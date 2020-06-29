It was early March when I first realized the implications of the COVID-19 pandemic on the hospitality industry. At that time, the virus was wracking havoc in the Far East, but its spread in Europe was still mostly limited to Italy, and the US were "clean" by official accounts. Nevertheless, I recognized that the clocks were ticking, and it was just a matter of time for things to get out of hands globally.

I quickly assembled a piece to describe the problem in an article titled "Travel-O-Phobia a threat to the entire lodging REIT sector." The write-up focused on Pebblebrook (PEB), the only Hotel REIT I closely followed at the time, but the points were valid for the whole upper-upscale lodging sector, which includes Host Hotels & Resorts (HST). In essence, I stated the following:

Because the epidemic will eventually spread globally, people will voluntarily give up traveling for an extended period. Things turned out worse than I predicted: most governments decided to place their citizens under house arrest. Even countries that didn't saw airport traffic drop by 99%. International travel is still dead, with only a weak recovery now starting within the EU.

Occupancy in upscale lodging will be dangerously low for the next months. While some assets could retain a limited influx of domestic tourists, the properties most depending on foreign tourists, sports events, large groups, did probably better by cutting the losses and temporarily shut down. These abysmal occupancy levels are an absolute disaster, to which hotels have no remedy. Discount offers to prop up occupancy could potentially aggravate things.

Because lodging REITs have the highest fixed costs and lowest EBITDA within the REIT sector, a significant drop in occupancy results in substantial operating losses. A 30% revenue drop can translate into a potential 100% EBITDA loss.

Cheap P/FFO valuations based on trailing FFOs are now meaningless. NAV measures relying on cap rates are risky. The few transactions likely to occur will be at distressed cap rates and dictated by forced selling.

While the article did not attract many clicks, the bearish call turned out to be a profitable one for those heeding the advice. Since then, the market has, however, partially recovered and stabilized, becoming much more receptive to positive news regarding re-opening plans. In my opinion, moderate downside risks are still likely here, and I prefer to remain on the sidelines. Based on the latest infection rates data, I do not feel confident enough to revise my outlook for lodging REITs from bearish to neutral yet.

Ugly earnings ahead, but for how long is the real question

If the Q1 earnings session was terrible, brace for impact as Q2 is going to be even uglier. Because of the timing mismatch between peak pandemic and the reporting calendar, lodging REITs have only now reported their 1st quarter, which incorporated a significant slowdown in China and Chinese tourists travel, but only a few weeks of a global pandemic. For the first few months of the year, many companies only experienced a drop in their sales because of shortcomings in their supply chain (missing components or finished products coming from China) but only a limited demand shock. With Europe and the US into lockdown, Q2 is going to be a different animal, and lodging players will show a significant cash burn, regardless of how much costs were cut and how many employees furloughed. During the last week of March, with occupancy dropping y/y by 70% and pricing by as much as 40%, RevPAR fell 80%. In April, things got only worse with RevPAR down 93%. June might bring a feeble recovery, but do not hold your breath for it.

Psychologically, investors will see the full impact of the coronavirus on financials when they believe the worst is already past behind, and it will likely be, at least in terms of new infections rate. However, there certainly is potential for a fresh sell-off. While the Street may be looking six months ahead, it is hard to be sure how much of a recovery Mr. Market is already baking in Q3 numbers and the probabilities assigned to a "2nd wave" in the upcoming fall.

Regardless of how bad things are now, however, I believe most investors will agree that, sooner or later, people will start traveling again. Lodging is a highly cyclical business, but indeed not a dying sector, so the real variable here is timing. Although issuers couldn't avoid violation of their debt covenants, RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) and Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) expect to get waivers until next year. Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) instead successfully managed to issue new debt last month. If the worst is already behind us, then it is clear that most publicly traded entities will muddle through, with the possible exception of Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT). In a V-shaped recovery scenario, the entire sector is poised for a rebound, but more leveraged players will naturally see more upside. Because of this reason, Baird has already rotated its top pick from Host to Apple Hospitality.

If a 2nd wave hits the world in autumn and the US is forced back to square one until a vaccine is developed, then investors should tread more carefully. I argue this is a much more sensible choice for most retail shareholders, given that scientists have not reached a consensus yet about the expected course of the pandemic.

