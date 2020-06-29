Warner Music Group, one of the biggest music recording labels in the U.S., was one of few companies to go public this year.

In a year that investors have been so starved for new IPOs that virtually every new issuance zoomed higher right out of the gate, investors have so far been pretty reticent on Warner Music Group (WMG), the music recording powerhouse that is one of the biggest publishing labels in the United States. This isn't Warner's first go-around in the public markets: it was formerly part of the Time Warner Group and then spun out as its own public company, before being taken private by private equity firm Access Industries in 2011 for $3.3 billion in cash.

That PE firm must now be relishing its gains - after holding Warner for nearly ten years, the company went public at $27 per share (or a market cap of roughly $14 billion). Unlike many other IPOs, however, Warner Music Group has failed to see its share price burst dramatically in its first month of trading.

Data by YCharts

There's no doubt that Warner Music Group is a "trophy business." As one of the largest music labels in the U.S. and worldwide, and the home label of many top-tier acts, investors are buying into a stable business with a known quantity, unlike many other recent IPOs that have precious little operating history. Warner Music Group is also the only pure-play music recording business that investors have access to - its top competitors, Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment, are divisions within much larger conglomerates.

The one thing we can't get behind, however, is Warner's valuation. Novelty - that is, the fact that Warner is the only pure music label on the markets - may have a hand in driving up this valuation. We'll dive into more details a bit later, but suffice to say for now that paying a >30x multiple of OIBDA (Warner's version of EBITDA) for a business that is barely growing its top line is questionable.

When it comes to the media landscape, I've always favored buying into content producers, and Warner Music Group falls into this category. Amid the coronavirus and the rise of streaming hours (both video and audio), I've championed stocks like Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A) because it has the know-how to supply distributors like Netflix (NFLX) with the fresh content it needs to continue attracting subscribers. Lions Gate, however, is only trading at a single-digit multiple of its cash flow.

Of course, Warner's lack of exposure to a damaged theatrical landscape certainly merits the company a premium, but we're wary of buying a stock that's trading at such a rich premium to the overall market when its growth rate is so low.

The bottom line on Warner Music Group: fantastic and exciting company, but at current trading levels it's a "show me" stock. The stock's failure to rally meaningfully like other IPOs is a signal that other investors are wary of valuation as well. Stay on the sidelines here until the price cools off.

An anchor label in the music industry

Let's briefly dive into the music industry and Warner's place in it. According to Warner's prospectus, the music industry grew to $20.2 billion in 2019 (+8% y/y), driven by 24% y/y growth in streaming (and offset by declines in non-streaming digital music sales and physical records, which should come as no surprise to anyone). This overall growth rate in the industry may actually come as a surprise to many investors who thought of the music business as largely having its best days behind it; in the past five years alone, the gaining popularity of streaming has led to a ~40% increase in the size of the industry overall.

Figure 1. Music industry growth Source: Warner Music Group finalized prospectus

Warner still thinks that the room for growth in the industry is still vast. It notes that there were 341 million paid music streaming subscribers in the world as of the end of 2019 (as of the end of Q1, Spotify (SPOT) had 130 million paid Premium subscribers and 286 million total MAUs, which are paid and ad-supported users combined). However, Warner notes that this is still only 11% of the total smartphone-carrying population. With the middle class expanding in many nations like China (where streamers represent only 2% of the overall population) and access to technology improving, and with the enduring popularity of American music, this path to growth is why I believe Warner Music Group still does have plenty of headroom for growth ahead of it (it's just not attractive at current prices). And citing research from Statista in its prospectus, Warner also noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has spurred many adults to spend more on streaming than they did pre-pandemic.

Warner Music Group is actually a collection of many different labels, the most well-known of which are Atlantic Records, Warner Records, and Elektra Records. And aside from producing music, the company also has a music publishing subsidiary called Warner Chappell Music that essentially licenses and distributes recordings from songwriters and composers, versus producing it in-house.

