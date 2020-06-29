Portfolio Composition Under A Biden Administration

Independent of your political or social leanings, from a purely investment-oriented perspective, it is prudent and it is time to reevaluate portfolio composition based upon the possibility (and now the probability-based upon political polls and gambling odds available) of Democrats in control of the Presidency and both houses of Congress in 2021.

If Democrats gain full control, it is certain that tax changes will take place which will increase the tax burden on investment portfolios. It is likely that the income thresholds above which some of the tax increases are proposed to take place will be lowered. Note also that it is lawful to pass tax laws retroactive up to 12 months meaning the tax changes could be effective for 2021, not 2022, even if not past well into the year 2021.

You may remember not too many years ago there was much discussion about taxing billionaires, but when the income thresholds for certain taxes wound their way through committees in Congress, the threshold was more like $250,000 of income (low-end "billionaires"). Notably, there was no regional cost-of-living adjustment in those thresholds, and there likely will not be any in the next set of tax increases.

Further down in this letter, the key investment-related tax proposals for a Biden administration are enumerated. Before that, these are my thoughts on the character of portfolio composition changes that may be appropriate in response to the Biden tax plan; particularly, a tilt toward more "non-income income". While there is no escaping the increase in investment taxes under Biden all together, it may be possible to moderate the impact by making some of these changes:

More real estate for depreciation tax shelter (less of other equities) Preference for new vintage portfolios for a higher ratio of depreciation to distributions Specified portfolio multi-family QOZ funds, if available, for tax exempt portfolio gains Avoiding real estate with government loans or rent subsidies, to avoid loss of control

More managed municipal bond funds for tax exempt interest (less in taxable interest bonds) Perhaps favor lightly leveraged closed-end muni funds for a yield boost Less individual muni bonds (due to increasing uncertainty and changes in credit quality)



Less turnover to limit gains tax payments Longer hold times Less use of rotation strategies Preference for lower turnover mutual funds Preference for ETFs over mutual funds due to greater tax efficiency More ETFs and less individual stocks to reduce turnover tax costs

More intra-year tax loss harvesting with similar security replacement to reduce net gains

Reduce individual stocks with low or negative tax ratios due to new minimum book income tax

Perhaps more open to international dividend stocks in countries without US tax treaties (because qualified dividends will no longer have tax advantages).

The stated elements of the Biden tax plan are enumerated on the next page but remember that what Congress puts in a tax bill may not closely resemble the Biden plan. If anything, it would be more severe if Democrats control both houses of Congress. I will speculate what a few of those changes may be.

Online Source For Biden Plan Elements:

Stated Elements Of Biden Tax Plan:

Corporate Taxes:

Raise corporate taxes from the current 21% to 28%. [Speculation: With former rates at 35%, Congress may present the President with legislation containing corporate tax rate higher than 28%.]

Impose a minimum alternate corporate income tax of 15% on "book income" (which in some cases is higher than "taxable income") on corporations with $100 million or more book income, while still allowing for net operating losses and foreign tax credits. [Speculation: the threshold for the 15% tax will be lower.]

Double the Global Intangible Low Tax Income rate on foreign profits from 10.5% to 21%

Energy Corporations, Partnerships, and Trusts:

Reduce "tax expenditures" (tax deductions and credits) on fossil fuel production

Other Business Taxes:

Phase out the qualified business income deduction (section 199A) for filers with taxable income above $400,000 (adverse to REITs). [Speculation: the $400,000 income threshold will be lower.]

Long-Term Gains and Dividends Taxes:

Tax long-term capital gains and qualified dividends at an ordinary income tax rate of 39.6% on income above $1 million. [Speculation: the $1 million income threshold will be closer to $400,000.]

Personal Income Taxes:

Revert top individual income tax rate for taxable incomes above $400,000 from the current 37% to the former 39.6%. [Speculation: the threshold for the top rate will be lower.]

Interest Income Taxes:

Remains at the ordinary rate, but the ordinary rate for top earners will go up.

Real Estate Taxes:

Unspecified - Reduce "tax expenditures" (that means tax deductions, presumably depreciation) for commercial real estate [Unclear if "commercial" means not personal or if it excludes apartments.]

Eliminate tax-free like kind exchanges (1031 exchanges).

Renters tax credit for low income individuals. [Speculation: with that may come offsets to property owner economics.]

Inheritance Taxes:

Eliminate step up in basis for inherited capital assets, and tax them at ordinary income tax rates.

Retirement Savings Taxes:

Replace tax deduction for IRA and 401-K contributions with a tax credit. [Speculation: credit only to be available to those with average or below-average incomes.]

New Tax Incentives:

Increase or create "tax expenditures" (deductions or credits) for investments in electric vehicles, renewable energy, and energy-efficient technologies. [Note: this along with reductions in fossil fuel "tax expenditures" will modify best choices within the energy field and might create cap-rate differentials for real estate and would stimulate a retrofit industry.]

Institute a carbon tax. [Note: this would have a pervasive effect on all manner of corporate profits and the cost of products and possibly the consumption patterns of the public - rethink industry choices.]

Speculation About Possible Tax Legislation Surprises:

Medicare Investment Income Tax: An obvious opportunity to broaden investment income taxes by creeping up the rate. [Speculation: Likely - tax exempt muni interest is exempt, and only real estate net income is subject to the tax.]

Green New Deal Riders: During COVID-19, Green New Deal sponsors proposed rent increase moratorium and possible mortgage relief for landlords, but with onerous conditions such as 5-year rent increase moratorium and tenant councils sharing property management decisions with the property owner. [Speculation: Plausible - This would likely have less impact on high-end or Class A apartments than Class B and Class C "workforce" housing and would surely impact government-financed or rent-subsidized housing. This might make the relatively new single home REITs more attractive, as they would likely be less impacted.]

Investment Transaction Taxes: Elizabeth Warren may continue to promote something along those lines.

Wealth Tax: Elizabeth Warren may promote such a tax to make "buy and never sell" less attractive.

