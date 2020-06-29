Missed earnings, issues with its generic drugs business, lawsuits, and in late 2018, a €1.64bn back-tax demand from the Irish government have piled pressure on the company and its stock.

Perrigo has had a rough ride in recent years - its share price has been in decline since rejecting a hostile $174 per share takeover by Mylan in 2015.

Investment Thesis

Perrigo 5-year share price performance. Source: TradingView

There is an argument that says the market just doesn't like pharmacy and pharmacy-servicing stocks, but a counter-argument that suggests that these companies have only themselves to blame for their depressed share prices. In Perrigo's (PRGO) case, we can certainly argue the latter argument is true.

Selected pharmacy stocks CVS, MYL, WBA, PRGO vs. S&P 500 5-year share price performance.

Each of CVS Health (CVS), Mylan (MYL), and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) earn billions in revenues and generate profits for shareholders, whilst CVS and Walgreens currently trade at PEs of 11.4 and 10.6 respectively, but as we can see above all 3 stocks' share prices have been in long-term decline, under-performing the S&P 500 by >40% over a 5-year period.

CVS's acquisition of Aetna Healthcare was judged poorly by the market despite Aetna providing access to the lucrative Medicare Advantage insurance market (my note here), whilst Walgreens (my note here) has been stung by its acquisition of Boots, which has experienced falling sales in its key markets. Mylan's exposure to the generic drugs market has caused the company problems amid competitive threats and declining prices.

Which brings us to Perrigo, possibly the most troubled of all. Back in 2015, the company fought hard to see off a hostile takeover bid by Mylan - an offer worth $174 per share at one stage. Perrigo persuaded the majority of shareholders not to accept the deal with offers of a $2bn share buyback and job cuts, but in 2016, a group of shareholders sued the company over alleged false statements made during the bid process. The CEO at the time, Joseph Papa, left the company shortly afterwards. In 2017, investigators searched Perrigo's offices as part of an investigation over alleged price-fixing in the generic drugs industry (the company earns ~20% of its revenues from this market).

In 2013, Perrigo acquired Ireland-based Elan Corp. via an $8.6bn acquisition, inheriting its corporate structure, which gave it access to Ireland's lower rates of corporation tax. Perrigo subsequently sold Elan's flagship asset, multiple sclerosis treatment Tysabri, to Biogen, a sale that is now subject to a $1.64bn unpaid tax claim by the Irish tax authorities on the company.

All of these events plus numerous missed revenue and EPS targets between 2015 and 2019 have seen Perrigo stock plunge from a 2015 high of $197, to a low of $40 at the height of the recent coronavirus market sell-off in mid-March a drop of 79%.

Despite all of this, however, Perrigo has succeeded in keeping its top-line revenues steady from 2015-2019 at between $4.7bn-$5bn, whilst increasing its net profits every year between 2017-2019, from 2.4% to 3.0%. As modest as these may be, the company trades at a respectable PE of 39x and there are further reasons to believe the company can turn its fortunes around over the next couple of years.

Although it received criticism from analysts for its modest growth projections of 6% in 2020, Perrigo is one of few companies whose sales have been positively impacted by COVID-19, as a result of customers stockpiling the self-care goods - most notably in the US - from which the company derives most of its revenues. As such Perrigo delivered an impressive set of Q120 results out-performing on EPS and revenue, and may well upgrade its 2020 forecasts.

The company is also a recession-proof stock, given that customers turn to its generic products in times of economic hardship. Although Q2 results may disappoint as a result of over-buying of its products in Q1, and the tax issue dispute is a constant threat, Perrigo - in the first year of a 3-year turnaround programme - if it can maintain growth at 6% for the foreseeable future, ought to trade (based on the stock's fair value) at >$75, in my view, and there are signs that investors and analysts are starting to agree. 1-year price forecasts for the company range between $53 and $64 - the stock trades at $53.5 at the time of writing.

I believe the company can deliver YE gains to between $65-$70 despite the near-constant pressure it is under, simply by executing on a successful business model, disposing of its Rx business when the time is right, and trying to stay clear of trouble. Longer term the stock can trade in the $90-$100 range. In the rest of this article, I will test this thesis by analysing the company in more detail, and providing further justification for my positive price outlook.

