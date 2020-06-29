Costco, the stock, appears overvalued at this time, but could be a defensible purchase.

Costco, the business, is firing on all cylinders with room to run.

My wife went on a run to Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) this past week to re-stock the pantry which reminded me that I needed to take another look at this great business. One of the things I admire most about Costco is that they treat all of their stakeholders fairly: from employees, to customers, to suppliers.

Dividend History

My primary investment strategy is dividend growth investing. By following a dividend growth process, I want my capital to be invested in businesses that have a history of paying and growing their dividend payment over time. It's not a catch-all qualifier for a solid business; however, I do believe that it narrows the search down to businesses that have been able to withstand the test of time.

Image by author; data source Costco Wholesale Corporation Investor Relations

According to the CCC list, Costco is a Dividend Contender with 17 consecutive years of dividend growth. Their dividend growth streak began in 2004.

Costco's dividend growth record isn't anywhere near the longest that I've seen; however, they've made up for it with consistent growth. The dividend has increased 600% since their initial dividend payment.

Of the 17 year-over-year periods during Costco's streak, annual growth has ranged from 9.1% to 48.3% with an average of 15.1% and a median of 13.2%.

Of the 13 rolling 5-year periods, annualized dividend growth has ranged from 12.1% to 18.5% with an average of 13.7% and a median of 13.2%.

The 8 rolling 10-year periods are equally impressive. Annualized dividend growth over those 8 samples has ranged from 13.2% to 16.4% with an average of 13.8% and a median of 13.3%.

The 1-, 3-, 5- and 10-year rolling annualized dividend growth rates since 2004 can be found in the following table.

Year Annual Dividend 1 Year 3 year 5 Year 10 Year 2004 $0.3000 2005 $0.4450 48.33% 2006 $0.5050 13.48% 2007 $0.5650 11.88% 23.49% 2008 $0.6250 10.62% 11.99% 2009 $0.7000 12.00% 11.50% 18.47% 2010 $0.7950 13.57% 12.06% 12.31% 2011 $0.9250 16.35% 13.96% 12.87% 2012 $1.0650 15.14% 15.01% 13.52% 2013 $1.2050 13.15% 14.87% 14.03% 2014 $1.3750 14.11% 14.13% 14.46% 16.44% 2015 $1.5550 13.09% 13.45% 14.36% 13.33% 2016 $1.7500 12.54% 13.24% 13.60% 13.23% 2017 $1.9500 11.43% 12.35% 12.86% 13.19% 2018 $2.2100 13.33% 12.43% 12.90% 13.46% 2019 $2.5200 14.03% 12.92% 12.88% 13.67% 2020 $2.7500 9.13% 12.14% 12.08% 13.21%

Table and calculations; data source Costco Wholesale Corporation Investor Relations

The dividend payout ratio is a quick way to gauge the safety of a dividend payment. It lets you know how well covered the dividend is by earnings or cash flow and how much "wiggle room" there is for the fluctuations in business performance and overall health of the economy.

All things being equal, a lower payout ratio is better than a higher one, and a rising payout ratio means the dividend is growing faster than the underlying earnings or cash flow.

Image by author; data source Costco Wholesale Corporation SEC filings

Costco's payout ratio has shown pretty good consistency over the last decade. The payout ratio based on net income has averaged 27% for the last 10 years and 28% for the most recent 5 years. The payout ratio based on free cash flow has averages of 36% and 45%, respectively.

Excluding 2016's abnormally high free cash flow payout ratio of 116%, those averages drop to 27% each.

Quantitative Quality

My investment strategy revolves around identifying high quality businesses that I believe are built for the long term. That means that I want to focus my attention on quality businesses that I can understand that I believe will continue to do well in the future.

Image by author; data source Costco Wholesale Corporation SEC filings

The first thing I look at with a business is its revenue growth. Growth in sales is the fuel to the business's growth engine. In total, Costco has grown revenues by 96% over the last decade, which works out to 7.8% annualized. Operating income subsequently grew 131% over the same period or 9.7% annualized.

