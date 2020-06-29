This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha's service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

What is Customer Experience Management?

Those readers/subscribers who follow software companies, will often be drowned in jargon that might make sense during interviews with management or conference calls, but whose meaning seemingly disappears into the mists of day, once a reader is trying to evaluate what a company does. I confess to often being baffled by jargon and needing a guide to carefully explain what a platform might actually do that is worth paying money for. Sometimes, as in the case of ZoomInfo (ZI) which leads the category called Sales Data Intelligence, the category is self-evident-ZI’s function is to provide sales teams with specific, usable leads and events. Sometimes, however, the category is hard to specifically describe. And thus we come to Medallia (MDLA), the leading vendor in a category called Customer Experience Management (CEM). Many readers will think that customer experience management is related to the annoying surveys one is asked to take on calls or in person. When I initially wrote about Medallia last July, after the company filed its S-1, I labelled the company, King of the Surveys. Medallia is probably the King of the Surveys, but that handle really does not do justice to what its platform is designed to achieve.

Medallia collects signals from customers, potential customers, suppliers, employees and as many relevant stakeholders as possible. (Medallia uses the word "signals" to indicate feedback from various sources. Typically a Medallia signal can be a response to a survey. But other signals, which constitute 80% of the inputs that Medallia analyzes on its platform include data collected at a point of sale, information collected through the Salesforce (CRM) platform, a voice analysis when a customer speaks with a CSR (Customer Service Rep), data from Zoom (ZO) meetings, and data from CES (Customer Employee Survey) solutions. It is important to understand that one of this company’s major differentiators is that it does analyze signals from about 25 systems for its typical customer-it is far more than categorizing feedback from surveys.)

At one point, the company used focus groups to collect user feedback information. Currently, the company uses technologies it calls Livinglens and Crowdicity to provide those kinds of feedback signals. The company owns a company called Zingle which provides users with a customized, contactless service experience. The company recently bought a business called Voci that enabled Medallia to introduce a speech technology into the company’s Experience Cloud. Voci actually can use AI to analyze the tone of voice to determine whether a response call is favorable or sarcastic depending on the intonations it receives.

The company offers its users a very broad range of capabilities though different modules. These include text analytics, the heart of most CEM (Customer Experience Management) systems which basically affords users a glimpse of the “why” as opposed to just the “whats” Medallia has modules that are based on AI which make action recommendations based on surveys. It also can provide users with Risk-scoring data which analyzes the behavior behind the action and uses neural network based predictive models. Again, this is far beyond aggregating survey data. The following link more thoroughly describes the specific solutions that a user can obtain using Medallia. The Ultimate Customer Experience Platform | CEM Software by Medallia

All businesses are concerned about the question, “How am I doing?’ Running successful enterprises, especially in an era of a rapid pivot to digital transformation based experience, require continued and granular feedback from customers, employees. Suppliers and other stakeholders that outline just how well an enterprise is doing in satisfying its various constituent partners. Whether desirable or not, there will be typically be fewer face to face interactions in the coming years, than has been the case in the past. Yet despite fewer face to face interactions, users, now more than ever, are expecting a positive experience from their vendors and employers. Typically, a Medallia customer integrates with 25 different systems that provide signals that are processed by the Medallia platform. These signals come from sources as diverse as social media, customer engagement systems, transactional data from ERP and CRM platforms, and from various kinds of employee feedback. About 20% of the processed signals are created by surveys. While nothing that can be proven specifically, my guess is that as more commerce goes on-line and more services are delivered digitally, the stronger will be the attraction of deploying the most sophisticated CEM technology available. And that technology is most available from Medallia, based on the reviews I have parsed.

Should readers/subscribers invest in Medallia shares? The fact is that Medallia shares are amongst the cheapest names based on an EV/S valuation format that can be acquired after so much else has appreciated so far, and so fast. As I will detail later, the precise business outlook for the company, while not benefiting from a work at home paradigm, is surprisingly decent. I want to make clear that this article is not a call on the quarter. The quarter is just a little more than 50% done and the company and its representatives haven’t provided updates since the release of earnings in early June. I do not have any particular knowledge as to how specific deals have fared or if the recrudescence in some areas of the US in terms of Covid-19 infections has impacted business.

