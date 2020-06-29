Did you ever look at a company's steady and high dividend payments to its investors and think 'I want some of that as well'? Well, I do. Valero (VLO) is one of the stocks that have tremendous shareholder commitment, which they embrace through maintaining a solid balance sheet, effective business operations, and a steady and high payout ratio. The bad news, or in this case the good news for new investors, is that the company has been hit severely by the current COVID-19 pandemic. The stock is down roughly 40% year-to-date, which is offering a tremendous buying opportunity. I took a look and will tell you why I am adding this one as soon as possible. Bear with me!

Cyclical And Profitable

Let's start this article by mentioning a few basic company characteristics. The founded in 1980 and San Antonio TX-based Valero Energy Corporation is an energy company focused on oil and gas refining and marketing. Valero has a $23.5 billion market cap and is an S&P 500 member. With a market cap $7 billion below Phillips 66 (PSX), the company is the second-largest operator in its industry, even though the distance to number three, Marathon Petroleum (MPC) is just $300 million.

Valero generates roughly 70% of its sales inside of the United States, followed by 12% in the United Kingdom (and Ireland), and 18% in other countries. Across all countries, Valero generated almost $103 billion in sales in the full-year of 2019. Most of this was generated in the company's refining segment, which consists of 15 refineries with a capacity of 3.2 million barrels per day. This segment also includes logistics like 3,100 miles of active pipelines, 130 million barrels of storage, and more than 50 docks. Valero is also engaging in the production of renewable diesel. The company is actually the second-largest renewable diesel producer and a 50% owner of Diamond Green Diesel. As of June 2020, Valero has an annual production capacity of 275 million gallons. This will be expanded to 675 million. The company's third segment is ethanol. Valero operates 14 plants with 1.73 billion gallons per year production capacity where corn is being turned into ethanol and distillers grains. In 2020, the United States is expected to export 137 million barrels of ethanol, per day according to the EIA. 39 million, or 28.5% of this volume is produced and exported by Valero. This is almost double the amount exported in 2019. Note that these numbers are subject to change as they were updated through February 2020, and used in the company's June investor presentation (link under the map below). Either way, while a lot in this article like long-term sales growth is being impacted by the Coronavirus, the fact that Valero's footprint in this industry is rising doesn't change.

The map below shows the company's size and strategic positioning. Logically, the company's ethanol plants are located in the Corn Beltregion which allows for faster and more reliable supply. Most oil refineries are in the Gulf Coast region as this is where both onshore and offshore oil production is mainly located.

With all of this being said, I am not breaking any news when I say that Valero's business is highly cyclical. In this case, that's a good thing as I avoid companies in a business that is hard to predict. As you can see below, Valero's annual sales have had two periods of severe weakness since 2004. The first one during the Great Financial Crisis when sales fell to $63 million. This erased four years of gains. The second time was in 2014, 2015 and 2016 when the company was hit by a global manufacturing recession that caused a crash in commodity prices (i.e. oil) and energy demand. The economic bottom then pushed sales all the way back to $111 million in 2018, followed by a dip to $102 million in 2019 due to a slower global economy. Including all ups and downs, the compounded annual sales growth rate (OTC:CAGR) is 4.2%. It's not high when compared to a tech stock but a number a good management team should be able to turn into a strong bottom line and high cash flow.

As it turns out, this is pretty much what the company's management has done. As you can see below, both operating income and operating cash flow are cyclical as well. However, the difference is that despite the most recent ups and downs, cash from operations has done tremendously well. Since 2004, operating cash flow has improved by 3.8% per year. Since 2009 the growth rate is 9.6%.

It's always a good thing when a cyclical company is able to report these results. However, what matters to you and me is that shareholders get paid as well. The first indicator being the number of shares outstanding. I try to avoid companies that require secondary offerings to stay liquid or to execute larger capital-required projects. In the case of Valero, investors have not seen consistent dilution since 2006 when the number of outstanding shares rose by almost 8%. While the company diluted in 2009, 2010, and 2011, the total number of shares outstanding has declined by 1.8% per year (OTC:CAGR) since 2004.

