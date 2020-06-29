At the beginning of this month, I detailed how energy company Occidental Petroleum (OXY) made a painful but prudent decision to slash its dividend. With the coronavirus hurting oil prices, the company was looking at ways to improve cash flow with a large amount of debt coming due in the next few years. Recently, Occidental has announced another move to help with its long-term financial flexibility, although it does come with a high cost.

Last week, it was announced that the company was planning a junk bond sale in order to repurchase some if its bonds. While the oil price recovery should help with near-term results, Occidental has about $11 billion of debt due between now and the end of 2022. The offering was scheduled to be $1.5 billion, which would go toward repurchasing some of the debt listed in the table below. The bond deal was later upsized to $2 billion, which would bring in $1.95 billion in net proceeds.

(Source: Company filing. CUSIP numbers not shown to improve readability)

Given how Occidental has launched a junk bond offering, and its rating was downgraded by Moody's last week, most of the above interest rates aren't too bad. Unfortunately, these debts are coming due, so the company is looking to push them out a bit into the future. Some investors might not understand the order of the acceptance priority level here, given the varied interest rates and total consideration amounts, but it looks like they are in order of maturity. In a purely financial sense, the best thing to do would be to buy back the highest yielding bonds or the ones you can repurchase for the lowest dollar amount. Here are the key details of the new bond offering:

$500 million in 8.000% notes due 2025.

$500 million in 8.500% notes due 2027.

$1 billion in 8.875% notes due 2030.

Because of the company's weak credit rating, Occidental had to pay a spread to treasuries of at least 770 basis points on each of these bonds. In total, this new offering will add a little more than $171 million in pre-tax interest costs, before the other bonds are repurchased. It will take a little while to determine the final cost of this deal, as the tender offers for the bond buys don't expire for a little more than three weeks.

The other question some investors may ask is why now? With oil prices coming back dramatically from their negative $40 or so lows, one might wonder if the company should have waited. Perhaps management could have done this after the Q2 report or closer to maturity, where maybe Occidental could have snagged a more favorable deal. It's certainly a valid question, but on the flip side, things could easily get worse. If the company is forced to take more writedowns like the one expected this quarter, bond buyers might want an even higher rate. It seems that the market was fairly receptive to this offering, so perhaps the company was operating from an area of strength, all things considered.

In the end, Occidental made another necessary move to improve its financial flexibility. The company has borrowed $2 billion in new funds, which will be used to repay some debts that are coming due in the next couple of years. While the new bond offering did come at a high price, one can only imagine how much worse it could have been if oil prices had not staged their dramatic recovery.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.