $1.68 yield to boot, which would mean a 4% dividend.

You could push out even further if you are concerned about the sector.

The November $36 puts are going for $4 each. That's a normally unfathomable 11% return for just 4 1/2 months.

If put to you, you will be buying COP stock at the equivalent of $32 per share, a discount of 20% from this point.

If you don't mind tying up some margin funds for a while, but want to be conservative, then you could sell the January $35 puts for $4.30 per share.

You earn 12% on your money and hedge your COP stock bet all the way down to $30.70 per share - would be a 25% decline from here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.