Host: the safest bet in lodging

While the COVID-19 crisis has been a recessionary event for most businesses, it has hit the hardest on services forced to shut down their operations like lodging REITs. If things do not improve quickly, some sector consolidation might be inevitable. Hotels will be needed and will exist ten years from now, but there is no guarantee that current equity holders will do just as fine. A prolonged cash burn could force weaker players into chapter 11 or forced selling of trophy assets to generate liquidity. In the meantime, cash-rich businesses will seize the opportunity and use superior flexibility to acquire assets on the cheap. Under this scenario, there are strong reasons to believe Host is the best bet in lodging today:

Host already has a scale advantage. The company is the largest publicly traded lodging REIT, with a market cap of $7.7B and GAV above $20B. The second one, PK, is currently valued at $2.2B and has a GAV of approximately $13B (GAV data from PK investor presentation). Host has a fully unencumbered portfolio and is the only lodging REIT with an investment grade rated balance sheet. To achieve its rating, Host has sacrificed growth during the last decade and underperformed peers through the economic expansion, choosing instead to deleverage. Managerial conservativism has attracted many critics in the age of QE, but it has now allowed Host to enter this crisis in much better shape than peers. Host had a $2.7B liquidity cushion at the end of April 2020, which management indicated as enough to navigate the company through the end of 2021 without any need for additional debt. The forecast considers a monthly cash burn of around $130 million (roughly in line with April 2020), a bearish scenario that seems overly negative as of today. The company has an excellent geographical diversification across the US, with no singular State generating more than 10% net income. Diversification could help Host in the event certain areas remain more adversely affected than others by COVID-19 for an extended time. Host has diversified exposure to both business transient (~36%) and leisure transient (~24%) bookings. Of the remaining 40%, approximately 35% are group bookings, and the final 5% is contractual. The management team has spent the past few years repositioning the Host portfolio disposing of high-Capex, lower-quality assets, and acquiring only trophy assets with RevPAR well above the company's portfolio average. The acquisitions had (as of 2019) a RevPAR of $346 per key, more than double the $171 average RevPAR of the dispositions.

Host Hotels & Resorts investor presentation, June 2020

The right choice

For those who already own HST, hold on to the shares is perhaps the right thing to do right now, especially if sitting on an unrealized loss. Although the possibility of further downside is not negligible in the short-term, the potential for excess return once things go back to normal is far too great to pass on. Host management has hinted to investors, in its latest presentation, how significant this potential capital gain could be. Even at $12.5, shares would still trade a 56% discount to the estimated replacement cost per key. While Morningstar has a fair value indication for Host at $15.9, I also think shares should return to trade over the next five years, much closer to $16 per share.

Host Hotels & Resorts investor presentation, June 2020

For those seeking new exposure in this sector, however, it boils down to how bullish they feel towards the recovery of business and leisure travel in the near term (Q3-Q4 2020). Those who think a quick recovery is in the cards are probably better off choosing to buy Park Hotels & Resorts (PK), a more leveraged entity that still offers a high-quality portfolio. Shares of PK are down 62% YTD, compared to "only" 41% for HST.

Morningstar

It is indeed a difficult choice that investors should take, recognizing that both business leaders and scientists themselves have wildly diverging opinions on the matter. Regarding the end of the pandemic, US top expert Anthony Fauci has long supported the thesis that vaccine development will most probably be the endgame for COVID-19, with cautious optimism that the US will get there by year-end. Nevertheless, several virologists and even AI models have put into question that there will be a second wave after summer. On the business front, things are no less confusing. Park Hotels & Resorts CEO Tom Baltimore undoubtedly sent out a signal of confidence by waiving its salary for the balance of 2020 and purchasing $1 million worth of shares during the last open window. Airbnb (AIRB) CEO Brian Chesky chose instead to cast a shadow on the whole travel sector by declaring that "travel will never, ever go back to the way it was pre-COVID. It just won't." Investors should try to make sense out of the noise and act based on the information they have. When in doubt, it doesn't hurt to remember that sometimes, not taking any decision can be the right decision. (Paraphrasing what) Warren Buffett once said: the trick in investing is, you don't have to swing at every pitch.