Company Overview

Perrigo company overview. Source: Jun '20 company presentation.

Perrigo - led by President, CEO and Board Member Murray S. Kessler - is attempting to pivot into a global self-care, store-brand, consumer packaged goods market leader, meaning the company has decided to jettison its Rx generic pharmaceuticals business in order to narrow its focus to a range of self-care products and brands, which has been significantly enhanced by the July '19 acquisition of Ranir, a global supplier of private label and branded oral self-care products, in a deal worth $748m.

The company earns the majority (51%) of its revenues in the Americas (the CSCA segment), offering a range of products which are sold by the likes of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) (the company's biggest customer, accounting for ~13% of revenues), Costco (NASDAQ:COST), CVS, Walgreens, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and wholesalers such as McKesson (NYSE:MCK) and AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC).

As we can see, Perrigo has a nicely diversified range of products which have been developed via an acquisition-led strategy, that has seen the company make 4 acquisitions (besides Ranir) in the first year of its 3-year transformation plan, enabling it to gain access to market-leading products, whilst divesting under-performing existing businesses such as its animal health franchise, PetIQ, sold for $182.5m in July 2019.

Another interesting development at the company is its efforts, through its R&D team, to reformulate some of its Rx products into OTC products. Making the switch requires FDA approval, but gives consumers access to products with an extra level of convenience, and usually at a cheaper cost. Perrigo's R&D team also produces drugs generally recognised as safe and effective via the FDA OTC monograph process, which does not require pre-marketing approval.

Perrigo's Self-Care International business (CSCI) operates primarily in the UK, Australia and Europe and covers a similar product range and customer profile, with the addition of overseas chains such as Tesco (OTCPK:TSCDF), and Carrefour (OTCPK:CRERF).

As mentioned, Perrigo is preparing to dispose of its generic prescription pharmaceuticals segment, owing to pricing pressures in the market, but has made some notable progress nonetheless, with the recent launch of generic albuterol sulphate inhalation aerosol, and the purchase of several new Abbreviated New Drug Applications ("ANDA"). This is important as it gives the company more leverage when negotiating a potential sale.

Recent performance - Q1 sales up but company cautious on raising full year guidance

Perrigo experienced a surge in purchases of its products in March of Q120. Sales were up by 8% year-on-year in Jan/Feb, but outperformed by 28% on a net sales basis in March in the Americas, meaning that in the past 3 quarters it has grown sales by 10.2%, 13.4% and 17.6% respectively, driven by the Ranir acquisition, toothbrush accessory brand Steripod (acquired in Jan '20 for $26m), new product launches and growth in the company's e-commerce division - a key future driver of growth.

Q120 sales rose to $1.34bn, a small 1% sequential improvement, whilst net profits grew to $146m on a GAAP basis and GAAP EPS increased to $1.07. Perrigo management estimated (on its Q120 earnings call) that COVID-19 resulted in an extra $90-$110m of sales - 80% of which occurred in the US. This led management to suggest a short-term sales trough would be likely in Q220, although balanced against this, retailer restocking could help to net off any decline in consumer sales.

In truth, management sounded uncertain regarding the long-term effect of COVID-19 on revenues and profits, given that the pandemic could also affect manufacturing capacity, and were unwilling to raise guidance despite the solid start to the year.

It is worth bearing in mind that the earnings call took place in late April, and my personal take is that sales in Q2 could match or improve on the relatively low bar set in Q219, of $1.15bn, given the easing of lockdown restrictions in May and June, which the company may not have predicted in April when the situation was at its worst. This would set Perrigo up nicely for the final 2 quarters of the year - by matching last year's Q2 sales and slightly outperforming in Q3 and Q4, Perrigo could achieve the $5.1bn in sales it needs to secure 6% annualised growth.

Strategy

This being Perrigo, however, things may not be quite so straightforward. If the company were to secure a buyer for its Rx generics segment, for example, overall sales would drop and the company's valuation picture would be distorted again - although I do not see a sale happening until 2021. The company is acquisition-hungry and reported $510m of cash and $3bn of near-term assets (including $1.2bn of receivables and $931m of inventory), so there are funds available for further deals, but balanced against that is the pending tax decision Perrigo faces with the Irish courts, and given the EU's aggressive stance against overseas companies benefiting from paying less tax in its jurisdiction area, I would not be confident that this decision will favour Perrigo.

