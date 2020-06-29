Want Want is expected to deliver positive revenue growth in FY2021, but the jury is still out on the company's plans to expand product portfolio and distribution channels.

Want Want's 100% dividend payout ratio for FY2020 sends a strong signal to investors about the company's strong financial position and its shareholder-friendly capital return policy.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain a Neutral rating on Hong Kong-listed Mainland China food & beverage company Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCPK:WWNTY) (OTCPK:WWNTF) [151:HK].

This is an update of my initiation article on Want Want published on December 14, 2019. Want Want's share price has declined by -14% from HK$7.01 as of December 12, 2019 to HK$6.01 as of June 26, 2020 since my initiation. Want Want trades at 17.3 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E, and it offers a consensus forward FY2021 dividend yield of 5.1%.

A key highlight of Want Want's FY2020 (YE March) results was the company's 100% dividend payout ratio, which sends a strong signal to investors about its strong financial position and its shareholder-friendly capital return policy. Looking ahead, Want Want is expected to deliver positive revenue growth in FY2021, as the company recovers from the sales decline in February and March 2020.

But the jury is still out on the company's plans to expand product portfolio and distribution channels. A positive re-rating of Want Want can only happen, if and when Want Want proves to the market that it can achieve sustainable revenue and earnings growth leveraging on new products and new channels. As such, I retain my Neutral rating on the stock.

Readers have the option of trading in Want Want shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the tickers WWNTY and WWNTF, or on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 151:HK. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $13 million, and market capitalization is above $9.6 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors which own Want Want shares listed in Hong Kong include The Vanguard Group, BlackRock, Norges Bank Investment Management, and State Street Global Advisors, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using US brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

The 100% Dividend Payout Ratio Was The Highlight Of FY2020 Results

Want Want announced its FY2020 (YE March) results on June 16, 2020, and a key highlight of the company's full-year results was its 100% dividend payout ratio.

The company proposed a final dividend and a special dividend of $2.42 and $1.10 per share, respectively for 2HFY2020. In addition to the 1HFY2020 interim dividend per share of $0.64, Want Want's full-year FY2020 dividends per share of $4.16, represented a +22% YoY growth in absolute terms, and a dividend payout ratio of 100%. In contrast, Want Want's historical dividend payout ratio was approximately 80% for both FY2018 and FY2019.

Want Want's 100% dividend payout ratio for FY2020 sends a strong signal to investors about the company's financial position and its capital return policy.

Want Want noted in the company's FY2020 results announcement that it chose to pay a special dividend for FY2020 "taking into account the actual financial situation of the Group." While many listed companies around the world are either cutting or suspending their dividends payouts, Want Want stands out with its 100% dividend payout ratio, which is backed by the company's strong financial position. Want Want had total cash and net cash of RMB17,256.9 million and RMB8,376.3 million (12% of market capitalization) respectively as of March 31, 2020.

Furthermore, Want Want has had an excellent track record of returning excess capital to shareholders. Since the company's listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2008, Want Want has returned approximately $4.7 billion to its shareholders via either dividends or share buybacks, which is equivalent to almost half its current market capitalization. Also, with founder and CEO Tsai Eng-Meng having a significant 50.7% equity interest in Want Want, there is a certain degree of alignment of interests between minority shareholders and management, which is reflected in the company's historical capital return track record.

Going into the details of Want Want's FY2020 results, the company's revenue declined by -3.5% YoY to RMB5,611.4 million, but its profit attributable to equity holders grew by +5.0% YoY to RMB3,649.2 million.

Want Want's top line decline for FY2020 was mainly due to lower rice cracker gift pack sales during the Chinese New Year period as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, reduced production and sales volume of the low-margin sub-brand rice crackers with the aim of improving profitability, and weaker-than-expected sales of popsicles due to unfavorable weather conditions in the summer of 2019.

Notably, Want Want achieved positive earnings growth in FY2020 despite lower revenue, which was largely attributable to a +260 basis points improvement in the company's gross profit margin to 48.0% for FY2020. Want Want's gross margin improvement was derived from sales mix optimization (a larger proportion of higher-margin products including new products), lower raw material costs such as rice (rice crackers) and paper (carton boxes), and a decrease in Value-Added Tax, or VAT, rates in China starting in April 2019.

Positive Outlook For FY2021

Looking ahead, Want Want is expected to stage a strong recovery in 1HFY2021 (April 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020 period), following a weak 4QFY2020 which was negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. As highlighted in the chart below, Want Want delivered a decent high single-digit YoY revenue growth in 3QFY2020 prior to the Covid-19 outbreak, but the company saw a sales decline in excess of -20% in 4QFY2020 subsequently which it attributed to the "adverse effect of Covid-19 on the overall supply chain and sales."

