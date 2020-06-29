There have been many notable companies that have filed for bankruptcy this year. This includes, Hertz (car rental company), Chuck E. Cheese’s parent company CEC Entertainment, J.C. Penny, and J. Crew.

Coronavirus continues to persist - resulting in bankruptcies ticking up

Last week's 13 U.S. corporate bankruptcies marked the greatest weekly volume of insolvencies since May 2009 (see below Bloomberg chart). It is pretty clear that the coronavirus is affecting many companies and industries. The longer the coronavirus situation continues, the more damage will be caused to the economy as workers get laid off from their work.

Bankruptcies for companies (> than $100MM in assets) are at rolling 50-day highest since mid-2009. This is alarming, because there doesn't seem to be any sight of bankruptcy slowing. The reality is that businesses are still shut, their revenues have declined 90%, and new coronavirus cases are still spiking. For example, Florida just reported reaching a record 9,000+ coronavirus cases in a single day! According to a New York Time's article,

Based on a recent Bloomberg article, consulting firm, Aaron Allen & Associates estimates there are about 22 million restaurants worldwide, so the projection implies that 2.2 million will close down for good.

About Chapter 11 Bankruptcy - To Restructure

Chapter 11 bankruptcy allows stores and brands declaring bankrupt are staying open for now. The companies will have a reorganization plan intended to get the company back to profitability-and that makes it possible for lenders to get paid back fairly. If a plan for reorganization can't be agreed upon, the company moves into a sale. Forever 21 went through this, and was eventually bought up by Simon Property Group.

Notable Companies that have filed for Chapter 11

There have been many notable companies that have filed for bankruptcy this year. This includes, Hertz (car rental company), Chuck E. Cheese's parent company CEC Entertainment, J.C. Penny, and J. Crew. These are reputable companies that people have grown up knowing.

For example, Chuck E. Cheese reported on June 25 that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after venue closures stemming from the coronavirus pandemic roiled its business. CEC Entertainment is the latest company to cite the pandemic as it seeks bankruptcy protection. Ultimately restaurant owners need people to come and start dining in. And the more time it takes, the worse it gets for them.

According to a CNN Article, J.C. Penny had no choice but to file for chapter 11 bankruptcy in May 15, 2020. The company blamed the Covid-19 pandemic for the need to file bankruptcy. J.C. Penney's most recent profitable year was 2010, and its net losses have totaled $4.5 billion since then. J.C.Penny will be closing an over 800 stores.

On May 4, clothing retailer J. Crew filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy. A bankruptcy filing doesn't necessarily mean a company will go out of business. Many firms use bankruptcy to shed debt and other liabilities they can't afford while closing unprofitable operations and locations. Chapter 11 bankruptcy allows J. Crew to reorganize, and potentially to round up new sources of financing, while discharging, or getting rid of, some of its debt. It hopes to become profitable again as a result of the reorganization.

What do investors need to watch out for?

When a company files for bankruptcy, it pays its secured creditors first. That means entities like banks that have loaned money for things like a mortgage for the company's property or equipment, are first in line. Bondholders are also likely to get paid because the company has agreed to pay them back by issuing bonds; equity shareholders, on the other hand, are usually paid last and often end up losing money.

Currently, the coronavirus pandemic is only getting worse, with cases rising daily in the U.S., as well as globally. Given the recent protesting and also large family gatherings (e.g., college graduations), we can expect cases to continue rising. Investors will be cautious of a "full-steam" reopening mentality, despite being told that the economy will not shut down again.

Disclosure: I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. This article represents my own opinion and is not a substitute for professional investment advice. It does not represent solicitation to buy or sell any security. Investors should do their own research and consult their financial adviser before making any investment.

