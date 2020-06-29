Cisco is cheaply valued at less than 14x times cash flow from operations.

On the other hand, investors' poor sentiment towards Cisco has been more than priced in already.

Cisco appears to be lagging in our new digital economy. Indeed, its financials have been underperforming for some time.

Investment Thesis

Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) has seen investors sentiment wane towards its stock. Currently, investors are unwilling to pay more than 14x this year's cash flow from operations. A multiple that is arguably too low, particularly when we compare this valuation with one of its young peers.

While the negative sentiment facing Cisco is in part justified, I contend that it is already pricing in a very poor outlook, arguably worse than it actually is.

In summary, Cisco does have its fair share of issues, but investors are likely to be rewarded from this valuation.

Rapidly Changing Space

Cisco's stock has been incredibly volatile in 2020; however, when all is said and done, it has very closely matched the S&P 500 (SPY) in its year-to-date performance. My point?

On the one hand, 2020 marked a shift in investors' minds. Companies that are able to stay relevant for the decade ahead, as we embrace our new work-from-home economy, as well as being well-positioned for the digital world have kept up with the S&P 500. Whereas companies that are poorly adapted to our brave new world have lagged.

Indeed, on this measure, Cisco has come out strongly, with its year-to-date stock performance down less than 4%. And this is remarkable, because one week investors are gloomy, the next euphoric, only to turn gloomy once more.

Investors Are Understandably Apathetic

On the surface, CEO Chuck Robbins declares that Cisco is well-positioned to provide companies with needed digital solutions so they can accelerate growth in their digital organizations.

Source: Author's calculations; Q4 mid-guidance

However, as the graph above reflects, the facts don't seem to reflect that narrative.

Even though Cisco is very well-positioned to benefit from increasing networking requirements, its sales continue to be mostly through hardware. See below:

(Source)

Presently, more than 50% of Cisco's total revenues are derived from its Infrastructure Platforms segment.

While we don't know exactly what percentage is hardware versus software within its Infrastructure Platforms segment, we do have figures for how much of Cisco's total revenues are from hardware sales in totality:

In the red box above, you can see that approximately 70% is still coming from hardware sales.

Thus, even though Cisco has been making meaningful moves towards increasing its revenues from subscription sources, for now, that revenue stream remains at less than 30% of total revenues.

Aren't All Revenues Priced Similarly?

Investors are now pricing stocks on a "new paradigm". Companies that are largely contingent on individual sales are deemed poorly suited for economic contraction and trade at a lower multiple, at least compared with companies that lock in a large portion, close to 100%, of their revenues from recurring software sales.

Thus, while acknowledging that Cisco has over the past several years been diversifying itself away from pure-play discretionary hardware sales, it still derives a huge chunk of revenue from these sales.

For its part, Cisco contends that it is well-positioned to modernize companies' infrastructure requirements. While at the same time noting that component constraints, manufacturing challenges, and supply chain disruptions are weighing down on its near-term performance. My point?

I'm unsure whether Cisco's revenue growth rate trend over the past several quarters can be blamed for these recent incidences. The consistent year-over-year decline in revenue growth rates started towards the latter part of 2019 when the economy was in full bloom. But are investors already too gloomy? Are investors already pricing in too much negativity?

Valuation - Is There Any Upside Potential?

My back-of-the-envelope calculations takes into consideration that Cisco's trailing nine months' cash flow from operations reached $11.6 billion - about flat with the same period a year ago.

Further, given Cisco's present pace, it is reasonable to assume that it can conservatively see its cash flow from operations for fiscal 2020 coming close to $14.8 billion. This puts the stock trading for about 13x cash flows from operations, which is not expensive, particularly compared with other tech stocks.

In fact, if we consider Cisco's P/Sales multiple, we see the same message reinforced below:

Source: Author's calculations

Cisco's P/Sales multiple continues to hover around 4x, which is quite cheap, particularly compared with peers such as Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) that trades at slightly more than 34x trailing sales.

The Bottom Line

Investors have good reasons to be unimpressed with Cisco, as it appears to have failed to adapt and embrace the new world.

Having said that, I argue that its stock is too cheap even if we consider these failures.

Right now, some high-flying tech names are being priced beyond perfection, while older economy tech names such as Cisco are being priced at low-single-digit multiples to sales.

Even if Cisco struggles to reverse its fortunes near term, investors can rest assured that they are not being asked to pay for a "story" stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.