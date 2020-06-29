There is too much competitiveness within Instacart as well as in other factors like pricing that likely will not benefit RAD as much.

Early last month, Rite Aid (RAD) announced a partnership with Instacart to streamline delivery of essential pharmacy and health-related items to customers from over 2,400 locations across the United States. Rite Aid posted its quarterly earnings on June 25, and showed beats on both ends driven by front-end strength, but Instacart’s partnership is not likely to be a sole accelerant for Rite Aid, if at all.

Rite Aid’s earnings, although showing significant comp increases as well as earnings and revenue beats, were not too spectacular once breaking down the numbers. Rite Aid saw revenues rise 12.2% YoY up to over $6 billion, yet net loss barely inched anywhere, up to a loss of $72.7 million from $99.3 million. So even with an unexpected boost to revenues, which have been flat for 9 of the past 10 quarters, EBITDA was lower, and net loss barely benefitted. If Rite Aid did not incur that $30 million negative impact, adjusted net loss would have been near $30 million, as opposed to $7 million in the year-ago period. But again, this quarter faced a unique challenge, and one that Rite Aid had navigated through well; looking into this report too deep won’t necessarily help to see the bigger picture.

Pharmacy comp sales were up 2.2%, while front-end comp sales excluding tobacco were up 16.0%. Front-end was “driven by increases in general cleaning products, sanitizers, wipes, paper products, liquor, over-the-counter products and summer seasonal items.” Nothing really stands out here as a long-term catalyst or significant driver for front end growth in the future – cleaning products/wipes/sanitizers have been in high demand, and might continue to do so for the next quarter or two, but pantry-loading in those types of items (as shortages for products like Clorox have been seen) is partially behind the demand.

Over the past two years, Rite Aid has seen a slow uptrend within front end comps. Q2 2020 showed the bottom for comp sales declines in front-end, and have risen since then, with the most recent quarter showing a huge boost to comp sales. What will be important is the current quarter – as reopening still faced little challenges in early June, late June (currently) and onwards is likely to still see case numbers rise, another potential driver of fear within vulnerable communities and spark maybe a second mini load-up of essentials.

As Rite Aid now is moving towards another period where fear could take shape again, will it be able to flourish to the same degree? It does not seem to be the case.

Fear of the virus is much different now. You’ll see people not wearing masks, failing to social distance, and acting like it’s a thing of the past. You’ll see those who proclaim the second wave is upon us, and those who act like it will never happen. But one thing stands out – the unknown factor has shrunk. We know a bit more about the virus, about how it spreads, about the risks of transmission, etc., and so the widespread fear that we saw throughout March will likely not hit that same level anymore. That fear that drove the pantry-loading, the rapid shortages of cleaning products, was almost tangible; it seems that we’ve moved much past that in the past few months. Rite Aid is not likely to see the same front-end comp sales benefit from fear that drove much of the purchasing in some of the categories as much of it looks to have diminished.

Rite Aid’s partnership with Instacart also is not likely to help its case much. Even with management stating that the company took “front end market share from our competitors during this time and saw a surge in e-commerce activity,” well, so did nearly every chain involved in grocery/pharmacy during this time. E-commerce activity in grocers – Kroger (KR) – as well as in general merchandise retailers Target (TGT) and Walmart (WMT) spiked for the quarter, not to mention Amazon’s (AMZN) overarching dominance on the sector. Rite Aid hasn’t been and won’t be the only one in the pharmacy/healthcare essential business to see growth in e-commerce.

Instacart’s partnership is also not unique to Rite Aid, having partnerships with “Albertsons, ALDI, Costco, CVS, Kroger, Loblaw, Publix, Sam's Club, Sprouts, and Wegmans, among others.” So why would Instacart customers choose Rite Aid, when they have dozens of other options as well, most of which offer much of the same products? Item availability might be the only factor here – if Rite Aid has items in stock that competitors don’t, that could be a small driver.

Since Instacart does also work with larger grocers as well as pharmacies, Rite Aid is battling for market share there too. Cost may be one factor that hurts Rite Aid – you might be able to find the same product at a different store for a few dollars less, and when you’re already paying the extra service fees for Instacart, plus a tip (not exactly necessary but pretty much so), that few extra dollars could matter. And then there’s the case of diversity of products – you could order most OTC medications that Rite Aid sells from a grocer like Kroger, and get your food as well, and knock out two birds with one stone and only have to deal with those fees and tip once, not twice.

And don’t forget the other retailers previously mentioned. Walmart’s free next-day and 2-day delivery and lower prices could draw customers to purchase items there if they can tolerate that 2-day wait, whereas Instacart (or Target) can fulfill orders same-day. Then there’s also the rollout of curbside pickups and deliveries run by Walmart and Target themselves. Rite Aid could see a benefit from the search for quick deliveries, yet it’s not unique to that at this time, and will have to fight for its piece of the pie in the quick delivery market.

But being involved in the Instacart market brings along its own set of challenges as well, in regards to personal preference. Some people might be totally fine having a stranger shop for and deliver requested items, but for those who are immunocompromised, still fearful of the virus, or who would rather just do it themselves, it wouldn’t be in the cards. Rite Aid wouldn’t likely see a benefit from those groups.

Yet all hope isn’t lost for growth in front-end comp sales. Taking market share from competitors – Walgreens (WBA) and CVS (CVS) – could point to company-specific strengths during the pandemic: increased basket size for example. Both Rite Aid and CVS highlighted that in their earnings calls, yet CVS also pointed out that decreases in-store traffic offset that, while Rite Aid kept stores open usual hours and cited strengths in supply chain and category management driving that front-end growth. That could be the savior for front-end growth, not Instacart; if others in the business suffer delays in the supply chain, while Rite Aid is seeing minimal effects, or so they claim, then they can continually capitalize on the current situation more so than peers.

At the end of the day, Rite Aid did show a decent boost to revenues on solid comp sales increases. Yet so did other companies in the grocer/pharma space. Rite Aid does not sit atop a unique mountain here; it’s still a small fish in not-so-small pond. There’s many alternative methods for customers to get cleaning products and wipes and other products where Rite Aid saw strength; there’s also many alternatives for customers using Instacart to purchase the same items (and a wider range than Rite Aid offers) for the same or even lower prices, plus there’s alternatives to even using Instacart, such as shopping through Target or Walmart instead. Given the wide range of factors Rite Aid faces within Instacart, banking on the partnership driving front-end sales simply just doesn’t look like the brightest idea.