The company withdrew its guidance for beyond the current quarter, based on a lack of visibility. That is hardly unique, or really particularly concerning. The company had continued to see substantial growth in bookings last quarter as it pivoted much of its selling effort to focus on renewals and upsells. Just after the quarter closed, the company closed a 5 year, $40 million renewal transaction that included a modest component of additional capability. Many of the deals that Medallia wound up closing last quarter have rather modest current revenue impact but add to RPO balances and improve the visibility of the company’s forward. Just to be specific, Medallia currently has an EV/S of less than 7X based on my estimate of 12 month forward revenues of $495 million. The current 1st Call revenue consensus for fiscal 2021 is $462 million with 18% growth forecast the next year. The First Call estimates don't imply a great deal of sequential recovery; management commentary as I will quote believes its outlook is substantially more positive than the current reflection in the First Call consensus.

I think a reasonable 3 year growth estimate would be a CAGR of 27%. I am using 27% as that number is consistent with the pre-Covid-19 growth the company achieved through the end of January. I actually think at that time the company was experiencing a growth acceleration for a variety of reasons that I will detail below. But an EV/S of less than 7X, a 12 month forward revenue estimate of $495 million, and a modestly positive operating cash flow level are a potent combination in terms of the company’s potential appreciation.

To the extent that recent stock market gains are reflecting some kind of improving economic outlook, Medallia’s business will most likely show growth trends after a Q2 growth trough. It hasn’t lost market share-in fact, its selling motion continues to show positive trends. The space itself looks to have a long growth runway. The company has a reasonable business model for a high-growth business. Precisely why Medallia has not been swept up along with most every other component of enterprise software is not something that I feel I can immediately answer. The forecast it has made for the current quarter, while certainly modest, is also certainly prudent, and will probably be exceeded.

In some ways, the Medallia platform reminds this author of the advantages of ZoomInfo. Not that ZI and MDLA compete in any way, but in terms of the relative advantages of its platform vs. that of its competitors. ZI collects the most, and most accurate data on sales leads and uses AI technology to provide its subscribers with actionable data. Medallia does the same kind of thing when it comes to collecting and analyzing customer experiences. The company appears to have the deepest, and most extensive platform in its space with a 360 degree view of user experience. It is the ability to capture signals at a very high throughput rate, analyze the signals and create actionable insights that provides Medallia users the ROI that justifies their investment in the platform.

As in most things IT, 3rd party research abounds as to what the market size might be for Customer Experience Management software. One consultancy is forecasting a market size of $24 billion, with a CAGR of 18% from now through 2027. Another consultancy believes that the market will growth to $14.5 billion by 2024, with an estimated CAGR of 13% through that end-point. The forecast of these TAM’s is based on a market that is a super set of what Medallia currently offers. The company has presented a long-term target for subscription revenue growth of about 25%-30%

Many investors have avoided the CEM space because of their belief that the hospitality/travel industry is its largest vertical. It turns out that this is a misapprehension. Indeed, the Finance and Banking space is Medallia's largest vertical, although Hospitality, with a 9% revenue contribution before the pandemic, has been a significant contributor to the company's operational performance.

I had thought, before doing my checks that the reason for this company's share underperformance was that it had a focus on the Hospitality vertical and investors were concerned that business in this vertical had been eviscerated and wouldn't return soon. So I was quite surprised to find that the vertical was far less important for Medallia than I had imagined.

The two largest verticals have been Retail and Auto at 20% of revenues, and Finance and Banking, with the later contributing 29% of revenue. Technology companies have been contributing 17% of revenues. The growth of the experience management space has not been particularly undercut by the pandemic; it hurt Q1 results, and is expected to negatively influence Q2, but not by any untoward level,

