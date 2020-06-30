Execution seems good enough that Rite Aid can eke out some upside if the status quo holds.

Rite Aid clearly is heading in the right direction, as front-end sales have improved and market share has expanded.

This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha’s service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

Over the last year, Rite Aid (RAD) stock has gained 112%, which is impressive in its own right. What's really impressive, however, is that Rite Aid's performance has been far better than that of its larger peers:

Data by YCharts

Indeed, when I last wrote up RAD on this site, almost exactly a year ago, I saw the possibility of substantial upside. Thin margins and a heavily leveraged balance sheet suggested that modest improvements in the underlying business could lead to a material improvement in the equity value.

But I didn't believe that those improvements could, or would, arrive without some abatement of the headwinds facing the entire sector. The bull case for RAD stock at that point seemed to be that it likely would outperform if and only if the sector rallied. In that scenario, Rite Aid's higher leverage and thinner margins would be pluses. Yet it appeared enormously unlikely that the stock could rally much, let alone double, over a stretch where its two larger peers saw a contraction in their combined equity value.

Obviously, on that front I was wrong. Rite Aid has managed to drive some still-modest improvement while Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), in particular, has struggled. In my defense, I wasn't alone. Literally the first question Heyward Donigan answered on an earnings call as Rite Aid CEO addressed precisely that argument. Donigan insisted that Rite Aid could and would overcome industry headwinds — and over the past nine months her company is building confidence that it indeed will do so.

What's interesting from a fundamental standpoint is that the rally doesn't change the fundamental story all that much. Despite the huge rally, RAD stock really isn't any more expensive than it's been. Rite Aid's enterprise value actually only has risen about 6% over the past year. Yet over that stretch, it seems like the story has been de-risked, and at worst the company appears headed in the right direction.

As a result, to invert a common saw, if you liked RAD stock at $8, you should love it at $15. And if you were skeptical at $8, like I was, you should at least be considering RAD at $15.

Improvements in the Retail Business

Simply put, the performance of the retail business is getting steadily better:

source: Rite Aid Q1 2021 earnings presentation

Obviously, the coronavirus pandemic boosted Q1 FY21 results. Rite Aid may have had some extra help, given that its mostly coastal footprint situated the company in the heart of early, severe outbreaks in states like California, New York, and New Jersey. Still, the trend was headed in the right direction beforehand, with comps ex-tobacco turning positive in Q3. Prescription volume growth has been even more impressive.

Relative to peers, the news is a bit more mixed. CVS Health (CVS) has outperformed Rite Aid in recent years. That company posted front-end same-store sales growth of 1.1% in calendar 2019 and 0.5% the year before. Script count performance was even better, at 7.2% last year and 9.1% in 2018. Walgreens, however, has struggled in the front end, with declines in each of the last three full fiscal years and in the first half of fiscal 2020. Script count increases are roughly in line with those of Rite Aid.

Overall, Rite Aid at the least is keeping pace with its two larger peers — something which wasn't the case just a few quarters ago. And management sees more room for improvement. Both Donigan and new COO Jim Peters have emphasized in conference calls that the turnaround is going to take time — but also that there are meaningful levers to pull to drive growth.

Some of those initiatives already are bearing fruit. At the Analyst Day presentation in March, Rite Aid cited a $100 million margin benefit from higher owned-brand penetration by FY23. In Q4, per the earnings call, penetration expanded 148 bps quarter-over-quarter to 20.7%, in line of sight of a 23% target by fiscal 2023. The quarter before, management said Thrifty Ice Cream, formerly sold only in the company's California stores, was a "meaningful contributor" to results.

Rite Aid also is working to improve pharmacy operations. Pharmacists currently spend 80% of their time out of sight and 20% engaged with customers; management is looking to invert those figures. A new program looks to flag customers who would be interested in immunizations, a category where executives in recent quarters have called out growth.

To be sure, there's still a lot of work left to do. But the turnaround for now appears to be on track.

Quiet Strength in Pharmacy Services

Meanwhile, the company's EnvisionRxOptions business has absolutely taken off in the last two quarters:

Quarter Y/Y Revenue Growth Q2 FY19 +4.6% Q3 FY19 +5.6% Q4 FY19 +1.2% Q1 FY20 +1.5% Q2 FY20 +1.1% Q3 FY20 +5.7% Q4 FY20 +23.1% Q1 FY21 +26.2%

source: author from RAD filings, growth rates are for Pharmacy Services segment

The driver, per commentary, is sharply higher Medicare Part D membership. That in turn suggests the strength should continue in Q2 and Q3 — and shows that EnvisionRx is taking market share.

Meanwhile, segment revenues eliminated in consolidation are rising steadily as well, increasing 17% in FY20 and then 25% in the first quarter. Those revenues are those pushed to Rite Aid pharmacies from the PBM. The growth of late (after results were on occasion negative not long after Rite Aid acquired Envision in 2015) shows that the strategy of combining the two businesses is starting to show fruit.

The growth here is a big deal. Rite Aid paid $2 billion for Envision. Not that long ago, the price looked like a dramatic overpay. Admittedly, it still looks a bit too high. Cigna (CI) paid ~9x EBITDA for Express Scripts, a multiple that would value Envision (based on TTM figures) at about $1.67 billion.

But that figure is more than 40% of Rite Aid's current enterprise value (just shy of $4 billion). It suggests that in an absolute worst-case scenario, Rite Aid could look to move Envision to de-risk the balance sheet. Net leverage would drop to a much more manageable, if still-worrisome, 4x if Rite Aid could get ~$1.6 billion for the business.

