Strategic Minerals (OTC:SMCDF), the early stage mining company that has rights to the stock pile of magnetite at the Cobre mine in New Mexico, recently provided an update regarding the company's major client. The market has waited for quite some time to finally hear the name of this client who has caused a huge amount of issues for the company. To everyone's surprise the client was CV Investments, a company run by Brenda Smith who has also been accused of running a ponzi scheme and is currently in prison. The whole situation regarding SML has been fascinating. As a shareholder myself I have seen my invested capital diminish when I sold at 1p from previously buying far higher at 1.7p. I re-entered at 0.45p recently (small holding) but the latest news has raised serious doubts about the viability of SML in my opinion. The details really prove how much of a car crash the second half of 2019 and first half of 2020 has been, a period that I as a holder am happy to see the back of.

Source: Proactiveinvestors.co.uk - Cobre stockpile.

The client history

Strategic Minerals has had a long drawn out history with CV Investments (the major client) through its wholly owned subsidiary Southern Minerals Group (SMG) which has the access rights to the Cobre mine. CV Investments coming on board was a catalyst for driving shareholder value in 2017 as a deal was agreed that secured SML $3.84 million of sales of magnetite filings to this major client every year, as shown in the court documents:

"SMG (Subsidiary of SML) has the exclusive right to access approximately 800,000 tons of magnetite concentrates. Under the PSA, CVI was obligated to purchase 400,000 tons of such magnetite concentrates for the price of $80.00 per ton with a required minimum of 4,000 tons per month beginning June 1, 2017."

This single contract contributed over 50% of SML's total revenues and allowed SML to advance both Redmoor (a former Cornish tin mine) and acquire Leigh Creek (a copper mine in Australia), while also meaning that the company would not have to return to the market for further funding - something that made SML such an appealing investment.

This all changed in mid-2018 when SML renegotiated the contract so that CV Investments would pay SML $375,000 every quarter in advance as a form of prepayment but wouldn't actually start collecting the material until CV Investments could put their environmental approvals and operating procedures in place. Back in October 2018 SML Chairman Alan Broome met Brenda Smith and reiterated his confidence that they would ramp up operations quickly in a Proactive Investors interview:

What my customer did was give me a great deal of comfort, that when they get through this process, they will get back online. This becomes an opportunity not only across the United States but also an international opportunity.

John Peters then took over:

I really get frustrated by some of the comments that come out of this at the moment. We have a very large contract with these people, we don't want to put them in a corner and screw them and make sure they give us a dollar and miss out on millions of dollars that we could possibly get.

We have done this in such an efficient manner that we have lost nothing. We are in a better position and they are still on the hook and we are still looking to provide it.

Alan Broome:

"The fact that the client flew from Paris to meet me that morning...says a lot about their wish and their desire to continue to work with us as a partner in this project. I'm as comfortable as I can be that we are in a solid place with that customer."

John Peters then said "we'll see".

Although the major client made the payments in June and September 2018 for Q3 and Q4. They failed to make the payment in December. Where it became clear that SML had indeed lost a lot. This was truly the start of the frenzy. It's important to note that throughout this period the name of the major client wasn't in the market domain.

In May 2019 the company then came to an agreement with the major client that within two weeks the client would pay the outstanding $375,000 due and also top up the existing deposit by $3.69 million - a transformational amount. Sounds good - doesn't it? Well two weeks later, no payment from the client. SML then decided to take legal action and make a claim on the client through an arbitration process, where a $21 million claim was eventually granted in SML's favor this month. However, many shareholders doubted how much of this could actually be realized. SML's Managing Director John Peters said he would be happy if just $1 million was gained from this $21m claim.

The company then announced a month later in June 2019 they would host an equity raise of just £890,000. At the time of this raise I was very skeptical. It was such a small amount when SML could have potentially raised £3 million to put the company in a financially stable position. But instead John Peters boasted the fact that it was a "private placing" and that it was "sticky money" on proactive investors. The predominant reason for it being so small was that the company was still anticipating the payment from the major client. The decision to raise such a small amount and put the future of SML in the hands of the major client was to prove a mistake. Particularly when, in March 2020, the company spearheaded the acquisition of the balance of the j/v on the Redmoor mine from NAE, a company where SML Chairman Alan Broome is also a board member.

Although Redmoor does provide a long term opportunity to reopen this mine, in the short term it has only diminished shareholder value and added to shareholder misery through equity raises in order to pay the balance owed to NAE. The £890,000 raise was used to pay the money due on Redmoor and this deal has continued to act as a drain on SML over the last year ensuring that SML's cash balance remained thin.