Cash flow from operations has seen a similar increase growing 129% or 9.6% annualized. Free cash flow has lagged behind as capital expenditures have risen sharply over the last decade due to continued warehouse rollouts. That being said, free cash flow has still grown 95% in total over the last decade or 7.7% annualized.

Image by author; data source Costco Wholesale Corporation SEC filings

My preference is to see cash flow margins of 10% or higher. However, that's very dependent on the industry that a business operates. With Costco being a wholesale retailer, I would expect very slim margins, and there are no surprises here. Over the last decade, Costco's free cash flow margin has averaged just 1.9%.

My preferred profitability metric is the free cash flow return on invested capital, "FCF ROIC". The FCF ROIC represents the annual cash return that a business is generating based on the capital invested in the business.

Image by author; data source Costco Wholesale Corporation SEC filings

Despite the low free cash flow margins, Costco's FCF ROIC has been quite high due to the high inventory turnovers. I want to see an FCF ROIC greater than 10%, and Costco has regularly surpassed that mark. The 10-year average FCF ROIC is 12.5% with the 5-year average at 13.5%.

I want the management team to use their cash flows in ways that make sense to me as a part owner. That means the first priority is re-investing in the business via capital expenditures to both maintain and grow. If there's cash remaining, then I want to see some of that cash flow returned to owners via dividends. Lastly, any remaining cash flow should go towards some combination of reducing debt, share repurchases, building up a war chest or strategic acquisitions.

To understand how Costco uses its free cash flow, I calculate 3 variations of the metric, defined below:

Free Cash Flow, FCF: operating cash flow less capital expenditures Free Cash Flow after Dividend, FCFaD: FCF less total cash dividend payments Free Cash Flow after Dividend and Buybacks, FCFaDB: FCFaD less share repurchases

Strong businesses should show positive FCFaDB more often than not. I'm not concerned about any year in particular being in the red; however, the trend over the longer term should be in the black. If the business is showing a negative FCFaDB, that means the business isn't generating enough cash for all of its needs and is needing to make up for that shortfall via the capital markets or selling off assets.

Image by author; data source Costco Wholesale Corporation SEC filings

Costco has managed a positive FCF every year over the last decade, generating a cumulative $21.5 B in FCF. That's allowed Costco to pay out a total of $6.2 B in dividends to owners.

Costco's 10-year cumulative FCFaD comes to $15.3 B. Costco has also managed a positive FCFaD in every year except for 2016.

With that $15.3 B of available cash, management has spent $5.8 B on share repurchases, which puts the cumulative FCFaDB for the last decade at a very healthy $9.5 B.

Image by author; data source Costco Wholesale Corporation SEC filings

Unfortunately, that $5.8 spent on share repurchases hasn't been that effective at reducing the share count. In total, the share count has only been reduced by 0.7% over the last decade.

Costco's balance sheet has been fairly steady over the years with an average debt to capitalization ratio of 27%.

Image by author; data source Costco Wholesale Corporation SEC filings

The debt that Costco does carry on the balance sheet is very manageable with a debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.2, a debt to operating income ratio of 1.5 and a debt to free cash flow ratio of 2.2 for FY 2019. In other words, it would take 1.2, 1.5, and 2.2 years of FY 2019's metrics to completely pay down the debt.

Image by author; data source Costco Wholesale Corporation SEC filings

Valuation

One valuation method that I utilize is the minimum acceptable rate of return, "MARR", analysis. A MARR analysis includes estimating the future earnings and dividends that the business will produce, then apply a reasonable multiple on those future earnings and then determine if the expected return surpasses your hurdle rate.

Current analyst estimates are for Costco to report FY 2020 EPS of $8.42 and FY 2021 EPS of $9.26. Analyst forecasts are for earnings growth of 8.7% per year for the next 5 years. I then assumed that Costco would be able to manage 6% annual earnings growth for the next 5 years. Dividends are assumed to target a payout ratio of 32.5%.

