AAC Technologies fell by -87.8% YoY to RMB432 million which was in line with its earlier profit warning, but there are expectations of earnings recovery in subsequent quarters.

I upgrade my rating on Hong Kong-listed smartphone micro component solutions supplier AAC Technologies Holdings (OTCPK:AACAY) (OTCPK:AACAF) [2018:HK] from Neutral to Bullish.

This is an update of my prior article on AAC Technologies published on May 8, 2020. AAC Technologies' share price has increased by +30% from HK$37.55 as of May 7, 2020, to HK$48.85 as of June 26, 2020, since my last update. AAC Technologies trades at 18.3 times consensus forward FY2021 P/E, and it offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 1.3%.

AAC Technologies released its 1Q2020 results on May 15, 2020, and the company's 1Q2020 net profit fell by -87.8% YoY to RMB432 million, which was in line with its earlier profit warning that quarterly earnings will drop by 85-90% YoY. However, 1Q2020 is expected to be the trough for AAC Technologies, with expectations of earnings recovery in the subsequent quarters of the year. Market consensus expects AAC Technologies' full-year FY2020 earnings per share to decline by a milder -5% YoY, before rebounding strongly by more than +40% YoY in FY2021.

Taking a longer-term view, the optic business is expected to deliver RMB10 billion in annual revenue in the medium term on top of significant gross margin expansion, while the acoustic business, a beneficiary of 5G smartphone upgrades, has growth opportunities in new areas outside smartphones, such as wearable devices and smart speakers.

Readers have the option of trading in AAC Technologies shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the tickers AACAY and AACAF, or on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 2018:HK. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $85 million, and market capitalization is above $7.6 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors which own AAC Technologies shares listed in Hong Kong include The Vanguard Group, First State Investments, BlackRock, and Lazard Asset Management, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using US brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Optics Business Expected To Contribute RMB10 Billion Of Annual Revenue In The Medium Term

In 1Q2020, AAC Technologies' optics business saw revenue grow +61.7% YoY to RMB245 million, while the business's gross profit margin improved from the mid-single digit level in 2H2019 to almost 10% in the most recent quarter.

On the surface, the optics business seems insignificant, as it only contributes 6.8% of AAC Technologies' 1Q2020 revenue, and its gross margin is way below the company's overall 1Q2020 gross margin of 23.1%. However, unlike the company's core legacy acoustics business (AAC Technologies was started in 1993), AAC Technologies only entered the optics business a decade ago. The company needs more time to build up the optics business to a certain scale.

Notably, AAC Technologies' optic business is already the third-largest supplier of plastic lens in the world, trailing Sunny Optical (OTCPK:SNPTF) (OTCPK:SOTGY) [2382:HK] and Largan Precision (OTC:LGANF) [3008:TT]. The optics business achieved revenue of RMB1.07 billion in FY2019, and AAC Technologies has set a medium-term target for the optic business to eventually deliver RMB10 billion in annual revenue.

Due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, AAC Technologies is unable to meet its earlier goal of producing 100 million units of plastic lens every month by July 2020. Instead, the company now expects the optics business to gradually ramp up production to 60 million units in 2Q2020, and break the 100 million mark by 3Q2020.

The increase in production volumes will be a boost to the optics business's top line, but its gross margin expansion is dependent on both economies of scale and improved sales mix. An increased proportion of higher specification plastic lens (6P/7P plastic lens or six or seven plastic lens pieces) translates to a higher average selling price and gross margin for AAC Technologies' optics business. AAC Technologies is commencing mass production of 7P plastic lens in 4Q2020.

The company is also venturing into higher margin glass lens which leverage on its proprietary wafer level glass or WLG technology, with a target of producing 30 million glass lenses in 2020. In its 1Q2020 results announcement, AAC Technologies emphasized that such hybrid lens (usually a mix of one glass lens and six pieces of plastic lenses) "exhibits superior optical performance" compared with plastic lens and "larger aperture and superiority in the night mode." The company also added in the recent results announcement that "upgrade trends for tele-zoom, night mode, ultra-wide angle and high image resolution features" are expected to be key growth drivers for its optics business.

At the company's 1Q2020 earnings call on May 15, 2020, AAC Technologies guided for gross margins of 30% and 40% for the optics business in 2Q2020 and in the medium term, respectively. Key downside risks for the optics business's gross margin are a lower-than-expected adoption rate of higher margin glass lens utilizing WLG technology and a faster-than-expected pace of expansion for its new camera modules production business as part of its vertical integration strategy.

Core Acoustics Business To Benefit From 5G Smartphone Upgrades And Growth Opportunities In New Areas

In contrast with the company's optics business, the performance of AAC Technologies' core acoustics business was a disappointment in 1Q2020. The acoustics business's revenue decreased -24.3% YoY to RMB1.42 billion in 1Q2020, while the segment's gross margin contracted by -680 basis points to 26.0% in the most recent quarter. AAC Technologies attributed the acoustics business's weak results in 1Q2020 to lower "shipment and utilization rate" as a result of COVID-19.

The revenue and earnings growth for AAC Technologies' core acoustics business has slowed in recent years due to the lack of new disruptive products from its key client Apple (AAPL) and increased competition from other Apple acoustic component suppliers. In response, AAC Technologies' acoustics business has tried to secure more business in the Android ecosystem, and it has achieved quite a fair bit of success. The company's SLS (Super Linear Structure) platform, a new stereo module offering superior acoustic performance, has achieved a penetration rate of 70% (versus 35% in 1Q2019 a year ago) for its Android smartphone shipments as of end-1Q2020. AAC Technologies is targeting SLS penetration for Android smartphone shipments to reach 80% by end-2020.

In the remaining part of the year, the acoustic business's gross margin should see a gradual recovery with increased utilization rates in tandem with higher smartphone demand, and the launch of a new higher-end version of SLS for Android phones in 2H2020.

In the medium to long term, the increased adoption of stereo acoustics (a feature of flagship premium smartphones initially) for mid- to low-end smartphone models and more consumers upgrading to new 5G smartphones (likely to be phones utilizing stereo acoustics and promising superior acoustic performance) over time are expected to be tailwinds for AAC Technologies' core acoustics business. Notably, AAC Technologies also disclosed in its 1Q2020 results announcement that the acoustics business is venturing into new areas such as "automobile, smart speakers, smart TV, AR (Augmented Reality), TWS (True Wireless Stereo) headphones and wearable devices."

Valuation

AAC Technologies trades at 25.6 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E and 18.3 times consensus forward FY2021 P/E based on its share price of HK$48.85 as of June 26, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year average consensus forward next twelve months P/E multiples were 17.5 times and 16.1 times, respectively.

AAC Technologies offers consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 dividend yields of 1.3% and 1.8%, respectively.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for AAC Technologies include a lower-than-expected adoption rate of higher margin glass lens utilizing WLG technology for the optics business, and the acoustics business's SLS penetration rate for Android smartphone shipments falling short of expectations.

Note that readers who choose to trade in AAC Technologies shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS [2018:HK]. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.