Warner Music Group generates revenue by selling this content in a variety of formats, including physical and digital music sales, licensing deals to streaming companies, as well as to radio companies like iHeart Radio. Of course, the company's contracts with its recording artists provide for a split of the royalties. Here's how the company describes its recording contracts in its prospectus:

Our recording contracts with established artists generally provide for greater advances and higher royalty rates. Typically, such contracts entitle us to fewer albums, and, of those, fewer are optional albums. In contrast to new artists’ contracts, which customarily give us ownership in the artist’s work for the full term of copyright, some established artists’ contracts provide us with an exclusive license for some fixed period of time. It is not unusual for us to renegotiate contract terms with a successful artist during the term of their existing contracts, sometimes in return for an increase in the number of albums that the artist is required to deliver."

The various "star" acts within Warner Music Group's portfolio includes names like:

Cardi B

Ed Sheeran

Bruno Mars

Twenty One Pilots

Warner Music Group owns the copyright to all of its music; per U.S. law, these copyrights are valid for 95 years, giving the company a long period with which to monetize its evergreen content.

Financials and valuation

Now let's dive into Warner Music Group's financials. Take a look at the history below:

Figure 2. Warner Music Group financials Source: Warner Music Group finalized prospectus

The first thing we'll note is that, after achieving 12% y/y revenue growth in the prior fiscal year ended in September 2019 to $4.48 billion, results have flatlined over the most recent six months - with revenues stalling to just 1.5% y/y growth.

When we disaggregate that revenue by category, we find that the increase in Warner's digital/streaming music sales (+9% y/y) was only just enough to offset a -23% y/y decline in physical music sales.

Figure 3. Warner revenue breakdown Source: Warner Music Group finalized prospectus

The company partially blamed the coronavirus for a portion of this weakness (though across this six-month period, likely only the month of March was meaningfully impacted by the pandemic), due to store closures of the retailers that carry Warner's music, as well as postponements of concerts and tours that typically lead to greater merchandising revenues. I think, however, that this is a fairly weak excuse because physical music sales are in decline anyway, and we would hope for total physical plus digital music sales to see better than 1% y/y growth.

On the bright side - Warner also noted that a lot of the strength over the past six months came from titles that weren't directly released in these quarters - including albums from Lizzo and Ed Sheeran. These comments suggest that Warner's content investments have a "long tail" of revenue benefits.

The key profit metric we should be looking at, meanwhile, is OIBDA - which is essentially operating income plus depreciation and amortization, which is essentially Warner's version of EBITDA and an identical metric to what Lions Gate uses. In FY19, Warner generated $625 million of OIBDA at a 14% margin:

Figure 4. Warner annual OIBDA Source: Warner Music Group finalized prospectus

In the first half of FY20, meanwhile, OIBDA fell -39% y/y to $248 million:

Figure 5. Warner 1H20 OIBDA Source: Warner Music Group finalized prospectus

The company defended this OIBDA decline due to a one-time "Senior Management Cash Flow plan" that essentially paid out a large $145 million bonus to Warner's senior management in connection with the rise of the company's stock value (i.e., the IPO). Warner noted that absent this bonus, OIBDA would have been roughly flat, and OIBDA margin for the first half of FY20 would have been 18% (vs. 19% in the year-ago period). It's a similar story to revenue: there's not much growth anymore on the bottom-line front either.

So even if we take Warner Music Group's best OIBDA year (FY19, at $625 million), we find it difficult to justify the company's valuation. At current share prices near $30, the company has a market cap of $15.75 billion. After we net off the $484 million of cash and $2.98 billion of debt on Warner's March-end balance sheet (since the "IPO" was comprised purely of existing shares sold by Warner's PE owners, the company actually raised no additional cash in the offering), we arrive at an enterprise value of $18.25 billion. This gives Warner a valuation multiple of 29.2x EV/FY19 OIBDA.

If we were able to see a bit more growth in Warner's most recent results, we may be able to justify this premium - but at the moment, Warner looks like a company whose private equity owners have simply succeeded in flipping at a much higher price.

Key takeaways

Warner's opportunity lies clearly in music streaming, and we still have yet to see how the more recent months of the pandemic have boosted streaming (shares of Spotify have nearly doubled this year on anticipation of strong signups). So far through March, Warner has produced essentially flat revenue growth, and even if the company sees accelerating growth when it reports its June quarter for the first time, the company still has a long way to go to defend a ~30x OIBDA multiple. Watch and wait on this one.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.