Reviewing the latest quarter

Medallia’s latest reported quarter ended 4/30 and results were reported in early June. The quarter that was reported was fairly typical of enterprise software companies reporting their results for April ending quarters. Overall revenues rose by 20% year on year. The results were above the forecast provided at the end of the prior fiscal year when it reported those results in mid-March. Some other revenue metrics for the quarter showed equal levels of attainment. The company had a DBE of 117% last quarter, down marginally from 119% in the prior quarter. The company ended the quarter with 782 customers -up from 757 the prior quarter and up 38% from the prior year. Medallia, historically, has focused on the largest users rather than on acquiring new name users; that had apparently changed to a degree, but the company, during the pandemic influenced economy has focused on upsells within its base. The company’s billings growth was 23% during the period; total RPO growth was 35% for the quarter, and did not include two large transactions, including the $40 million deal which closed in early May. Current RPO, which is based on 12 month forward commitments, rose by 21%.

The company’s revenue guidance for its current quarter was flat sequentially, although up about 20%+ year over year including a modest level of contractual forgiveness to current customers in the verticals most substantially impacted by the conditions brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic. Management is focused on maximizing operating margins for the company until its sees a return to a higher level of growth.

The company, like most IT companies, is seeing demand progression, but it is simply not sure how it will play out in the medium term. The CEO answered a specific question about the progression of demand as follows: “Sure. I mean, if we -- remember, we had a blowout Q4. We did very well. And we were setting up for a nice, steady beat and raise and an acceleration story, and then COVID really took on momentum from the end of March.

So we're in a different place now. April was a tough month, no doubt about it, especially for hospitality and transport but also for bricks-and-mortar retail, as I mentioned. May has been a much better month, thankfully. It's still unpredictable.

We don't know how things will play out. We have other issues, macro issues coming on the scene. And our solution is a sophisticated customer feedback platform that requires careful thought and careful planning, but implementations are virtual. We've been able to implement everything virtually, implemented, and went live with more situations in Q1 this year than we did last year.

So I'm super confident we're able to operate the company virtually as we are but, most importantly, to sell not just to existing relationships but to make new relationships virtually and also to capitalize on the efficiency that this operating model brings, getting to see more customers, getting to deal with more opportunities and more situations and doing good land-and-expand deals. And so I'm actually quite optimistic, quite excited about the remainder of this quarter and actually the back half of the year. But it's an unpredictable environment out there, so let's not get too ahead of ourselves.”

I rarely try to invest based on calling quarters these days. It almost never works out well for me. I think it will likely work out less well now than in the past since it is so difficult to determine what is really in the minds, or trading strategies of the marginal investors. The CFO of this company has had a reputation for presenting cautious guidance. The CEO said, what he said. It is perhaps not the same kind of rather specific positive commentary that the CEO of Fastly (FSLY) has been telling investors, but then again, with an EV/S about 1/3rd that of FSLY for more than half the likely growth, Medallia doesn’t have to be particularly optimistic in justifying or more than justifying its share price.

A brief background and some look at the market landscape.

Medallia has been around for a considerable time period - it was founded as long ago as 2001. The company’s founders include Borge Hald and Amy Pressman who were marketing consultants before getting the idea to develop this company. It is probably fair to say that the technology that the company developed was overkill at the time the company started marketing its solution. That said, the extremely extensive solution offered by Medallia was such that it was able to sell its solutions to a variety of blue chip customers including Delta Airlines (DAL), Citibank (C), Bank of America (BAC), Airbnb, Phillips Healthcare, MassMutual, PetSmart, Macy’s (M) Anaplan (PLAN), Cox , Spring and Vodaphone.

The company’s current CEO is Leslie Stretch who joined the company in August, 2018 in a move that was though then to presage the public offering of the shares. Mr. Stretch had been CEO of Callidus before being instrumental in the sale of that company to SAP. Callidus offers some specialized HCM and CRM solutions particularly including sales commission calculations and sales performance measurement solutions which has given Mr. Stretch the background to lead Medallia. The sale to SAP for $2.4 billion, was done at a bit less than 10X revenues, a strong valuation for a company such as Callidus in early 2018.