The Impact Of The Coronavirus Pandemic On Want Want's Revenue In The Past Months Source: Want Want's FY2020 Results Presentation Slides

On the positive side of things, there are signs of recovery for Want Want in 1QFY2021. Want Want registered strong double-digit YoY revenue growth in April and May 2020. In addition, the company also noted an improvement in working capital efficiency in the April-May 2020 period. In comparison, Want Want's inventory days increased slightly from 80 days in FY2019 to 90 days in FY2020, as inventory piled up in 4QFY2020 during the Covid-19 period.

Market consensus expects Want Want to deliver a +6% YoY revenue growth in FY2021, while the company's gross margin is expected to expand by +50 basis points to 48.5% in the next fiscal year.

All Eyes On Expansion Of Product Portfolio And Distribution Channels

In my initiation article on Want Want published on December 14, 2019, I noted that the company's share price has been below the HK$8 mark in the past few years, after reaching an all-time share price high of HK$12.60 on April 14, 2014. In the past few years, Want Want has suffered from lackluster revenue growth and a decline in its product/brand market share, as a result of the company's mature product portfolio and its reliance on the wholesale channel.

Want Want has started to expand its product portfolio and distribution channels in the past couple of years, and it continues to do so in FY2020. New products launched in the most recent fiscal year include new rice crackers with different flavors and higher nutritional value and jelly pudding products made with imported milk from New Zealand and fruit juices among others. Also, while Want Want used to generate almost all of its sales from its traditional wholesale distribution channel in China, Want Want generated approximately a fifth of its FY2020 revenue from modern retail (e.g. supermarkets and convenience stores), overseas and new emerging distribution channels.

Want Want's New Products

Source: Want Want's FY2020 Results Presentation Slides

Want Want's Distribution Channels

Source: Want Want's FY2020 Results Presentation Slides

Going forward, Want Want is focusing its attention on new products, which are either products capitalizing on the increased health awareness of consumers, or products in niche segments with limited competition. With respect to sales channels, Want Want noted in the company's FY2020 results announcement that "we expect overseas markets to become another growth engine for Want Want in the future." Want Want is currently still very much focused on its home market, China, with overseas market contributing a single-digit percentage of its revenue. Notably, the company's first overseas sales office opened in Vietnam in FY2020, and a number of new sales offices in Southeast Asia are expected to open in FY2021.

Want Want used to consistently achieve double-digit revenue growth in the FY2008-FY2013 period, when it was valued by the market at above 20 times P/E. It is too early to judge if Want Want can return to the path of double-digit revenue growth in the future, when its product portfolio and distribution channel expansion strategies start to bear fruit.

Valuation

Want Want trades at 18.7 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 17.3 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E based on its share price of HK$6.01 as of June 26, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year mean consensus forward next 12 months' P/E multiples were 17.8 times and 22.8 times, respectively.

Want Want offers a historical FY2020 (YE March) dividend yield of 5.3% (if special dividends were excluded, adjusted dividend yield would have been 4.0%), and a consensus forward FY2021 dividend yield of 5.1%.

Want Want trades at the lowest P/E multiple and offers the highest dividend yield among its peers, as per the table below. This is justified by the fact that Want Want needs to prove to the market that it can return to the path of sustainable revenue growth by leveraging on new products and new distribution channels as highlighted above.

Valuation Of Comparable Hong Kong-Listed Chinese Food & Beverage Peers

Stock Trailing Twelve Months' P/E Consensus Forward Next Twelve Months' P/E Historical Most Recent Fiscal Year Dividend Yield Consensus Forward One-Year Dividend Yield Uni-President China (OTCPK:UPCHY) (OTCPK:UNPSF) [220:HK] 21.9 21.1 4.5% 4.7% Tingyi Holding (OTCPK:TCYMF) (OTC:TCYQY) (OTCPK:TCYMY) [322:HK] 18.6 21.0 5.3% 4.6% Vitasoy International Holdings Limited (OTCPK:VTSYF) [345:HK] 59.8 54.7 1.1% 1.2%

Source: Author

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Want Want are weaker-than-expected revenue growth as a result of the negative impact associated with the coronavirus pandemic, a failure to execute well on its strategies to introduce new products and expand new distribution channels, and lower-than-expected dividend payout ratio going forward.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Want Want shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.