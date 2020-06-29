Until plant-based meats' prices are more competitive with that it is trying to substitute, I believe the market will not be able to grow at its full potential.

To assume that companies like Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods will be the only beneficiaries of an increase in the plant-based protein market is illogical.

I would like to begin this article with a quick overview of the company, Beyond Meat (BYND), and its goal. BYND produces meat from plants using technology developed by the company that allows their product to simulate almost the same experience as an animal-based meat product. The goal of the company is to offer a product that is less harmful to the environment than animal protein without sacrificing the taste. The company's customers are in both the retail and foodservice sectors. As of March 28th, domestic and international retail customers represented 57.5% of its total sales. Their global customers represented 25% of its total sales.

Appeal To Customers Who Typically Eat Animal-Based Proteins

Results of Bank of America Merrill Lynch Survey - Sept. 2019

According to the survey conducted by BAML, over 66% of consumers surveyed said that they would consider or had already bought a plant-based protein option. 26.4% of consumers surveyed would repurchase a plant-based protein product. Using the information from an NPR article, almost 5% of the American population are vegans or vegetarians. If a little over 26% of consumers would repurchase a plant-based protein product, there is a high probability that almost 20% (26%-5%) of those surveyed are usually consuming animal-based proteins.

In all honesty, I did not like the Impossible Whopper (a Burger King and Impossible Foods product), and I believed that most animal meat-eaters would be like me. My interpretation of BAML's survey demonstrated that it is very probable that customers who prefer animal-based proteins are likely to consume plant-based proteins. My next question is, what are the factors that drive the meat substitute change?

Barclays' Analysis Of The Plant-Based Protein Market - May 2019

Currently, the global plant-based meat market is around $14 billion. The analysts at Barclays believe that this market will be $140 billion in ten years. If it reaches $140 billion, that is equivalent to having 10% of the 1.4 trillion-dollar meat industry.

Below are the factors that Barclays' believes will drive this 10% increase.

Sustainability is increasingly more important to consumers, especially Millennials, and Gen Z. Though plant-based products aren't necessarily a perfect solution (palm-oil production is linked to deforestation), they seem to be a better solution than animal-based products. Animal Welfare is a concern that increases plant-based meat popularity. People around the world are more health-conscious than they were. Meat substitutes are a way for people to cut red meat and cholesterol from their diets.

In my opinion, I feel that Barclays' growth analysis of the plant-based protein market is overly optimistic for one reason that I will demonstrate below.

Figure 1 - Burger King Analysis

Source: Burger King

As seen in figure 1, the Impossible Whopper is $1.10 more expensive than the regular Whopper. This comparison does not include the cost of drinks and sides, and it only compares the prices of the sandwiches.

Figure 2 - Kroger Price Comparison

Source: Kroger

Figure 2 compares the price of Plant-Based Patties and Organic Beef Patties. To purchase 8 ounces of Beyond Meat's patties, the consumer will pay $3.99. To purchase 8 ounces Simple Truth's organic beef patties, the consumer will pay one dollar less than it would for Beyond Meat's patties. Organic beef is more expensive than regular beef, so why did I choose it as a comparison? Organic beef appeals to the more health-conscious consumer, which is one of the consumer types that BYND is focused on.

I believe that, until plant-based products become more price-competitive, it will not be able to achieve the growth estimated by Barclays. Consumers are very price-conscious, which is why fast-food chains have so many clients.

Not A Good Idea To Assume

To assume that companies like Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods will be the only beneficiaries of an increase in the plant-based protein market is illogical. The top 4 beef producers in the United States are already working on their version of plant-based protein. Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) began working on its version of plant-based protein after it sold its stake in Beyond Meat. Tyson's product is called Raised and Rooted. Tyson's major competitor is JBS S.A. (OTCQX:JBSAY), and this company also has its plant-based protein brand, though, currently, it is only sold in Brazil. Cargill, the number three US meat processor, also launched its plant-based protein line to compete with BYND and Impossible Foods. Sysco (NYSE:SYY), the number four animal protein producer, has a line called Sysco Simply that provides food services with a plant-based protein.

Ranking Source: The National Provisioner

These top four meat producers are not new to the food industry and have already established themselves in the market. Their customer base is way larger than BYND, and these customers have been purchasing from them for many years. Their brand recognition is high among consumers and the procurement departments. Their supply chain is well established, and they can use their large logistics team to deliver their product throughout the US.

Beyond Meat is currently trading at 23x Price to Sales. As BYND is not currently profitable, the company P/E ratio is nonmaterial, which is why I used the P/S ratio. At 23x P/S, an investor is paying a high premium for a possibility of over 20% growth of sales over an extended period. To justify this premium, you would have to believe that a relatively new company will be able to grow at twice the rate of the market.

Conclusion

Until plant-based meats' prices are more competitive with that it is trying to substitute, I believe the market will not be able to grow at its full potential. The four animal protein companies mentioned above can compete with BYND as they are not starting from scratch like BYND is. In conclusion, investors are paying a large premium for future sales that can easily be disrupted by the top four animal protein players.

