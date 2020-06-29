Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SHLL), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), has just recently announced the planned merger with Hyliion, a leading company in electrified powertrain solutions. Since the middle of June, after the merger announcement, Tortoise's share price has been up by more than 150% to $24.90. The recent bullish momentum resulted from Hyliion's business model, which put it in direct competition with Tesla (TSLA) and Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA). We think that Hyliion could have more upside potential in the future. However, as the bullish momentum has built up so fast, we'd rather wait for the bullish momentum to cool down a bit before initiating a long position.

Tortoise's management team is experienced in investment and energy sectors

One of the most essential success factors for SPAC is its management team. Tortoise's management team, including Vincent Cubbage, Chairman and CEO, Stephen Pang, director nominee, Steven Schnitzer, VP - general counsel and secretary, and Darrell Brock, VP - business development, have been leading many investment and energy companies for more than a decade. Vince Cubbage is currently the Managing Director for Tortoise Capital Advisor in the Private Energy sector. Tortoise Acquisition has only two large shareholders, Tortoise Sponsor LLC, which owns 15.1%, and Atlas Point Energy Infrastructure Fund, which owns 4.5% of the total shares outstanding. While the management team members do not directly own shares in Tortoise, those four members mentioned above hold interests in Tortoise Sponsor LLC.

Favorable huge growing global market

Our globe has been experiencing worsening environmental issues with more pollution over the years. Since 1990, the energy-related carbon dioxide emissions have increased significantly, from 20.5 gigatons to 33.3 gigatons in 2019.

Transportation is considered the number one cause for pollution, accounting for 29% of total greenhouse gas emissions. Around 10.6 gigatons of carbon dioxide emissions were caused by transportation annually. Thanks to favorable government policies and technology developments, the global electric vehicle market has been exploding. It is estimated to experience 21.1% compounded annual growth in the next decade, from nearly 3.3 million units in 2019 to almost 27 million units in 2030. In terms of market size value, the compounded annual growth rate would be around 19.8% to nearly $1.3 trillion by 2030. The increasing adoption of electric vehicles would make our global environment greener and cleaner.

Hyliion provides cheaper and better trucks than Tesla and Nikola

Hyliion's mission is to "be the leading powertrain provider of electrified solutions for the commercial vehicle industry", which provides good solutions to minimize greenhouse gas emission. Hyliion gives customers the lowest ownership cost. Its current Hybrid Electric product has a seven-year ownership cost of $404,000 (vehicle cost + seven-year fuel cost), lower than the average ownership cost of most available products on the market at nearly $432,000. Hyliion is competing directly with Tesla and Nikola, offering the lowest cost products compared to battery-electric (BEV) trucks and fuel-cell electric (FCEV) trucks of both Tesla and Nikola.

Hyliion's Hypertruck ERX, which is expected to be released next year, would have the cost of ownership of only nearly $280,000, while Tesla's BEV trucks would cost 56% higher, at $438,000, for both vehicle costs and seven-year of fuel costs. Nikola's FCEV trucks are the most expensive, at $637,500, due to much higher fuel costs over the years. Hyliion's Hypertruck ERX seems to beat Tesla and Nikola in many features. It has the most extended range, the lowest refuel time, and the highest payload capacity.

Agility, one of the global leading logistics companies, is bullish about Hyliion's future. As a result, it decided to be both customers and investors in the company. Recently, Agility has confirmed its pre-order of up to 1,000 Hypertruck ERXs. Moreover, it would also invest in a private offering of securities that are issued by Tortoise Acquisition.

Huge upside potential in the future

By 2024, the combined company is expected to generate more than $2 billion in sales, with 34,500 product units sold. Its 2024 EBITDA is estimated to come in at more than $600 million, with a high EBITDA margin of 28.8%. Nikola, on the other hand, targets to generate $3.22 billion in revenue in the next four years, by selling 7,000 BEV trucks and 5,000 FCEV trucks. However, the EBITDA margin would be much lower, at only 6.6%. As a result, Nikola's 2024 EBITDA would be around $213 million.

Nikola is trading at $63.55 per share, with a total enterprise value of $22.86 billion. As a consequence, Nikola is valued at 107x 2024 EBITDA. If Hyliion has a similar EV/EBITDA multiple, Hyliion's enterprise value should be worth $64.2 billion. However, as the whole market is building market momentum towards the electric vehicle industry, we think that Nikola is quite overvalued at the moment. That is why we should use a more reasonable multiple to determine the fair valuation for Hyliion. If we assume Hyliion is valued at only 15x its 2024 EBITDA, it should be worth $9 billion. The pro forma enterprise value for the combined company is only $1.1 billion, with a $10 share price. As a result, our estimated $9 billion valuation represents the future potential upside of 260% on the current trading price of $25 per share.

Conclusion

With the massive growing global electric vehicle market, Hyliion has a lot of room for future growth. What we like about Hyliion is better trucks, which have higher operating performance but lower cost than both Tesla's and Nikola's trucks. If the business combination is successful and Hyliion can deliver those targeted revenue and EBITDA, there would be a lot of future upside potential for both Tortoise's and Hyliion's current shareholders. However, as the bullish momentum has built-in Tortoise shares rapidly, we would rather wait for the short-term pullback to initiate a long position.