Since Mr. Stretch came to Medallia, he has been responsible for revamping the selling motion, speeding up the acquisition of new users, and improving the efficiency of the company’s on-boarding process. The company, despite the impediments caused by the pandemic, was able to manage 40% more deployments last quarter than the year before. The company had been improving its growth steadily, and its Q4 results were considered exceptionally strong, with rather noticeable beats on almost all revenue metrics. Q4 revenues grew 27%, billings on a 12 month trailing basis grew by 25%, and RPO balances grew by 44%. In other words, revenue growth had been accelerating before the pandemic, and contract signings had been accelerating by a somewhat greater amount, with an increasing proportion of long-term contracts of substantial size as part of the mix. The company grew its enterprise customer count by 39% year on year.

There are, and have been a number of competitors in the CEM space, with the most prominent being Qualtrics (now part of SAP) (SAP), Survey Monkey (SVMK), and Verint (VRNT). The major difference between Medallia and its competitors is in its ability and focus on collecting signals beyond surveys and the platform’s ability to ingest data tsunamis and provide actionable recommendations.

I have linked here to the latest Forrester Wave study on Feedback Management. Medallia is classified as a leader and is rated as the absolute leader when it comes to the company’s current offering, its feedback collection, and its integrations. In the Forrester study, Medallia’s most capable competitor is rated as Clarabridge, but it is no longer a direct competitor as it has abandoned the survey market.

It is always difficult to forecast future market share trends in a space such as this with so many developing new capabilities. At the moment, it seems as though voice intonation is an important consideration amongst users. Not all competitors offer this feature which captures voice attributes such as sarcasm, impatience, and disgust, as part of a collection of signals. Medallion’s recent acquisition of Voci has vaulted the company into a leadership position for that feature.

Some part of the strategy for Medallia is based on share gains. Share gains in turn are based on more efficient and effective go to market strategies and are also based on more effective feature/function competition, both within its base of existing customers and by acquiring new customers for its solution. The data at hand suggest that the company ought to be able to compete effectively against Qualtrics and Survey Monkey and to expand its market share at a gradual pace.

Medallia’s Business Model and Valuation

Medallia’s CAGR goals are and have been in the high 20% range, with perhaps some upward bias to that number based on the expansion of the product footprint. The company, like most SaaS based IT vendors aspires to achieve 20% non-GAAP operating margins.

Last quarter, non GAAP product gross margins were 83%, a marginal increase year on year. Professional Services margins were about 19% compared to 16% in the year earlier period. Research and Development spend was 18% of revenues on a non-GAAP basis, down a bit more than 100 basis points year on year. Sales and Marketing expense was at 37% compared to 34% in the year earlier period and general and administrative costs reached 11.4% of revenue compared to 10.4% of revenues the prior year.

The company has forecast that it will achieve an expansion in operating margins for the full fiscal year. Non-GAAP margins for the full year of fiscal 2020 were about a (1%) loss non-GAAP. The company is forecasting it will achieve 2% operating margins this quarter, which would be roughly equivalent to the company’s non-GAAP operating margins in Q1. The company has not seen much in the way of seasonal trends; the forecast for an improvement in operating margins for the year inevitably rests on some revenue growth coupled with cost control in the last 2 quarters. The current First Call consensus for earnings in both the current quarter and for the full year are below guidance levels. I feel comfortable in expecting to see upside results in terms of EPS for the balance of the year, and in the current quarter.

Medallia launched its IPO on July 19, 2019. The shares were offered at $21 and wound up closing at $37 after the first day of trading. Shortly thereafter, the shares reached $45, and have never been close to that level since that time. The shares had been trading at $30.50 before the pandemic panic, and reached as low as $16.80 in early April, before a recovery to as high as $30 immediately before the earnings release. The shares fell by 17% in the wake of the earnings release which disappointed some investors, apparently because of the withdrawal of full year guidance.

As mentioned, it would be my contention that Medallia shares with an EV/S of less than 7X and some noticeable growth in non-GAAP operating margins and free cash flow likely this year, is undervalued. According to 1st Call, the company has a short-interest ratio of 11% of the float, somewhat elevated compared to average, I believe. Insider holdings at 17% are above average. While I do not currently own the shares in the model portfolio I show to subscribers in my Ticker Target investment blog, they are definitely on my watch list. While most GARP stocks do not enjoy a 28% CAGR, I view this as one of the better GARP names available.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MDLA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.