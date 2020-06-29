Trading OXY is a risky endeavor because of the sheer volatility attached to the stock.

On June 26, 2020, the company published an 8K filing indicating a few critical details about Q2'20.

Image: And the winner is: Warren Buffett - Source: Reuters files

Note: I have written about 16 articles on Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) since 2017, and this article will not be an exhaustive attempt to describing the company. For the ones who want a complete picture of the financial situation, I recommend reading my precedent articles. This article is an opinion on how to trade or invest in a volatile oil company.

OXY drama: A fractured narrative

What happened to Occidental Petroleum can be identified as a modern financial drama. When a drama contains many stories and moves between them, it is called a fractured narrative.

We had plenty of that here, and it has created so much uncertainty and doubt that the stock can be considered as an excellent trading tool only.

Investing in the long term with a dividend gone in smoke, a lack of free cash flow as far as we can see, an asset's value plummeting with oil prices weakening along with a dismal demand prospect is not what should entice investors to pay nearly $20 for the stock and wait.

However, many investors are now stuck with a losing position, and it's vital to look deeper into the company's finances to adopt the right strategy going forward.

In less than a couple of quarters, Occidental Petroleum has lost notable value, with its stock dropping to a close of $9.69 on March 23, 2020, from $42.58 on Jan. 2, 2020.

Data by YCharts

After the tumultuous acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum that I covered in detail on Seeking Alpha, Occidental Petroleum found itself struggling with a huge debt load that's threatening the company's long-term viability.

This acquisition has been the subject of bitter controversies. But perhaps the most controversial matter of all is the manifest bypassing of shareholders' voice by escaping an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ("EGM"). This move infuriated Carl Icahn and many other shareholders.

Occidental Petroleum Corp has been sued by investors who claim they suffered billions of dollars of losses because the heavily-indebted company concealed its inability to weather plunging oil prices, after paying $35.7 billion to acquire Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

The net debt stands at $36.5 billion at the end of the Q1'20 from $8.57 billion in Q1'19, in which $11.1 billion matures in 2021-2022.

With such a debt load maturing soon, Occidental Petroleum is fighting its way out of a potential default if oil prices are not improving quickly. The problem has been aggravated by the recent impairment charges putting more pressure on covenants.

Furthermore, the debt includes Berkshire's 100,000 shares of cumulative perpetual preferred stock with a value of $100,000 a share. The preferred stock indicated above will accrue dividends at 8% annually and paid quarterly.

The next quarterly dividend will be paid on June 30, 2020, in shares, which represents 17.27 million new shares, according to the 8K filing. It represents $305.6 million at the close on Friday 26, 2020.

an aggregate of 17,274,130 shares of Common Stock were issued to the holders of record of the Series A Preferred Stock as of March 31, 2020.

A fight for survival

The issue culminated recently when on June 26, 2020, the company published an 8K filing with several interesting points that I have addressed below:

1- Occidental Petroleum will book after-tax impairments of its oil amd gas properties by up to $9 billion in the second quarter of 2020, ending June 30.

Occidental anticipates that it will recognize an impairment to its oil and gas proved and unproved properties in the second quarter of 2020, and currently estimates that the range of the after-tax impairment of these assets is $6 billion to $9 billion

Of course, the non-cash impairment charges are not specific to Occidental Petroleum and are mainly due to "lower commodity prices brought on by lower oil demand as a result of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic to the worldwide economy."

However, additional write-offs could be recognized if the current weak oil prices and macroeconomic conditions persist, the company said.

2 - At the same time, the company planned to substitute $9.12 billion in notes due in 2021 and 2022 (tender offer) by issuing new notes that would eliminate provisions that could have forced the company into default.

its outstanding 4.10% Senior Notes due 2021, Floating Interest Rate Notes due February 2021, 4.850% Senior Notes due 2021, Floating Interest Rate Notes due August 2021, 2.600% Senior Notes due 2021, 3.125% Senior Notes due 2022, 2.600% Senior Notes due 2022, Floating Interest Rate Notes due August 2022 and 2.700% Senior Notes due 2022

From OXY Presentation.

