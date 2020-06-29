Fed Stress Test Points To Bank Dividend Cuts

Credit card banks, COF and DFS, are likely to fare the worst. Trust banks, BK and STT, fare better. Banks with trading emphasis, GS and MS, may fare better than the stress tests show.

The “severely adverse scenario,” designed pre-COVID-19, is less severe than current reality. The Fed is refining the results of three other scenarios that would exacerbate probabilities of dividend cuts.

The Fed stress test estimated banks would experience $179 billion of pretax losses over the next 9 quarters under the severely adverse scenario. This result would be inconsistent with an ability to pay dividends.

The Federal Reserve Bank on Thursday released information on the results of bank stress tests and, at the same time, stated its capital policies in response to the current pandemic impacted economy. Both point to the likelihood of cuts in bank dividends later this year.

The stress test results demonstrate cumulative losses for the top 33 banks could be $179 billion over the 9 quarters, starting in 1Q 2020 under the Fed's "severely adverse scenario", but that would leave the banks adequately capitalized on five key regulatory ratios. While that news is comforting on some level, for dividend investors, it should be very disturbing, because the Fed also said that its general policy would be that banks could not pay out more than they earned in the last 12 months. Much will depend on the timing of those losses. While the second and third quarter dividends may be covered, at some point, they will not be.

Furthermore, the Fed has recognized that the "severely adverse scenario", designed pre-COVID-19, is not as severe as current economic conditions. It has devised three alternative scenarios, of a V, U, or W-shaped recovery, and wants banks to revise their capital plans in light of those results in late 2020. While the V-shaped scenario yields results that are not too different from the "severely adverse" scenario, in aggregate, over the 9-quarter period, the timing of losses is more front-ended. This has implications for the trailing 12-month calculation for dividend coverage - more concentrated, upfront losses mean that the earnings test will fail sooner rather than later. The U and W scenarios are even more severe in terms of losses, though they, too, point to adequate capitalization at the end of the period.

The $179 billion pretax losses over the nine quarters, or a net pretax loss rate of 1.1% of average assets, stem mostly from loans and fixed income investment write-offs, but there are $85 billion of trading losses built in as well. Thus, there is a wide disparity of impact on the banks, depending on their business mix.

Of the independent US banks (i.e. not subsidiaries of foreign banks), the worst impacted are the credit card banks Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) and Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS) because credit card losses are modeled at 17% of outstandings. Their Tier 1 common equity ratios would drop 5.4 and 3.0 percentage points, respectively, to a nadir of 6.8% and 8.2%. Their cumulative return on average assets would be -4.3% and -2.9%, respectively. These banks are most likely to see dividend cuts, in my opinion.

The securities firms Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) also fare badly in terms of a capital impact; they are modeled to lose $18 and $10 billion on trading, respectively, and $8.5 billion and $5.1 billion on proprietary investments. Their Tier 1 common equity ratios are modeled to sink 6.4 and 5.3 percentage points, respectively, to 6.9% and 11.1%; pretax losses are modeled to cumulate to -2.8% and -1.9% of average assets. In my opinion, the loan loss projections in the stress test appear reasonable and are based on good historical data. The trading losses are more theoretical, based on thoughts about what market meltdowns would look like. From what we have seen of probably the worst market meltdown in history in March of the first quarter, that level of losses did not materialize. Given that these banks have relatively little in loan exposures, I would see any weakness in their stock prices relative to other banks as a buying opportunity.

The best performing banks are the trust banks, Bank of NY (NYSE:BK) and State Street (NYSE:STT), with little loan exposure or trading activities. Their incomes are more stable, and capital ratios could even rise. They have the best chance at maintaining dividends.

Of particular interest is PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC). Its capital ratio barely budges and bottoms at 9.2%, with cumulative losses at only -0.2% of average assets. Given its recent sale of the BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) investment, its capital and earnings cushion should rise in a way not anticipated in the stress test, so it may have the best chance at maintaining dividends among the regional banks.

The market reaction to the Fed report was swift, with the XLF falling 4.5%. This hardly represents a repricing to the realities of a low rate, high credit loss environment. However, on a relative basis, the drop in GS stock of 8.6% could represent a real buying opportunity because the trading loss estimates are more dubious than the loan losses for other banks. PNC, at a 5.2% drop, also appears to be unreasonably disadvantaged, given that the stress test does not take into consideration the subsequent asset sale.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.