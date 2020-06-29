The actual market value of PG&E stock in the Fire Victims Trust might be sharply lower than the negotiated settlement value.

PG&E Corp. (PCG) is expected to exit Ch.11 bankruptcy within the next few days. The Shareholder Proponents' Joint Chapter 11 Plan of Reorganization (docket 8053) that was recently confirmed by the court after many days of hearings is one of the most ridiculous Ch.11 reorganization plans I have ever read. In my opinion, it is a politically motivated plan created by some hedge fund shareholders, instead of creditors, to benefit hedge funds and to give fire victims as little as possible for their losses. The latest stock price is already under the $9.50 recent stock offer price.

This article will only cover a few important issues regarding this bankruptcy case. A thorough review and analysis of all the issues would be a book-length article.

Massive Increase In Debt Under The Plan

PG&E filed for bankruptcy because the company faced massive liabilities from wildfire claims. Unlike most bankruptcies, PG&E did not file because of too much leverage and declining revenue. Under the reorganization plan, PG&E will become highly leveraged. This is very irrational. The bankruptcy process, in my opinion, should have been used to decrease debt-not increase.

Using the capital structure at year-end 2017, which was before most of the wildfires as a benchmark to compare debt, total debt will dramatically increase under the plan. In 2020, PG&E is going to increase debt after exiting bankruptcy to $39.563 billion ($37.843 billion long term and $1.720 billion short term) from $19.129 billion ($17.753 billion long term, $$0.445 billion current long term, and $0.931 billion short term) in 2017.

Their debt to annual revenue ratio will increase sharply from 1.12x in 2017 to 2.55x in 2020, using the projected revenue figure contained in their disclosure statement above. This clearly indicates that PG&E will become highly leveraged after exiting bankruptcy.

Under the reorganization plan, approximately $18 billion of unsecured notes are being reinstated. In my opinion, a more rational plan would equitize those notes, which would bring total debt down to $21.5 billion, assuming the other financing plans remain the same. The unsecured noteholders under my suggested plan, would receive a pro rata share of all the pre-bankruptcy stock outstanding (about 530 million shares) as their recovery. Using the latest $9.13 PCG stock price, the unsecured noteholders would be getting a 27% recovery. The PCG stock price most likely would be trading much higher than the current price if the New PG&E had less debt, which would result in a much higher recovery for the unsecured noteholders than the 27%.

I also would not give any recovery to current PCG shareholders. The actual reorganization plan, however, greatly increases debt to give current PG&E investors a larger recovery. In my opinion, this is completely irrational and is just a method to bail out certain hedge fund PG&E investors. Even the official title of the plan implies that it was created by a select group of hedge funds (Abrams Capital Management and Knighthead Capital Management): Shareholder Proponents' Joint Chapter 11 Plan of Reorganization.

Plan's Impact On Current PG&E Shareholders

Current PG&E shareholders should consider themselves lucky that they were not completely wiped out under a typical Ch.11 reorganization plan. While the plan classifies shareholders as "unimpaired," they actually are negatively impacted under the plan. Prior to any actions under the plan, there were 529,788,149 PG&E shares outstanding. Using data contained in a June 26 SEC filing, there will be 2.079 billion shares outstanding after all the financing and other transactions (Assuming the underwriters do not purchase more shares, which would bring the total to 2.153 billion shares.) Using these figures, current PCG shareholders would get 25.5% of the New PG&E. (Current shareholders do not have to take any actions. Their current shares do not have to be exchanged.)

The Backstop Parties (brokerage firms and hedge funds) for the rights offer are receiving 119 million shares as "Equity Commitment Premium" fee worth $1.09 billion using the latest stock price. Looking at this fee from a different angle, the 119 million shares is about 22.5% of the approximately 530 million shares currently outstanding.

Using 2022 projected income of $1.844 billion from the disclosure statement and the 2.079 billion shares from the SEC filing, earnings per share are projected to be $0.89 in 2022. Using the latest stock price of $9.13, the P/E on 2022 earnings is 10.3x. It is a little unusual to use earnings so far out when looking at a P/E, but 2020 and 2021 are not expected to be "normal" as seen in the above disclosure statement projections.

