Consumers Are Spending Again As Lockdown Ends

This is true even as incomes fall and so the savings rate tumbles - this is good for demand in the economy.

For the truly awful predictions of economic doom to come true it is necessary that consumers hunker down and save, save, save.

The big worry

Or rather the small worry for I was really very sure indeed it wasn't going to happen. Anyway, to get to the predictions on an L shaped recovery - one where we don't bounce back at all - it was necessary that consumers just didn't go out and start spending their money when the lockdown ended.

Demand is, after all, what drives and economy in the short to medium term. So, if there's little demand there's little economy. In theory this could have happened. Consumers were so scared by the disaster that they decided to hunker down and try to save - say - an entire year's income. Could happen.

And this is what Keynes called the paradox of thrift. When times are unstable that's just when the normal human reaction is to cut back a bit, save some more, reduce spending. And that's entirely sensible for each one of us. But for us all in aggregate that guarantees that growth will slow, or if enough of us do enough of it that growth will reverse and the economy shrink.

So, it's a real worry. Will everyone stop spending?

Personal expenditure and income

The nice thing is this is a part of the economy that we track on a regular basis. Monthly in fact. And last month we found out two things. Firstly, that so generous has Congress been with the tax money that personal incomes actually rose that previous month. Also that personal savings rose to an incredible 33% of earnings.

Hmm, so, that could be that even with incomes rising everyone's so scared that they're going to try and save a year's earnings - we're doomed. It could also be that all the stores were closed so no one actually had anywhere they could spend the cash.

We don't actually know from that snapshot.

Then we got some more

We gained the credit numbers. And people were indeed saving, yes. But not particularly into long term forms of savings like 401 (K)s and the like. Rather, they seemed to be paying down revolving credit - the more usual name for that is credit card balances.

Again, from that alone we don't know. But we also saw that retail spending was rising. Not back to where it was but off up the floor at least. Actually, a long way back to where it was before. So, we can start to construct a story here. Sure, incomes went up, debt got paid down. But once spending could start again it did. That leads us away from the idea that the consumer is going to be too scared into producing any demand for the economy. Doesn't prove a V shaped recovery but it does get close to disproving an L shaped one.

The next set of numbers

We've now the next set of personal income and expenditure numbers:

Personal income decreased $874.2 billion (4.2 percent) in May according to estimates released today by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (tables 3 and 5). Disposable personal income (DPI) decreased $911.1 billion (4.9 percent) and personal consumption expenditures (PCE) increased $994.5 billion (8.2 percent).

OK, so those first effects of the Congressional generosity have faded away, incomes are down like we'd think they would be in a recession. But note, expenditure rose. And retail isn't fully open even yet.

OK, so we'd expect the savings rate to have declined then:

Personal saving was $4.12 trillion in May and the personal saving rate-personal saving as a percentage of disposable personal income-was 23.2 percent

That's still absurdly high - it was around 7% before all this - but it's a lot lower than it was the month before.

(Personal income from Moody's Analytics)

(Personal consumption from Moody's Analytics)

Sure, we're nowhere near back to normal on any of these numbers. But we can see that demand isn't stuck at the bottom of the loop like some of the gloomier forecasts said it would be.

My view

From this I am - again - confirmed in my view that I expect this to be a short even if very sharp recession. The two things that could lengthen it are that we can't get production put back together again but the experience from China seems to indicate that that's easy enough. The other worry is that we can make stuff again but no one turns up to buy it - they're all so scared their cash is down in the basement with the cans of beans as they polish their shotguns awaiting the crazed mob at the end of times. Do note that the people who say this is the final disaster of late stage capitalism are in fact expecting that mob any moment now.

We simply cannot see any signs that it's going to be like that. It might take a few months to get back to where we were, possibly even a couple of quarters. But I really don't think that we're going to get stuck at the bottom of the slump we've been in.

The investor view

The market indices have recovered well from their bottoms on exactly this story. That there will be a recovery, it'll be swift, and the end point is going to be not far off our starting point. We'll lose the production and profits of the slump itself, sure, but the long term effect is going to be rather a nothingburger. Index valuations are about right for this scenario. Not exactly so, obviously, but no longer the one way bet they were 6 weeks, two months back.

There's also going to be no action on monetary policy anytime soon. Macroeconomic analysis isn't, thus, able to tell us all that much about what to invest in. Back to specific companies and situations then.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.