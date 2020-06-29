As a straight buy, risks remain: Owens & Minor still has a lot of work left to do, while margin compression continues in the core distribution business.

Renewed coronavirus concerns have led to rallies in other PPE manufacturers and 'stay at home' stocks — but OMI has faded in recent weeks.

Owens & Minor looked at significant risk of bankruptcy just a year ago, but new management has begun to right the ship.

A year ago, it looked like Owens & Minor (OMI) was at significant risk of bankruptcy. OMI stock touched a 28-year low below $3. Secured bonds due 2024 which had reasonable recovery value still dipped briefly below 60. The core distribution business was in the midst of margin contraction that had continued for close to a decade, while one of two significant acquisitions disappointed out of the gate.

At the moment, however, the story looks much improved, thanks to two key factors. First, new management has a better job with blocking and tackling, leading to a steady sequential improvement in results over the past four quarters. Second, the coronavirus pandemic has led to increased demand for PPE (personal protective equipment), creating both a catalyst to revenue and to the stock.

The improvements have boosted OMI stock. But most of the gains came relatively quickly:

Data by YCharts

Shares moved from under $2.50 in July to $8 by September; they've been mostly rangebound since. A 52% one-session gain in late March, due to optimism toward PPE-driven growth, quickly reversed. And a rally from that point has faded of late, with shares down 21% in the last 14 sessions.

From a broader perspective, the rangebound trading does make some sense. 2020 guidance, reiterated after last month's first quarter report, leaves OMI once again as a "next year" story. Leverage on the balance sheet remains concerning. Longer-term headwinds in the distribution business that underpinned the short case a few years back persist.

But I've become more constructive on OMI over the past few quarters, even if admittedly I was too slow to see the turnaround potential. And right now, I see OMI as a truly intriguing, if narrow play. I'm not quite ready to consider OMI as a straight purchase for long-term upside, but after the fade of the past few weeks the case for the stock as a trade and/or a hedge is becoming truly interesting.

Global Solutions, or the Bad News First

The mostly sideways trading in OMI since September, albeit with a good deal of volatility, seems to fit the Owens & Minor story. At the moment, that story is very much a case of good news and bad news, mostly split along the lines of the two segments.

The case for caution centers on the legacy distribution business, which along with the Byram home health care offering and the Fusion5 venture comprises the Global Solutions segment. That business has showed some signs of life of late, but the longer-term trend remains concerning. Revenue has headed steadily in the wrong direction, owing to a series of customer losses. Margin performance has been even worse:

source: author from Owens & Minor press releases. 2020 estimate from author using midpoint of adjusted EPS guidance and management commentary. Figures not adjusted for Movianto, sold in 2020.

Bear in mind that the above chart shows consolidated margins — which benefited from the acquisitions of both Byram and, in particular, products business Halyard. Distribution margins excluding Byram probably are down at least 60% over the decade. As a result, a company that generated $2.17 in adjusted EPS in 2016 is guiding for $0.50-$0.60 in 2020 (and held the same outlook before the coronavirus pandemic hit).

Performance hasn't improved — yet. A number of customer losses are expected to hit results in the first three quarters of 2020. The segment did manage to show some margin improvement in the second half of 2019, but first quarter results are concerning. Revenue declined 13% year-over-year, which per the Q1 call came mostly from the aforementioned customer losses.

Meanwhile, segment operating income declined a worrisome 65% year-over-year. Margins compressed to just 0.42%. Seasonality is at play to some extent, particularly for Byram, though that same seasonality obviously held when O&M drove margins of 1.02% the year before. The pandemic likely had an effect as well, though it only would have impacted the last couple weeks of the quarter.

The argument from CEO Ed Pesicka, who took over last year, is that a turnaround in the distribution business won't happen overnight. The customers were lost largely through poor service, a problem which Pesicka has said is fixed. Winning new business takes time, as sales cycle can exceed a year (and probably are being elongated by the current crisis). Owens & Minor has created points of contact for large accounts who were confused by the company's broadening reach, which includes the additions of Byram and Halyard as well as a pair of client platforms.

But there's a core question as to whether improved execution alone can jumpstart growth and restore margins. Cardinal Health (CAH) has seen similar trends in its medical business. As O&M chairman Robert Sledd detailed on the Q4 2018 call — just 16 months ago — the Halyard acquisition was designed to respond to precisely those trends. Medical supply manufacturers were offering distribution at minimal markup in order to move product, so O&M had to add a products business to create the same offering.

It does seem like Pesicka has done an excellent job improving service levels. I certainly underestimated the extent to which some of the distribution business's wounds were self-inflicted. But O&M still needs to prove that it can stabilize the distribution business, let alone drive growth. Global Solutions generated 56% of segment-level profit in 2019, though that figure likely gets closer to 50% after the sale of Movianto, the company's European business.