Here, too, Rite Aid management sees better days ahead. At the Analyst Day, Rite Aid noted Envision's still-tiny market share:

source: Rite Aid Analyst Day presentation

What's notable about the market is that the big players are not independent, whether it's UnitedHealthcare's (UNH) Optum, Cigna's Express Scripts, or CVS' Caremark.

Rite Aid aims to lean into its independence by rebranding the business as Elixir, and focusing on the mid-market which already is the core of Envision's commercial business. Envision/Elixir and Rite Aid corporate also will see much closer integration, which can drive cost savings as well as increasing the share of Rite Aid members.

It certainly looks like the Pharmacy Services business is at an inflection point. The pandemic and associated unemployment could provide a short-term headwind, though Rite Aid is overindexed to government programs which can provide some ballast. Regulatory worries have hovered over the industry for some time as well, though expecting much movement from any governmental body at the moment seems too pessimistic (or optimistic, depending on one's viewpoint). And Rite Aid's valuation is such that Pharmacy Services growth combined simply with stabilization on the retail side is enough to support upside in RAD stock — and potentially huge gains.

The Case For, and the Risks to, RAD Stock

Despite that improvement, RAD's valuation really hasn't moved. Using trailing twelve-month figures, the stock trades at about 7.3x EV/EBITDA. That multiple actually is modestly below where it's often been valued over the last couple of the years. Add back an estimated $30 million net impact to profit in Q1 from the coronavirus response, and the multiple gets closer to 6.8x.

At the least, this seems like a far better story than it's been since the initial Walgreens deal fell through. Bond prices have rallied: the 7.7% notes due 2027 are threatening a two-year high. The retail business is showing signs of life. Envision has posted 20%+ year-over-year growth for two straight quarters. But RAD's enterprise value, again, hasn't moved much at all.

Meanwhile, Rite Aid's targets suggest enormous potential upside. At Investor Day, Rite Aid guided for net leverage around 4x by the end of fiscal 2023. Given what at the time were planned investments behind the business (the company reduced capex guidance for this year after Q1 by $75 million to $275 million), most of that improvement was going to come from higher profit. Again, owned brand alone suggested $100 million in incremental profit, against a trailing-twelve-month base of $535 million.

Something like $680 million in Adjusted EBITDA, and net debt around $2.7 billion (against a current $3.06 billion) roughly fits that outlook. Keep the same 7x+ EBITDA multiple and RAD stock gets to $42. Expand the multiple even half a turn and fair value for the equity moves to $48.

So what goes wrong? Obviously, new management could be overly optimistic, even though early results are showing signs of improvement. But the bigger issue is the nature of the industry.

Again, the very first question asked Donigan on her first earnings call dealt with the headwinds facing pharmacies more broadly. Here's the introduction to that question, from Robert Jones of Goldman Sachs (GS):

I appreciate the comments about the turnaround and the need for a new strategic vision for the company. I feel like many investors probably see some of these issues facing Rite Aid as really driven at an industry level, if you will? So you think about persistent reimbursement rate pressure. This trend toward more narrow networks. I know it it's early days and you'll be updating us on your vision over the next few quarters. But I just wondered maybe at a high level if you could share how much do you see as within the company's control? And if you kind of think forward how do you think Rite Aid can be repositioned to turn around in this challenging environment?

Donigan's answer, basically, was that Rite Aid had no other choice. "That's just a part of being in healthcare," the CEO told the analyst.

But those industry headwinds remain. Rite Aid's original guidance for FY21, since withdrawn, incorporated reimbursement rate pressures that were only partially offset by cost savings on generic drugs. CVS and Walgreens have called out the same pressure, which has persisted for years now.

When Donigan took over, there was a narrative among some RAD stock bulls that the company's sole problem was former CEO John Standley. That narrative seemed too simplistic — and still does. CVS stock struggled mightily before a recent rally, and Walgreens shares touched a six-year low at the end of January. Walgreens' adjusted operating profit dropped nearly 10% last year. The industry is facing significant, secular challenges; poor execution under Standley and his executive team is not the only problem.

This is what Jones is getting at. This is the point I've made for some time now. But the performance from Rite Aid since Donigan took over suggests that the company can at least grind out some growth even in the current environment.

Admittedly, trailing twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA is almost exactly flat (-0.1%) to where it was a year ago. But that TTM figure includes the loss of ~$30 million in transition service revenue and profit from the amended Walgreens deal. Meanwhile, accelerated performance on the services side over the past two quarters suggests that Rite Aid should be able to drive some increased in profit (in a normalized environment at least) even if the retail business holds up.

Still, industry pressures are a significant risk. It's easy to argue that 10 or 20 bps of margin expansion and a bit of revenue growth can lead the equity value to soar. But the converse is true as well: wipe out margin on the retail side, and net leverage, still at 5.7x EBITDA, gets back to a highly concerning level. Those 2027 bonds have rallied 60%-plus from last year's lows — but still trade at 82 with a yield to maturity over 11%. The debt market shows that Rite Aid isn't out of the woods just yet.

This remains a high-risk, high-reward play. But the way I'd look at it after the past few quarters is that the rewards probably are relatively consistent with what they were a year ago — while the story has been de-risked. Rite Aid seems positioned well enough to grind out some upside if industry challenges persist. But if it can get even a little bit of help from the external environment, it's no exaggeration to say that RAD stock can be one of the market's best stocks going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.