Comparing this 2022 10.3x P/E to the current P/E (not P/E on 2022 estimated earnings) of some other utility companies such as Duke Energy (DUK) 15.6x, Consolidated Energy (ED) 18.2x, and Southern Company (SO) 15.4x, it seems the P/E is initially about the right valuation. The problem is that unlike these other utilities, PG&E is not paying any dividends and is restricted from paying dividends without the approval of probation Judge William Alsup. In addition, the company can't pay dividends under the plan until Non-GAAP Core Earnings (defined in docket 6353) total $6.2 billion. This could be years from now. There is also massive amount of stock that could be dumped on the market at the end of the lock-up period.

Problem With The Actual Value Of The Fire Victim Trust

The wildfire victims will receive payments from the Fire Victim Trust that has a stated amount of $13.5 billion. The Trust will include cash and PG&E stock. The problem with the real value of the Trust is the value of PG&E stock. First, the decisions of when to sell the PG&E stock is not determined by the claim victims themselves, but by some outside financial manager. The victims will not directly receive shares and have no control over selling the shares to get cash. Second, the actual eventual cash received from PG&E stock sales is major unknown. In my opinion, the committee representing fire victims should not have accepted a negotiated settlement that includes stock based on some formula. The Trust should have been funded solely with cash.

The third and most critical problem with the PG&E stock in the trust fund is how the stock valuation was determined. It has nothing to do with the actual trading price of PG&E stock. It was a negotiated valuation using a 14.9x multiplier and normalized income that is defined as:

Normalized Estimated Net Income shall mean, in each case with respect to the estimated year 2021, (a) on a component-by-component basis (e.g., distribution, generation, gas transmission and storage, and electrical transmission), the sum of (i) the Utility’s estimated earning rate base for such component, times (II) the equity percentage of the Utility’s authorized capital structure, times (III) the Utility’s authorized rate of return on equity for such component, less (b) the projected post-tax difference in interest expense or preferred dividends for the entire company and the authorized interest expense or preferred dividends expected to be collected in rates based on the capital structure in the approved Plan, if any, less (c) the amount of the Utility’s post-tax annual contribution to the Go-Forward Wildfire Fund.

I think the 14.9x multiple is too high given the extremely high leverage of the New PG&E, dividends can't be paid on the stock because of the terms of the probation agreement with Judge Alsup, and there still are potential negative impacts from any future wildfires. This multiple of 14.9x compares to the maximum multiple of 10x (docket 7845) used to determine the Backstop Price for stock purchased by Backstop Parties under the rights offer. (It seems Backstop Parties negotiated a good deal whereas lawyers representing fire victims did not.)

(At the time of me writing this article I was not able to get the actual number of PGE shares being paid into the trust, but when I get that number, I will either edit this article or post the number and further analysis in the comment area below.)

According to the settlement with victims, the Trust will get at least 20.9% of the PG&E shares outstanding of the New PG&E. Using that minimum figure, the 2.079 billion shares from the SEC filing, and the latest $9.13 stock price, the market value of the Trust's PG&E shares is $3.967 billion (434.5 million shares). This compares to $6.75 billion stock valuation per the victim's settlement agreement.

Conclusion

Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali confirmed the Ch.11 reorganization plan in part because the fire victims class strongly voted to accept the plan. Many individual victims, however, were strongly against the plan. I think some victims just wanted to get some payment ASAP and many others just did not understand the legalities of the plan. The documents were too long and most people got lost trying to understand them.

In my opinion, certain hedge funds were able to exploit the ignorance of fire victims and to create political support that allowed them to write an irrational Ch.11 reorganization plan. Having a massive increase in debt after a bankruptcy process just to bail out investors makes no sense.

Current PG&E shareholders were lucky that they were able to ride the coattails of certain hedge funds and get a significant recovery under the reorganization plan. While the current price is less than half the price from a year ago, it is still not a bargain because of the restrictions of paying dividends and a massive amount of stock that may be dumped on the market over the next year or so.

