While we believe Tractor Supply is an excellent business, the company is trading near their peak EBITDA multiple, leaving no room for a margin of safety.

We think the business has already built enough brand strength to keep competitors at bay, especially since the company focuses its expansion and brand awareness around rural communities.

Source

With shares in Tractor Supply (TSCO) trading at all-time highs, the market is pricing the company for perfection. The strong momentum behind the company was the result of a perfect storm favoring their operations: more free time for their customers as self-quarantined orders were implemented, stimulus checks giving "extra" cash, other stores closing out as they were not deemed essential businesses, customers stocking up on pet food and other goods, and more people patching up their gardens or finding gardening as a new hobby.

Few businesses can point to a pandemic boosting their results but that has been the case with Tractor Supply. The company saw a strong first quarter, followed by their outlook into their second quarter, forecasting sales growth expectations of 24% to 29% and comparable sales growth of 20% to 25% from the prior-year period. Shares went up 6% after the news release.

While we believe Tractor Supply is an excellent business, the company is trading near their peak EBITDA multiple, leaving no room for a margin of safety. Even with high-quality businesses like Tractor Supply, we like to have a margin of safety as added insurance, especially since there is still a lot of uncertainty and high volatility in the markets. That said, there is nothing stopping Tractor Supply from continuing its upward trend fueled by a strong outlook and momentum. We already missed the train when shares dipped alongside the market in the March sell-off and buying now would feel like chasing the stock price.

The Big Picture

Source: company filings

Tractor Supply is a specialty retailer targeting rural communities by offering products to the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers in a one-stop-shop setting. The company reports operating segments in 5 categories: Livestock and pet (47% of total sales), Hardware, Tools and Truck (21%), Seasonal, Gift and Toy Products (20%), Clothing and Footwear (8%), and Agriculture (4%).

Their consolidated results show a company going in the right direction. Their top-line has been growing every year and there are no signs of a slowdown. In 2010, Tractor Supply operated approximately 1,045 stores. Today, that number has increased to 2,024 retail stores across 49 states for an approximately 8% compounded annual growth rate store growth. Management believes they could achieve a target of 2,500 stores, which at the current growth rate, would take them about 3 years to complete.

New store openings plus strong same-store sales growth has been the main contributors to top-line growth. Same-store-sales growth has averaged 5.3% from 2010 to 2019 with 2009 the only year posting negative sales growth of 1.1%. Acquisitions haven't been a strategic choice by management to fuel their growth. Their only meaningful acquisition done was the purchase of Petsense, a specialty retailer of pet supplies and services, in 2016 for $116M, which added 136 stores at the time to their retail footprint.

What we like about Tractor Supply's consolidated results is the healthy trends between revenues, gross profit, and operating income growth. Looking at the trend analysis table, the results show us that while growth in revenues has been impressive, more than doubling in a 9-year period, gross profit growth has outpaced the growth in revenues, and subsequently, operating income growth has outpaced growth in gross profit in every single year. To us, that means expansion in Tractor Supply has been done in a disciplined way and chasing growth hasn't hurt profitability. In fact, as the company is reaching a greater scale, they are benefitting from economies of scale, as seen by expanding margins as a percent of total sales.

The company has been building out its supply network as well, which should contribute to lower costs as they reach their targeted store count number. Better efficiencies in distribution will contribute to operating margins in a positive way. Also, they would benefit from lower ad spend per unit store as they reach more scale.

EPS at Tractor Supply has been compounding at an impressive rate because of the above mention trends between sales, gross profit, and operating income growth. From 2010 to 2019, EPS has grown from 1.13 to 4.68, respectively. We believe once the company is done with its store expansion plans, EPS can grow at a faster rate due to a reduced growth CAPEX budget, which would slow down growth in the D&A account, thus expanding operating income growth, translating into higher EPS numbers.

Amazon, Chewy, and Home Depot are kept at bay

While we believe any company can enter the rural community market and compete directly with Tractor Supply, we think the business has already built enough brand strength to keep competitors at bay, especially since the company focuses its expansion and brand awareness around rural communities. This in itself also acts as a small barrier to entry from possible competitors due to the market size of these communities compared to an urban or suburban setting, where consumption per capita is much higher. A smaller market does not leave much room for competitors to compete profitably, especially since the incumbent, which in this case is Tractor Supply, already benefits from scale, allowing them to undercut competitors in price. A small business would not have the resources to compete profitably.

Tractor Supply is also at the front in technology adoption. Just starting the pandemic, the company implemented new methods to reach its customers such as curbside pickup or simplifying their in-store checkout options by implementing mobile point-of-sale hardware technology. They were also launching their mobile app and rolling out same-day and next-day delivery by partnering with Roadie. These implementations solidify Tractor Supply in their markets by gaining customer satisfaction and loyalty through better services.

The Bottom Line

While we believe Tractor Supply is an excellent business, we are not optimistic about their valuation levels:

Source: tikr.com

With the company trading at an EBITDA multiple of 18.8x, way above their historical average of 12X and near their highs of 18.9x, there is not much room for missteps, which can happen no matter how good the business is. With shares priced for perfection, we don't see a margin of safety.

Tractor Supply is heading towards an extraordinarily good year so far, raising the bar for next year. In our opinion, that could be a double-edged sword. With very high comps set this year, the company might disappoint the market if their numbers fall behind high expectations (as currently expressed in the EBITDA multiple the market is willing to pay). That could lead to a lower re-rating, impacting share price. Therefore, the biggest risk we see comes from a contracting multiple and not necessarily from an operating issue. At this point, investing in Tractor Supply would feel like chasing the share price. We rather stay on the sidelines for now and revisit the idea if it ever trades lower.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.