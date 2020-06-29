FactSet beat the Q3 guidance and paid the dividend despite the crisis. It also raised the lower end of its organic growth guidance from $50 million to $60 million.

Overview

We maintain our overweight rating on FactSet (NYSE:FDS), which has been outperforming despite the pandemic. The share price has also been up ~18% since our first coverage last August, where we discussed FactSet’s strong and steady qualities, characterized by the earnings growth and sticky client base. In Q3, FactSet beat its guidance and also raised the lower end of its organic ASV and professional services growth from $50 million to $60 million. Going into Q4, we believe that FactSet will continue to benefit from its price increase initiatives and the strong demand for its Wealth, CTS (Content and Technology Solutions), and Analytics offerings from new as well as existing clients.

Catalysts

Deep sector content across financials, insurance, and real estate should allow FactSet to strengthen its CTS offering and gain traction in the corporates, expanding its TAM and increasing vertical penetration. A highlight in Q3 was FactSet’s 55 new client wins, which reportedly came from corporates and wealth management segments.

(Alternative data sets. Source: Open.factset.com)

As FactSet continues to partner with content providers and invest in enriching its alternative data sets across sectors such as financials, insurance, or real estate, we think that it is in a good position to leverage its CTS offering to expand its buyer demographics within the corporate segments longer term. A quick look at FactSet's homepage also reveals the breadth and depth of its alternative data sets and content so far.

In the meantime, the effect of price increase, strong sales execution, continuing market share gains for Wealth, and growth in Analytics and CTS into Q4 should help drive ASV growth and margin expansions. Wealth will continue to be a key segment for FactSet, and given its 10% share of the overall business, it presents continuous cross-sell and upsell opportunities. In Q3, FactSet secured a seven-figure Wealth win at an existing client. Along with Research, the Wealth segment drove the overall 5% growth in Q1. While Research was largely popular in the Americas, the easing of pandemic-related restrictions in APAC means the rebound in the region should continue driving market share gains of Wealth offering. Besides, the international price increase should also drive ASV growth in the region. APAC is the fastest-growing region, with a 9% growth in Q1. Based on our experience as an APAC-based investor, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore, which were the regions FactSet saw most of the growth, present attractive opportunities for Wealth expansion, given the large concentration of family offices in the regions.

(FY 2020 guidance. Source: company’s earnings call slide)

As indicated by the company’s 10-K, Wealth, Analytics, and CTS were driving the ASV growth in almost all regions. In the Q3 earnings call, however, the management indicated that it should expect Analytics and CTS to drive growth in Q4. In our view, given the increasing trend of a rebound in APAC, FactSet can potentially generate more than 2% growth coming from new businesses in Q4, considering that Q4 tends to be the biggest quarter. As we also consider the effect of price increase, FactSet can possibly beat its revenue and margin guidance for the full year. In Q3, the company already raised its growth guidance from a more conservative $50 million-$75 million provided in March to a narrower range of $60 million-$75 million.

Risk

As indicated by its filings, there is some modest concentration of revenue around some of FactSet’s large clients, which we think can present a challenge if the concentration continues to increase and also move in lockstep with the company's client retention, which trended down YoY from 91% to 89% in Q3:

As of February 29, 2020, our largest individual client accounted for less than 3% of total subscriptions and annual subscriptions from our ten largest clients did not surpass 14% of total client subscriptions.

Valuation

FactSet is a blended income and growth opportunity that proves to be resilient amid the crisis, in which it has continued beating its guidance and paying the dividend. The differentiated offering in Wealth, along with the continuing investment into deeper and sector-specific content, should also strengthen its open ecosystem play, which will drive it closer to its high-single-digit ASV growth longer term.

(EPS source: Seeking Alpha)

When it comes to profitability, FactSet has always been outperforming. Amid the pandemic in Q3, FactSet even had a meaningful EPS beat and is on track to deliver a +$10 diluted EPS for the full year.

(Source: Company’s earnings call slide)

FactSet also continues to pay a $0.72 dividend per share and exercise its share repurchases program. As of March 24, the company had authorized over $300 million worth of share repurchases. The company has already exercised $173 million YTD. The stock is currently trading at ~33x P/S, though over the last two years, its P/E has been relatively steady between 30x and 35x. We think that the shares can potentially trade at the higher end of the range upon the earnings surprise in Q4, driven by the catalysts and more positive outlook for Q1 2021.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.