To determine a realistic multiple for the future earnings, I like to use historic multiples as a guide. As you can see in the following YChart, Costco's TTM P/E ratio has typically ranged from ~18x to ~35x over the last decade, while the TTM P/E less cash has ranged from approximately 12x to 32x. For the MARR analysis, I'll examine P/E ratios covering 15x - 30x.

Data by YCharts

The following table shows the potential internal rates of return that an investment in Costco could produce, given the assumptions laid out above are close to what happens in the future. Returns include dividends taken in cash and are calculated with a purchase price of $296.56, Friday's closing price. Returns are run through the end of calendar year 2024, "5 Year", and calendar year 2029, "10 Year".

IRR P/E Level 5 Year 10 Year 30 6.9% 7.0% 25 2.7% 5.1% 22.5 0.4% 4.0% 20 -2.1% 2.8% 17.5 -4.9% 1.4% 15 -8.0% -0.1%

Alternatively, I calculate at what price levels I could purchase shares in order to generate the returns I desire from my investment. My typical investment threshold is 10%. I also calculate it based on a 9% target return, which is derived from the ~6% annual earnings growth over the next 10 years, plus the 1% starting dividend yield and 2.2% for representing 25% undervaluation normalizing over 10 years.

Purchase Price Targets 10% Return Target 9% Return Target P/E Level 5 Year 10 Year 5 Year 10 Year 30 $266 $235 $277 $255 25 $224 $200 $233 $217 22.5 $203 $183 $211 $198 20 $182 $165 $189 $179 17.5 $160 $147 $167 $159 15 $139 $130 $145 $140

Additionally, I like to use dividend yield theory as a quick valuation gauge. The idea behind dividend yield theory is that the 5-year average dividend yield is a good approximation for the "fair value" of the business.

Image by author; data source Costco Wholesale Investor Relations and Yahoo Finance

Shares of Costco currently yield 0.94% compared to the 5-year average dividend yield of 1.06%. Based on dividend yield theory the "fair price" of Costco is ~$264.

A reverse DCF is another way to get an idea of how the market is pricing in the future for a business. I use a rather simplified version using the 3-year average un-levered FCF of $3.10 B as the starting point, a terminal growth rate of 4% and a WACC of 9.6%. Based on that, Costco needs to grow UFCF by 15% per year for the next decade to justify the current price near $297. With a WACC of 7.9% determined via the dividend capitalization method, UFCF would need to grow by 10% per year for the next decade in order to support the current share price.

Conclusion

I love Costco the business; however, right now, Costco the stock isn't very attractive. The business is solid with FCF ROICs well above the 10% level despite being in the wholesale retail business that yields FCF margins around 2%.

Management has also taken the slow and steady approach to building out the warehouses with store counts climbing between 15 and 30 per year each year over the last decade. At the end of FY 2019, Costco operated 782 warehouses, with 546 being the United States and Puerto Rico, and the remainder scattered across select markets around the globe.

*Image source: Costco Wholesale FY 2019 Annual Report

That chart is a thing of beauty for Costco with same store sales showing steady gains more often than not.

While I love the business and expect Costco to continue doing great things, the stock price seems quite ahead of the business at this time.

Dividend yield theory suggests a fair value range of $241 to $295. The MARR analysis suggests a fair value around $186 to $226. While the reverse DCF implies 15% annual un-levered free cash flow growth for the next decade to justify the current price.

While I love Costco the business, I just can't get that excited about the stock at this time. I would begin to get interested in purchasing additional shares of Costco around $270, and even then, I believe I'd be paying quite a premium, although, ideally, I'd like to be adding shares <$240.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COST. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial professional. Please consult an investment advisor and do your own due diligence prior to investing. Investing involves risks. All thoughts/ideas presented in this article are the opinions of the author and should not be taken as investment advice.