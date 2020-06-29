Merger Arbitrage Analysis And Spread Performance - June 28, 2020

This weekly column explains the reasons behind the movement in a selection of the largest U.S. cash merger arbitrage spreads from the past week as calculated by Merger Arbitrage Limited. We analyze the attractiveness and profitability of each spread going forward and indicate the trading position or action we have taken or intend to take based upon the analysis given.

Adesto Technologies (IOTS)

Adesto Technologies started the week off on the right foot and gave all merger arbitrageurs something to cheer about (with the exception of those that were short of course). An announcement dated June 22 informed the market that the company which is the subject of a takeover from Dialog Semiconductor plc (XETRA:DLG)

have been informed by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) that CFIUS has completed its review of the pending acquisition and determined that there are no unresolved national security concerns with respect to the proposed transaction.

Data by YCharts

The news moved the stock significantly higher to almost touch the offer price of $12.55 from Dialog. A level at which it sat for the rest of the week. The announcement went on to say

The parties expect the transaction to close on June 29, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

Investors cheered the news and sent the stock up 3.55%. By Friday's close, the stock was up $0.43 at $12.54. The simple spread is now just 0.08%. In our previous review we had originally penciled in a 3-4 month closing timeline before clearance would be obtained for this deal. The fact that clearance came in two months following our analysis bodes well for the process of merger arbitrage. This demonstrates CFIUS is able to fulfill its functions despite the pandemic and that (currently) political issues have been put aside. However, as existing deals continue to move towards their end games they are not being replaced in sufficient quantities by new deal announcements.

Advanced Disposal Services (ADSW)

Advanced Disposal Services (ADSW) is a deal which has now been live for over a year but receives limited coverage. During the week we learnt the full reason for the recent decline in the stock as target and acquirer, Waste Management announced the revised terms of the deal. The firm is now the subject of an all cash friendly takeover bid of $30.30 from Waste Management (WM). The deal remains subject to the asset disposal as stipulated by the DoJ. This caused the stock to decline during the week by $1.00 to $30.15. The simple spread now stands at 0.50%.

This deal adds to a growing list of failed or renegotiated deals. It also stands in contrast to the IOTS deal which received CFUIS clearance and Tech Data TECD which is also expected to close soon following approval from the Australian regulatory authorities. In light of this, traders are humbly reminded to research thoroughly all potential investments especially during these turbulent times.

Merger Arbitrage And Market Data

The broader market posted a significant drop last week as the IMF downgraded its economic forecasts through the end of 2021. IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath cited her primary concern is "not being able to contain the virus". The report forecasts US growth of -8.0% in 2020, a notable downgrade from its April forecast of -5.9%. Markets were further troubled by the stalled reopening of the domestic economy with some states temporarily shelving plans until the infection rates recede. By the close on Friday, the broader market in the U.S. as defined by the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) finished down 2.77% for the week.

The IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) by contrast rose through the week. Despite a negative performance by TD Ameritrade (AMTD), the short instrument used to hedge the deal spread risk appear to have benefitted from the broader market decline. The (You can read our analysis of advantages and disadvantages of investing with the MNA ETF in the "Merger Arbitrage Trading Guide" section at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website). By the end of the week, MNA was showing a gain of 0.55%.

Product Weekly Change Product Weekly Change T20 Index (0.89)% SPY (2.77)% Index Dispersion 3.96% VIX (1.11)% Winners 8 MNA 0.55% Losers 10 ARB.TO 0.19% Week Ending Friday, June 26, 2020

Merger Arbitrage Portfolio Analysis

U.S.-based cash merger arbitrage spreads came under pressure last week following the previous period's minor recovery. The losers gained the upper hand and beat the gainers by 10 to 8 with 0 non-movers. There were 2 cash positions last week as the index of cash merger arbitrage spreads loses its full complement of 20 deal constituents. The top 20 largest cash merger arbitrage spreads as defined by MergerArbitrageLimited.com lost 0.89% whilst the dispersion of returns was 3.96%. The figure is in-line the 3-month average and slightly above the long-term look-back period. The negative performance of the portfolio was primarily attributable to the losses made by RRGB and the re-pricing of the Advanced Waste Disposal (ADSW) deal. Gains made by Adesto (IOTS) and the closing of the Anixter (AXE) deal were not sufficient to drag the index back into positive territory.

The index of cash merger arbitrage spreads now offers an average of 26.75%. This is higher than last week's figure of 25.83% and is due to the declines mentioned previously. For this coming week the T20 portfolio has 18 deals constituents.

For additional merger arbitrage discussion be sure to catch our exclusive interview with Seeking Alpha "SA Interview: Merger Arbitrage Investing With Mal Spink, CFA."

Merger arbitrage trading is not without risks. This strategy, although accessible to individuals as well as professionals, should be thoroughly understood BEFORE investment capital is put at risk. To assist the reader, "evergreen" content such as "how-to" & introductory guides, a reading list and much more including a list of the largest cash merger arbitrage spreads currently available can be found at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website associated with the author of this article.

Author's note: If you enjoy Merger Arbitrage Limited, please consider following us by clicking on the "Follow" button at the top of this page and hitting the "Like" button below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.