With this being said, dividend growth is extremely impressive. While the company cut dividends by 66.7% in 2010, all other years were up, and only one hike since 2004 was in the single-digit range. Including the cut in 2010, dividends have a 2004-2019 CAGR of 22%. Even if I only include the most recent years since 2014, the CAGR is at 22.8%. That's huge and the core reason the company continues to be a dividend favorite - it doesn't get much better than this.

While Valero is too old and too well-known to be an obvious scam, I get it when people distrust dividends that are rising this much. Acquiring debt, liquidating assets (among others) could technically be ways to accelerate dividends and buybacks to create short-term 'value'. However, in case of Valero, the company is doing a tremendous job keeping its debt load and cash flow sustainable.

Stable Cash Flows & Solid Financial Strength (And COVID)

Let's start by mentioning that Valero is estimated to spend 60% of its 2020 planned Capex on sustaining its business. The other 40% will be spent on expanding its business like its ethanol business. In 2020, 30% of growth-focused Capex will be spent on renewables. Valero has a long history of only spending excess cash on buybacks and dividends instead of delaying investments to service shareholder needs. As you can see below, the company almost always manages to create a positive net change in cash. Note that this calculation is net income after cash from operations, financing, and investing. Some of the outliers are caused by higher capital expenditures or a decline in net income.

Besides that the company is well-balancing its cash, payout ratios are reflecting a conservative approach. Over the past number of years, the company's payout rate as a percentage of operating cash flow has risen to 33% (GAAP) from 10% prior to 2015. It is hard to see thanks to the first-quarter impact, but dividend payments were roughly 50% of net income in the years prior to 2020. While this certainly has changed as long as COVID-19 is causing airlines to ground large numbers of planes and people work from home, I expect this ratio to rebound.

Speaking of COVID-19, the first quarter was a mess as the refining segment generated an operating loss of $2.1 billion compared to a profit of $479 million in the prior-year quarter. The rapid decline in crude oil prices and lower product margins caused refining throughput to an average of 2.8 million barrels per day, which pushed the utilization rate down to 90%. The ethanol segment reported a loss of nearly $200 million after generating $3 million in positive operating income in the prior-year quarter.

Good thing is that the company prioritizes its dividend and its capital expenditures. In the first quarter, the company paid $401 million as dividends and repurchased shares worth almost $150 million. The fact that the company did this, is a demonstration of its sound financial position and shareholder commitment. In the first quarter, the company's total liabilities were valued at 58.8% of total assets. While this is a good number in general, it is unchanged from prior-year levels. Total debt is valued at 64.7% of equity. Additionally, current assets cover 131% of current liabilities. While the second quarter is going to be worse (global lockdown accelerated starting at the end of March), I have little doubt the company will remain financially stable.

I'm Buying (Takeaway)

Valero, a company that has been around for a long time has one problem: it's cyclical. While this might be a problem for investors wanting to buy a low volatility yield, it is a characteristic that offers great buying opportunities every 3-4 years. Right now, Valero is yielding 7% and not likely to cut its dividend thanks to its stable cash flow and shareholder-friendly approach. In this case, 'shareholder-friendly' means a high payout without sacrificing the company's long-term opportunities.

While the market remains very volatile, I am very happy the stock started to dip again after attempting to break $80 per share this month. However, keep in mind that the stock could easily drop towards $40 again if things get out of hand again. I could see an escalation of negative news right before the election that will keep the pressure on stocks high. Besides that, the economy is not going to show a V-shaped recovery in my opinion. We will have a lot of volatility until the end of the year and hopefully, rally into 2021.

Regardless, as this is not trading advice, but an article covering a great long-term investment, I am excited to add this stock at a juicy yield and prices more than 40% below the ones at the start of the year.

Another piece of advice I want to give is don't buy too much energy. One reason I am buying Valero is that it is a great addition to my current (top 6) holdings that I discussed in this article (more articles coming soon). As you can see below, adding Valero to a number of conservative dividend stocks increases the expected return without raising the risks too much.

As I don't know your portfolio, my only advice is to see if Valero is something that would be a good addition. I am adding because of everything mentioned in this article and because I own a number of conservatives (less-volatile) stocks. So, even if things get ugly again, I will have the benefit of buying at a huge discount and not being overweight energy.

Anyhow, I have no doubt Valero will continue to be a tremendous long-term investment and I look forward to keeping you up-to-date.

