Why Short-Term Options Trading May Be The Wrong Route For Many

We took note of an interesting comment in the comment section of a recent article we penned this week on Seeking Alpha. The premise of the article was that we were recommending selling January 2021 puts in the discussed stock which is about 7 months from expiration at present. The commenter (Being a short-term options trader) pointed out the following. We acknowledge that there was plenty of merit in his comment especially from a short-term perspective.

So, your trade expires in about 7 months. Mine in about a month. But yours pays less than 4x as much - despite needing all that time. We always, and I mean ALWAYS get more on a percentage basis "bang for the buck" the closer in time we are willing to sell. That is why on covered calls I almost always only sell weeklies. (I don't usually sell puts but I have a couple dozen or so covered call trades on at just about any time.

So, let´s go through an example and really get into the mindset why many times we sell longer-term naked put options with high implied volatility. What we mean by “long-term” is at least put options which have 6 months to go to expiration. Short-term option traders prefer to sell puts over a 30-day window for example or even as stated above on a weekly basis if at all possible.

So, let´s take a fictitious stock with ticker symbol ABC. It is trading for $20 a share. We like the fundamentals of the stock and want to put long deltas to work. We decide to sell put options because implied volatility in the stock is well above its historic averages. We can sell the 1-month (expiry in 30 days) $15 put option for $0.50 per contract or we can sell the 7-month $15 put option for $2 per contract. We go with the longer-dated option and receive $2 per contract straight into our brokerage account. The short-term options trader sells the front month (30 day) put option for $0.50 per contract

As the commenter eluded to above, he would always sell the near dated put option because more credit is received (when annualized) on a monthly basis than our 7-month put-option example. However, because we received more credit up-front from the put-sale ($2), our initial cost-basis is less ($13). Also, we sold this put with an investor´s mindset which means we will either buy shares (with a cost-basis of approximately $13 per share) or the put-option will expire worthless in which case we will keep all of the premium.

Fast forward 2 weeks after the commenter puts on the 30-day put option. Shares of ABC are now trading at $16 a share. His put-option which was sold originally for $0.50 is now trading for $1.20. The trader decides to roll this trade into the following month by buying back the original put contract for a $0.70 per contract loss and then selling another put option in the following month. If implied volatility is still high and the trader acts quickly on taking the initial loss, he should be able to roll for a credit. If shares of ABC continue to decline in value over this new expiration cycle, the trader will have to roll again to the following month (assuming that is, that he wants to stay alive in this trade and eventually turn it around for a profit)

So, what really happened here? Well when a trade is rolled, one essentially takes a loss. Yes, one can keep on lowering one´s cost-basis by rolling for a credit in each cycle but this is harder said than done when emotions have to be dealt with those consistent losses when rolling. Alternatively, with our strategy, we are not interested in rolling because we have taken a “long-term” view on this trade. We essentially do not want to do anything with the trade as we knew well in advance the two possibilities on offer here. We either get “put” stock at expiration or not. Either way, we pocket the full premium. We know our cost-basis ($13) if we get “put” stock on expiration date and are more than comfortable picking up shares at this price if that is what transpires.

The question then becomes if the shorter-term trader will roll down (to have a cost-basis of $13) over multiple months for a loss each time? This really is the question. We believe that no matter how confident a trader is with respect to his mechanics, taking losses continuously invariably takes a toll on one´s psyche over time.

We would compare the above to the following premise and Warren Buffett touched on this in the past. He stated that paying off debt for example is a guaranteed return on investment. So, if one is paying off debt at 6% for example, any respective trader/investor must achieve more than this amount to justify investing or trading the funds.

Therefore, our philosophy is to stack the odds in our favour as much as possible at all times. We know (from how we setup up our trades) that many times, we could potentially take far more risk. However, all we are looking for is consistent healthy gains over the long-term.

Therefore, to sum up, short-term traders will many times use rolling strategies in order to NOT take hold of long or short stock positions. They do this in order to not tie up capital so more capital can be deployed on trading multiple option positions. However, taking consistent losses and also higher commissions are the adverse effects of these strategies which is why we favour long-dated options on many occasions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.