This is in the lower end of the range estimates I've seen by analysts.

Daniel O'Day, CEO of Gilead (GILD), just released an open letter announcing and explaining the pricing of Remdesivir. Remdesivir is the first antiviral to have demonstrated patient improvement (shortening the duration of the disease) in trials for COVID-19. There were different analyst estimates out there. I've seen estimates for developed markets ranging from $1,000 up. But $5,000-$6,000 per treatment is a figure that got thrown out there on a regular basis. Recently, a drug cost watchdog issued a report arguing Remdesivir would be cost effective at $4,500 per course of treatment.

At $420 per vial (a little bit more for U.S. private insurers) the treatment comes to $2,340 per patient.

Day motivates this decision as follows:

In normal circumstances, we would price a medicine according to the value it provides. The first results from the NIAID study in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 showed that Remdesivir shortened time to recovery by an average of four days. Taking the example of the United States, earlier hospital discharge would result in hospital savings of approximately $12,000 per patient. Even just considering these immediate savings to the healthcare system alone, we can see the potential value that Remdesivir provides. This is before we factor in the direct benefit to those patients who may have a shorter stay in the hospital. Part of the intent behind our decision was to remove the need for country-by-country negotiations on price. We discounted the price to a level that's affordable for developed countries with the lowest purchasing power. This price will be offered to all governments in developed countries around the world where Remdesivir is approved or authorized for use.

Gilead believes this makes the drug affordable in developed countries. I hope it does and I think the company deserves some credit for not squeezing everything out of this opportunity they could have. They have donated 1.5 million doses worth more than $600 million at this price setting (potentially of significantly higher value). The company is making investments in excess of a billion-dollar:

Our work on Remdesivir is far from done. We continue to explore its potential to help in this pandemic in various ways, such as evaluating treatment earlier in the course of the disease, in outpatient settings, with an inhaled formulation, in additional patient groups and in combination with other therapies. As we accumulate more data from global clinical trials and initiate many additional studies, we will understand more about the full value of Remdesivir over time. Our teams also remain focused on increasing supplies to meet the high global demand. By the end of this year, we expect our investment on the development and manufacture of Remdesivir to exceed $1 billion (U.S.) and our commitment will continue through 2021 and beyond.

As a shareholder, you prefer if the company you invest in price their products at value. However, I certainly have empathy for the mission to fight COVID-19 and wouldn't want to see anyone that needs it go without it.

As I've argued in the many notes I've scribbled on this subject, the primary driver of value is not price. It's the number of people who will be treated with remdesivir.

You can break the driver of the value of Remdesivir down like this:

Whether COVID-19 becomes endemic Whether it remains competitive with other means of fighting COVID-19 over a longer period Spread of COVID-19

I've usually concentrated on 3) spread of COVID-9 because if we would have been able to stop the virus from spreading as it has that would have been one of the best outcomes for humanity. I've been skeptical of governments stopping COVID-19 in its tracks and it doesn't look like that's happening (despite considerable efforts):

Data: Johns Hopkins

If governments would make a durable concentrated effort of contact tracing and quarantining of cases, that could potentially stop the virus from becoming an endemic plague. If several countries do not do this , then ultimately it probably still ends up as a global endemic phenomenon, given what we've seen so far about its ability to spread. That means it's here to stay and keeps circulating around.

A vaccine is widely viewed as the solution. I hope it will be. It can be. But it doesn't have to be. Even a vaccine that's successful can fall short of being effective for everyone. They are notorious for being less effective for older people. Some vaccines are only good for a short period of time before you need a new slightly different variant. It will not necessarily be easy to manufacture on a massive scale. Although many parties are working to make that happen.

Vaccines are not free. The party that ends up developing one could potentially charge hundreds of dollars per vaccination, if not thousands of dollars. Moderna (MRNA) is widely considered a frontrunner with its vaccine candidate:

Data by YCharts

It's fairly likely to be first making it through the trial phases. Shareholders seem to think it will make quite a bit of money.

With a vaccine, you need to treat 60%-plus of your population. Depending on effectiveness, durability and treatment progress it's not out of the question treatment becomes a viable competing strategy to vaccination. A mix of Remdesivir and Dexamethasone could be one example.

Pricing Remdesivir on the low side of the equation keeps the drug in a competitive position in a wider range of scenarios around drug/vaccine development.

I've referenced the Gilead slide below often:

It illustrates how production scales. Day makes an interesting comment in his latest letter:

Gilead has entered into an agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services whereby HHS and states will continue to manage allocation to hospitals until the end of September. After this period, once supplies are less constrained, HHS will no longer manage allocation.

It's interesting that Day indicates supply will be less constrained around September. By that time they are making about a million treatments/month. That covers ~0.1% of the population of the U.S and Europe. That illustrates how far away from a "nothing to worry about" scenario we are.

If we assume Gilead can sell a million treatments per month in September, then we're talking about revenue of $2.4 billion per month. Over the past 12 months, Gilead generated a bit over $22 billion. That means a run-rate of $2.4 billion additional per month is not insignificant. Gilead generally sports gross profit margins of 80% so this substantially adds to free cash flow if that level of revenue continues for a number of months.

That's all before taking into account additional royalties. I've discussed this more extensively here, from lower-priced treatments that are being manufactured by other companies to help the other seven billion people on earth.

To summarize, I believe there is, unfortunately for humankind, a lot of upside to Remdesivir. With the price per treatment now out in the open, analyst models will improve. My expectation is we'll see them increase EPS and revenue targets over the coming months.