The latest update

Now this is where things become interesting. Prior to this weekend, SML investors did not have any clarity regarding who the major client was nor what the negotiations entailed. The court documents were released on Sunday and they showed that SML was filing a claim against a company that was also being sued elsewhere for fraud. The company's assets have been frozen by the SEC pending an official investigation. It appears that SML are joining a long line of other claimants and the chance of SML getting a single dollar from the claim is minimal to say the least.

However my focus on the documents was less about whether SML would realize any of the claim (as I didn't believe much would be realized anyway) but actually on how events unfolded behind the scenes - and the documents provided real clarity on this. The arbitration documents detailed how the negotiations and events unfolded between John Peters of SML and Brenda Smith of CV Investments. And to say it was repetitive would be an understatement. As the court documents reveal Brenda Smith promised payment to SML thirty seven times from January 2019 until August 2019. Thirty Seven times. The majority of these were texts or emails saying "payment will be made tomorrow" or "payment will be made within a week". Brenda Smith claimed that CV Investments were about to "sell a bond" and that "payment will be made imminently" on a number of occasions. The truth is that most companies after the first couple of delays would not have continued to chase politely and would have enforced legal action. However SML appeared completely vulnerable and continued to wait and trust the client in the hope that they would eventually get paid. But reading the messages now I believe that it was fairly clear after the first five delays that CV Investments were not going to pay. Although this specifically isn't the fault of SML's Directors, the current position of the company is their responsibility.

The big question this begs is, "Why did SML only raise £890,000 at 1.4p in June 2019?" It is now clear how deceptive CV Investments were. They had already delayed the payments owed innumerable times before SML announced a written 'confirmation of intent' from the major client in May 2019 to catch up the arrears - which the court papers reveal was actually a text message from Brenda Smith in response to a message from John Peters (which he claims was confirmed by way of an email). In my view, the SML board should not have taken the decision to rely on a payment from a client who had deceived them many times. SML most likely would have had the ability to raise a substantial sum of money (£2-3 million) in a placing opened to the market but instead held a private one that was still at a substantial 20% discount to current prices. SML were trading at 1.7p at that point with a market cap of around £28 million - raising £3 million should have been possible. That 1.4p is now looking like a dream with share prices sitting at just 0.45p - SML is now a completely different entity for the wrong reason. There is no financial security at all with the company having just raised over £1 million at 0.45p to ensure final payment of Redmoor is paid. More shareholders' cash is leaving the company to pay NAE.

Not only this but why did SML trust the 'written confirmation of intent'? Brenda Smith had already made a number of deceptive claims and continued to make these time and time again. This fell yet again into that category, where she responded to a text message asking her to pay a total of around $4 million to SML, as the court papers reveal:

May 23, 2019, SMG's Peters again asked CVI's Smith via text message if the bonds had settled. CVI's Smith claimed she "should have funds tomorrow." On that same day SMG's Peters asked CVI's Smith to formally agree to undertake certain actions to avoid legal proceedings, as follows: I was able to get my UK Directors and Alan this morning and I have got them to agree that, provided, on behalf of CV Investments, you undertake to pay SMG, within two weeks, the $375,000 December payment and top up the existing deposit with SMG by $3,690,000 they will hold all actions for those two weeks. . . . . Please provide, on behalf of CV Investments, agreement to these arrangements." CVI's Smith responded "Agreed. Thank you very much. Brenda."

Market sentiment significantly improved when this was reported as 'agreement with its major client at Cobre in relation to arrears to date and payments going forward' and subsequently as 'written confirmation of intent' from the major client. If the market had known the reality of the client situation I'm sure this would not have had such a positive effect. The truth is probably that if SML was not so exposed with its low cash position the company would have sued CV Investments earlier. But because CVI was so crucial to SML in providing half of their total revenues, the SML board continued to wait and attempt to work with Brenda Smith while she continued to deceive them.

In fact SML were so confident in the client paying that they used up other funds that had been earmarked for the Redmoor Purchase on operating costs. In March 2019 the company had stated that they had sufficient cash to pay for Redmoor:

"Whilst the Company has sufficient cash resources to fund the acquisition of NAE's interest in Redmoor, it is exploring non-dilutive funding alternatives with a select group of potential investors, at both a holding company and project level. Taking full control of Redmoor provides a significant benefit to the Company as it allows it to, solely, set the timing of project developments and, hence, the potential need for cash flow.

