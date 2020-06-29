SolarEdge (SEDG) continues to defy expectations as one of the most promising solar companies in the entire industry. The company is once again reaching new heights despite the negative impacts of COVID-19. SolarEdge is now one of the industry's most valuable companies at a market capitalization of $6.8 billion. SolarEdge's rise is all the more impressive considering the fact that the company started off as a power optimizer company.

SolarEdge's recent quarterly revenue of $431.2 million increased 58.6% Y/Y. The company also boasts some of the highest gross margins in the solar industry with a GAAP gross margin of 32.5% in its latest quarter. While the coronavirus is expected to slow down SolarEdge's momentum for at least a few quarters, the company is well-positioned to rebound in the long term.

SolarEdge is successfully leveraging its dominance in the MLPE industry to diversify its products. The company is notably making a push into the highly promising battery space. Given the increasing cost-effectiveness of batteries, SolarEdge's choice to focus more heavily on this technology is smart. Whereas many other solar giants are streamlining and even splitting off, SolarEdge is broadening its vision.

SolarEdge's dominance in the power optimizer and inverter sectors are undeniable at this point. The company is now making a push into other emerging sectors like energy storage.

Source: SolarEdge

Growing Ambitions

SolarEdge's success in the power optimizer and inverter business is allowing the company to expand its horizons. While the solar MLPE space is incredibly promising, the wider energy industry is a far larger market. There are many emerging energy markets that have a great deal of growth potential. Energy storage is particularly promising with the rise of EVs and distributed energy technologies like solar and wind.

SolarEdge has jumped into the battery industry in order to broaden its product portfolio. The company even acquired a majority stake in lithium-ion battery cell and energy storage company Kokam a few years ago in order to better compete in the space. Batteries complement SolarEdge's general product portfolio in their ability to cost-effectively store energy produced from solar systems.

SolarEdge already has a dominant presence in the power optimizer and inverter industries. If SolarEdge can gain even a small long-term foothold in the energy storage industry, the company could see a great deal of upside. Batteries could easily become a multitrillion-dollar industry considering the growth of EVs and distributed energy generation. Companies like Tesla (TSLA) are already pumping billions of dollars into lithium-ion batteries in order to meet growing demand.

Batteries are starting to gain far more attention with the rise of EVs and distributed energy generation.

Source: INSIDEEVS

Enphase's Recent Troubles Could Benefit SolarEdge

Whereas SolarEdge has been on a major upswing in recent weeks, Enphase (ENPH) has seen its shares plummet during the same time period. A recent short report by Prescient Point Capital has only made Enphase's slide worse. The short seller stated that 39% of Enphase's revenue was fabricated by accounting gimmicks, which would be extremely troublesome if the accusation is proven to be true.

This entire situation could be beneficial for SolarEdge considering the fact that Enphase is SolarEdge's only real competition. Enphase, being the other half of the duopoly in the residential inverter space, has a great deal of influence in the industry. Having such a major rival face major difficulties could put SolarEdge in a clear dominant position.

However, many analysts have come to the defense of Enphase, with Roth Capital analyst Philip Shen stating that the short seller claims are "specious" and "illogical." Enphase also appeared to brush off Prescient Point Capital's claims of revenue inflation. While nothing could come of these claims, the negative press surrounding Enphase could play to SolarEdge's advantage.

SolarEdge has seen major upward momentum recently. Enphase, on the other hand, has seen downward movement during the same time.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

Relatively Low Barriers To Entry Presents Problems

Growing competition is an ever-present threat considering the MLPE industry's relatively low barriers to entry. Manufacturing MLPE products is not terribly complex at the end of the day. Even companies like Generac (GNRC), which focuses on backup power generation, are starting to invest in solar MLPE.

The fact that Generac has relatively little experience in solar only adds to the perception that the solar MLPE industry has low barriers to entry. The explosive growth of companies like SolarEdge and Enphase will only further incentivize more companies jump into the space.

Playing In The Big Leagues

While SolarEdge's success in the solar MLPE space is commendable, the relative lack of competition in solar MLPE makes SolarEdge's dominance less impressive. Now that SolarEdge is venturing into other energy markets like batteries, the company will face far stiffer competition. Major technology giants like Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY) and Tesla are starting to corner the market on lithium-ion batteries.

SolarEdge has already collaborated with Tesla in order to leverage Tesla's battery technology. Given Tesla's lead in the battery industry, SolarEdge will have to work incredibly hard to remain competitive in the industry. SolarEdge could manage to carve out a long-term niche foothold in the battery space by focusing on batteries that are specifically tailored for its MLPE products.

However, the success of these batteries would largely be predicated on the success of its MLPE products. Although SolarEdge currently has a strong presence in the solar MLPE space, long-term dominance in the space is by no means guaranteed. The meteoric rise of SolarEdge and Enphase in recent years will undoubtedly attract greater competition moving forward.

Conclusion

Solar MLPE is now one of the most promising sectors in the entire solar industry. While SolarEdge is reaching all-time highs at its current market capitalization of $6.8 billion and forward P/E ratio of 37, the company still has more room to grow. The company is growing at a breakneck pace despite a global pandemic, with Q1 revenues experiencing nearly 60% Y/Y growth.

Although such growth is unsustainable in the long term, SolarEdge still has an incredible amount of momentum. Moreover, solar adoption continues to grow at an exponential rate. SolarEdge's market dominance and strong growth in an emerging industry more than justifies the company's current valuation.

While the coronavirus is already starting to have a negative impact on SolarEdge, the long-term trajectory of the company remains robust. SolarEdge has managed to cement a dominant presence in a notoriously volatile and unpredictable industry. With the troubles facing Enphase, SolarEdge has a good chance of being the sole dominant player in the space.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.