Furthermore, Occidental Petroleum may be considering a sale of oil and gas assets in Oman for $1 billion.

Occidental has interests in three oil fields in Oman as well as assets in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar’s North Field, the largest gas deposit in the world. It is, however, not the only one selling assets in the Middle East. Earlier this month, Bloomberg reported BP (NYSE:BP) was selling about 10 percent in the Khazzan gas field in Oman, looking to get more than $1 billion for it.

Also, Occidental set a July 1 deadline to accept bids for properties in Wyoming and Colorado that could bring up to $700 million.

What triggered this move that some could describe as desperate is that the oil price crash we have experienced has created a massive gap between what was planned and what is has been achieved.

Consequently, the debt has been downgraded to junk status by rating agency Moody's, and shareholders and bondholders are suing the company after announcing a couple of dividend cuts ending to a symbolic $0.01 per share.

Ratings firm Moody's Investors Service on Thursday downgraded its rating on Occidental's debt one notch to Ba2 and issued a "negative" outlook. Rival Fitch Ratings raised its rating on the notes to BB with a "stable" outlook.

Meanwhile, management is not losing sight of what's "important for them." It's evident after reading this recent 8K filing in which the company changes its control severance plan for executives if the company is acquired. Please read my article about this subject here.

3 - Finally, Occidental forecasted Q2 2020 production of 1,340K to 1,400K Boep/d (1,380K Boep/d midpoint), a decrease of about 2.6% from the precedent quarter. I have estimated the Permian production at 575K Boep/d, which includes the Permian resources and Permian EOR as well.

Source: OXY Presentation

The issue is that oil and gas prices will be much lower in Q2. I believe the oil equivalent per Boe will be below $33. Now the question is, what will happen to revenues with a strong hedging protective position?

I think we will have to wait a few more weeks before knowing the facts.

Is there a workable trading strategy?

What has been presented above is extensive enough to grasp the severity of the situation, especially with low oil prices at or below breakeven oil prices.

It explains why the stock has dropped so much lately and has underperformed its peers, such as Chevron (NYSE:CVX), ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Data by YCharts

However, what remains a complete astonishment for me, since I have started writing my blogs in Seeking Alpha, is that many analysts and authors are impervious to the general shareholder perspective when it comes to covering a company stock.

Yes, it is just a matter of perspective, control, and timing. It's even more apparent when it comes to companies about to restructure under chapter 11.

In this case, if you look at the company's side of the story, you could state that bankruptcy is a "new beginning," a rebirth of some sort. However, from a shareholders' perspective, it's the end of the road with limited options.

I do not know if Occidental Petroleum will be forced to restructure its debt later next year. The risk is not negligible, but it's unlikely, in my opinion. However, it's not the point here. The point is to show the disconnect between two opposite perspectives and the importance of understanding where you stand in this fight.

Trading OXY is a risky endeavor because of the sheer volatility attached to the stock. Looking at the chart above, we can assume a few judgments.

Oil prices greatly influence OXY. The negative effect of Anadarko acquisition already has been factored in and accounts for about 20%. The COVID-19 pandemic is not about to give us a break soon, and oil prices will continue to be weak until a time when the world finds a vaccine that let us resume a healthy life. OPEC+ production cut is only a temporary patch that gives us some respite and puts a low floor to the price of oil. The real issue is the destruction of the demand for oil creating more headaches for OXY.

Thus, let's try to define some simple guidelines.

OXY is showing a descending wedge pattern with line resistance at $17.50 and line support around $16-$14.75, which is just below the 50MA. If we assume that oil prices will trade in a range of $35 to $42, then it makes perfect sense to accumulate in this range.

However, if oil prices drop below $35 or even below $30, OXY is likely to cross support range and retest $10. Conversely, if oil prices turn bullish again and reach $45 or more, we could reach $24.50 and then the 200 MA at about $29.

Descending wedge patterns have an unusually good track record for predicting price reversals. The question is which direction? Generally, a falling wedge is considered bullish, which means that the stock is more likely to cross the resistance later. Watch oil prices like a hawk.

Good luck!