The phasing of the agreement to buy Redmoor was then renegotiated on 29th May, however now the company was doing this in order to allow for the expected funds from the Cobre client:

Strategic Minerals plc (AIM: SML; USOTC: SMCDY), a producing mineral company actively developing projects prospective for battery materials, has signed a Deed of Variation with New Age Exploration Limited ("NAE") to defer the initial payment date for the acquisition of NAE's 50% shareholding in Cornwall Resources Limited ("CRL") from 30 May 2019 to 27 June 2019. The deferral is to allow for the expected receipt of the funds from Cobre's major client, referred to in the Company's announcement on 24 May 2019. All other terms remain unchanged except that, in consideration for NAE agreeing to these arrangements, SML has agreed to pay NAE a postponement fee of A$10,000.

What made SML switch strategy to become ever more reliant and trustful of Brenda Smith, I do not know. Negotiations and delays continued all the way into August 2019 as the merry-chase carried on. Finally in August, Smith even said SML could sue CVI:

Throughout the remainder of August Peters and Smith exchanged several emails wherein Smith avoided a personal meeting or telephone conference and suggested instead "sue me or something." And then suggested that her "usa [sic] banker says I am still getting [the] advance this week but I don't have it yet."

Brenda Smith was then taken into custody on 27th August 2019 and it is now understood that she has been accused of heading a ponzi scheme that has swindled over $60 million for investors. She remains in jail.

Still holding

After what has clearly been a car crash year for SML, you may be wondering, why I am still holding shares in Strategic Minerals. Well the truth is I feel it can't get much worse from this point! The market cap of Strategic minerals is just £7 million currently. The company has now fully paid off Redmoor - although that acquisition has played its part in fueling the share price crash seen over the last year, it's good to see the back of the liability payments. I also feel that the board should take a greater pay cut in order to show solidarity with the shareholders, even after the last pay cut of 20-25% last year. The board still has substantial salaries that continue to eat into the company's cash position preventing the ability for other projects to be brought closer to production. This was confirmed in the company's annual report where John Peters paid himself a $186k salary and a whopping $191k bonus. In my view, this salary is completely unjustified considering the board's performance over the last year, to me this completely undermines shareholders in every way. Even more so when the company's cash position was just $560,000 at the end of 2019. For John Peters to pay himself a bonus after diminishing shareholder value is unbelievable. In fact although John Peter's base salary dropped by 10% for 2019, his bonus was so large that his overall salary including share based payments actually increased from 2018 ($466,000) to $491,000. The material effect these payments will have on the limited income stream the company has will lead to future fundraises.

As for the company's Leigh Creek copper mine project based in Australia, this was the project my focus was always predominantly on. This is because I saw that it had the potential to transition Strategic Minerals into a mid-cap mining company providing material near term revenues. This hasn't come to fruition. Back in 2019 John Peters (famously among the bulletin chatter) claimed that Leigh Creek would bring a "tsunami of cash" in 2020 - however this cash did not materialize. Due to SML's tight cash position Leigh Creek will take far longer to progress - however I still remain optimistic that Leigh Creek can provide material revenues eventually, when that is I do not know. SML are looking for a J/V to speed up and bring the process forward quicker, however in the current environment finding a J/V for this may be difficult.

The company's Cobre mine provides less revenue but still provides enough income to SML to cover corporate overheads of circa $1 million a year, which is still a positive that I think has been drowned within all the negative news that the company has seen over the last year.

One thing that has also frustrated (adding to the pile), is that it has now been said that SML will not hold an AGM in person and will take questions from investors - which is fine. However to find that this will only be around five questions in total doesn't sit right with me. The board deserves to be heavily scrutinized from investors over its performance over the previous year. The questions should also not be nit-picked but fair and tough questions about why the board took certain actions - John Peters and Peter Wale (exec Director) have always been previously very transparent, but this doesn't appear to follow suit now that things have gone wrong. I believe that the board should also seriously consider their positions in the company at the AGM. If I was voting, I would be doing so against certain board members.

Conclusion

The reality is the last half of 2019 and the first half of 2020 has been a terrible period for the company. Although it can be difficult, following some poor due diligence and decision making, to continue to back SML. I am continuing to hold my (albeit small) position, with the hope and partial belief that Managing Director John Peters and Exec Director Peter Wale can unlock shareholder value going forward. It's good to see both of them continue to have large skin in the game, although this is disproportionate to how much John Peters has actually earned. I don't see any real near term catalyst to provide shareholder value for SML. Market sentiment is basically at an all-time low. I expect a long ride where SML can continue to slowly build and develop Leigh Creek and Redmoor forward while managing the revenues at Cobre. The reality is to accelerate the development of these projects, Strategic Minerals may use equity raises going forward more consistently. I expect the price to remain relatively level into the near/medium term and so currently maintaining a neutral (cautious stance) right now with my holding.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SMCDF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.