An interesting scenario could see Perrigo pay off its tax bill (should judgement go against the company) by selling the Rx business. Very roughly, if this business accounts for ~20% of Perrigo's sales and the company's market cap remains around today's value of $7.3bn, we can assign it a value of ~$1.5bn or perhaps more given any buyer would expect to be a premium. That premium may not amount to much, given the downward pricing pressures on the sector as a whole, but when we also factor in the cost savings that would be achieved through a sale, this is one strategy that suits the company's interests.

A positive outcome for the company would be for Perrigo's new acquisitions and its burgeoning online segment to make up for sales volumes lost via the sale of the RX business, which is not inconceivable, but may take some time. This would provide sufficient downside protection in the event of a double whammy of sale + tax bill, and protect shareholders against downside pressures. An even better scenario would be for the company to divest its Rx business and win its case re the tax bill, which would likely lead to instant gains for shareholders. With the court decision due within the next six months, it is something worth considering by anyone thinking of opening a position in Perrigo.

5 platforms driving Perrigo's growth. Source: Company presentation.

Finally, investors should consider the 5 global growth platforms Perrigo has identified that it believes can add an extra $160m of near-term revenues, and potentially, make a >$1bn contribution to top-line revenues over the longer term. These are its Core OTC products, oral care products, nutrition brands, smoking cessation, and science-based naturals/CBD industry penetration. The latter strikes me as a risky endeavour since the market is unproven and has broadly disappointed to date, as a quick glance at a selection of CBD ETFs proves.

Selection of CBD ETFs, 1-year share price performance.

When Perrigo discusses entering this market "in a Perrigo Way," it may bring a shudder to the spine of long-term Perrigo investors. Based on the past five years, the further the company moves away from the "Perrigo Way," the better its chances of success may be! On the other hand, as Perrigo's CEO put it on the Q120 earnings call: "you don’t make the plan the way you plan to make a plan." This could be Perrigo's company mantra, for better or for worse.

Conclusion: No changing the risk-on approach, but the manufacturer/supplier business suits Perrigo better

There seems little doubt that Perrigo is a company that embraces risk, as evidenced by the move to Ireland, the defiance of Mylan's takeover bid, the slew of litigation, and the bold acquisition and divestiture strategies the company pursues.

Whilst this modus operandi has not worked out for investors, I believe that, by leveraging what it is good at - manufacturing, supply and demand, acquisitions and divestitures, relationships with key clients (e.g. Walmart), revenue and profit generation and efficient, if slightly risky, financial management, Perrigo can substantially achieve its stated goal of growing the business by 6% in 2020 and by 3% per annum in the following years.

Perrigo fair value price calculation using DCF. Source: My table and assumptions using historical financials + my assumptions (available to Haggerston BioHealth subscribers).

By doing that, a quick DCF analysis, calculating WACC at 7.2% (lower than usual due to the company's cost of debt vs. cost of equity) and expecting a market return of 8% - owing to current headwinds and the likelihood of a recession - gets me to a fair value price not far off $100.

Perrigo's stock has been in the doldrums for some time, but this actually limits the downside risk, and as it negotiates its way out of its legacy issues, one by one, the chances of share price accretion grow - unless it finds itself embroiled in more difficulties. That is certainly not beyond the realms of possibility, but in its favour the company rarely fails to meet expectations when it comes to attacking market share, earning revenues, paying a dividend, and providing steady - if thin - profits for investors.

When we throw in the fact that this is a company that may thrive in a recession, I favour a bull case with Perrigo. The biggest risk is the adverse tax judgement which I believe would see the stock sink to new lows, of <$35, but I would expect the company to recover even from that, over time, provided it sticks to its strengths. Investors may want to avoid investing until after the judgement, to be on the safer side, but may miss out on sharp gains if the judgement is overturned. Long term, Perrigo also remains an acquisition target, which would also entitle shareholders to a nice premium to the current price, in my view.