Again, this is a business with net leverage around 6x based on 2020 guidance. Stabilization might (emphasis on might) be enough to grind out upside with that leverage, but a resumption of past trends brings old balance sheet worries back to the fore. And that could send OMI stock back toward, if not necessarily all the way to, last year's lows.

Global Products Gets a Tailwind

The hope now, however, is that if Global Solutions can get stabilized, likely in Q4, that Global Products can do the heavy lifting. Halyard's PPE business should see sharp demand in the near term, and increasingly it looks like that tailwind is not going to abate in a matter of quarters.

Indeed, the 52% gain seen in late March came after Pesicka made a Friday evening appearance on CNBC's Mad Money and disclosed that the company was "running 24/7" in manufacturing PPE. Even with only a modest benefit (presumably) to Q1 results, Global Products revenue still rose 13% year-over-year. Operating income increased 140%.

Demand isn't the only near- to mid-term benefit for the business. Lower oil prices create what appears to be a reasonably material (though not specifically disclosed) margin benefit for the segment.

The one catch is that the business was struggling badly through last year's third quarter — for reasons that weren't ever really made clear on conference calls or in filings. Operating margins through the first nine months of 2019 compressed by more than half, to under 4% from over 8% in a shortened period (the acquisition closed in April 2018). For the full year, profits declined 14% despite the company highlighting favorable commodity trends.

Q4 numbers, however, were much stronger, even before the pandemic arrived. And it seems increasingly likely that PPE growth should continue for at least the rest of the year. O&M is one of five manufacturers chosen to produce N95 respirator masks for the Department of Health and Human Services — a contract that as of the Q1 call was supposed to last for eighteen months. PPE demand is going to stay elevated for some time, and both governments and private enterprises no doubt are going to look build significant inventory once that demand is met.

There is going to be an offsetting hit in Q2 (at least) from a significant reduction in elective procedures, a key reason why O&M maintained full-year guidance after the first quarter. But that hit probably fades, even in a so-called "second wave" scenario, if only because those procedures at some point will have to get done. And management foresaw a benefit to second-half results from pent-up demand.

The bouts of optimism seen toward OMI stock in the last few months thus make some sense. But that optimism hasn't held: shares trade essentially where they did at the beginning of March.

A Hedge or a Trade

To be honest, I'm still a bit skeptical toward the broader case for OMI. Leverage is worrisome. Even with consolidated revenue guided toward $8 billion-plus this year, Owens & Minor still lacks the scale of Cardinal or privately held Medline (who clearly has taken away market share in recent years). Halyard's performance since the acquisition has been uneven, and the PPE tailwind probably (and hopefully) starts to fade to at least some extent come 2021.

That said, there is a case to be made for the stock as a portfolio hedge against rising coronavirus concerns. Most of those potential hedges at this point (ie, the stocks that bounced in March) have continued to rally, which probably limits their usefulness. Meanwhile, Owens & Minor could benefit on both sides of the business. Global Products demand would rise, while the focus on price and margin in Global Solutions would likely shift to service and availability, both areas where Pesicka sees rising strength.

On a related note, there's also a potential trade here, seemingly:

Data by YCharts

OMI obviously isn't the same story as Lakeland Industries (LAKE) or Alpha Pro Tech (APT), which are more pure-play PPE companies (though APT has a roofing products business). But OMI's equity slice is barely one-fourth of enterprise value. If LAKE and APT are rising 40%-plus, that kind of re-rating does suggest a material increase for OMI's valuation, even if PPE sales drive a far smaller share of its profits.

There's another comparison that supports this case:

source: FINRA, chart of 4.375% Senior Notes maturing December 2024

A $325 million accounts receivable securitization facility, announced in March, may be helping the bonds. The same is true of loosened covenants agreed to at roughly the same time. Still, the bonds have rallied nicely of late, and sit near a two-year high at the moment.

There is optimism in the equity market toward companies in a similar position as Owens & Minor, and optimism in the credit markets toward O&M itself. That optimism has not been reflected in OMI stock of late. It wouldn't be surprising if it was at some point in the not-too-distant future, at least in part due to the paucity at this point of reasonably valued "pandemic plays".

Admittedly, shares are heading in the wrong direction at the moment, and the stock has seen a series of steep declines since last summer's rally. Short interest nears 23% (though some investors/traders may see that as bullish). Still, there's an attractive case here even for investors (myself included) who aren't sold on the longer-term story. And given lighter covenants and better execution, that story has improved as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in OMI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.