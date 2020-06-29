Introduction

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) tracks the Fidelity US Quality Factor Index. This index takes the top 1,000 stocks by market cap and ranks them based on free cash flow margin, cash flow stability, and return on invested capital. The index then allocates a percentage (cap-weighted) to certain sectors and assigns that money to the highest scoring stocks in those sectors. The objective is to create a portfolio of higher-than-average quality stocks.

A Technology Focus Has Lead To outperformance

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has outperformed similar ETFs like the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) and the iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) by a few percentage points since the ETF launched in late 2016. This is more impressive when you consider that FQAL charges a fee double that of its competitors at 0.29% (SPHQ and QUAL both charge 0.15%). FQAL has also outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) slightly.

FQAL has achieved this outperformance by only slight differentiations than its peers, holding a few growth-oriented stocks like Nvidia (NVDA) and Adobe (ADBE) that the other peer ETFs do not. Many of the top 10 holdings are very close to QUAL and SPHQ, although FQAL appears to favor some tech holdings like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the top 10 slightly more. FQAL weights Technology as its largest sector, while QUAL and SPHQ have Technology second, with Financials and Healthcare as their largest sectors, respectively. FQAL also has greater consumer cyclical exposure, potentially exposing it to more difficult economic times.

FQAL's greater Technology weighting could be a two-edged sword. Technology tends to have higher greater growth than many other sectors, but this also usually means higher valuations. Valuations that could come down further than other sectors if growth slows. On the other hand, Technology is more important in people's lives than ever, and tech companies continue to see substantial opportunities for further growth. I personally am far more bullish on tech stocks than bearish, but many value investors may not feel the same way.

Risks

There are obviously risks involved with any investment, and FQAL is no different. I see the key risks as the following:

The fund's heavier weighting in tech stocks exposes the fund to risks such as potentially more volatile holdings and questions surrounding the regulatory environment of big tech.

FQAL closely resembles the S&P 500 and has a similar performance track record. Investors who already own positions in the S&P 500 aren't getting much differentiation through FQAL.

Unlike the other ETFs mentioned in this article, FQAL has no options contracts, leaving little room for more creative strategies involving income and hedging trades around core positions.

FQAL has a greater weighting in the consumer cyclical sector than its peers, possibly leaving it more exposed to difficult economic times.

Conclusion

FQAL provides investors with slightly greater exposure to technology than its peers but other than that provides little differentiation from the S&P 500 or similar ETFs. FQAL also charges a fee double that of competing ETFs. While FQAL has slightly outperformed its peers in the past, there is, in my opinion, not enough differentiation to expect this to continue. For these reasons, I personally would rather just buy SPY or another ETF altogether. This would at least allow me to trade options around my position in a more liquid investment while paying a lower fee on a core position. Thus, I rate FQAL as neutral and will not be buying it any time soon.

