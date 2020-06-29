It's as with many US states the regulators are deliberately trying to make it too expensive to do so as to close the providers.

As I've long been arguing around here I think that the regulatory space in which payday and other high interest lending works is closing in the UK.

Or, perhaps, Elevate has its British business closed as it is on the verge of putting its British business into administration.

The payday loans business

There're an awful lot of people out there who want to make the payday loans business entirely illegal. If that's not possible then to regulate it out of business.

The underlying complaint is that the interest rates are so high that it's usury, simply something that must be stopped. The insistence that lending small amounts of money for short periods of time is inherently expensive when measured by the interest rate doesn't cut the mustard. One of the goodwill groups tried to lend as a non-profit and their APR was still well over 200%.

It's also true that if the desperate can't get legal credit then they'll go and get illegal credit which will, in the nature of these things, be more expensive.

But still, as a part of the Federal Reserve notes:

Except for the ten to twelve million people who use them every year, just about everybody hates payday loans. Their detractors include many law professors, consumer advocates, members of the clergy, journalists, policymakers, and even the President!

Rather than actually making it illegal through the usual method is to regulate it out of existence:

Even though payday loan fees seem competitive, many reformers have advocated price caps. The Center for Responsible Lending (CRL), a nonprofit created by a credit union and a staunch foe of payday lending, has recommended capping annual rates at 36 percent “to spring the (debt) trap.” The CRL is technically correct, but only because a 36 percent cap eliminates payday loans altogether.

A price cap is indeed regulating it out of business.

Another example, Amigo

I've used the example of Amigo (OTCPK:OTCPK:AMHLF) before here. My contention that their variation of such lending (requiting family or friend to guarantee) is going to be regulated out of business. In fact, the founder and former CEO seems to think that it already has been and the current management team is lending insolvently.

And we shouldn't forget that Wonga was regulated right out of business and into bankruptcy.

Today's example, Sunny Loans

Sunny Loans is the UK operation of Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT). The news is that it looks at if that UK subsidiary is going to go into administration:

Covid pressure pushes Sunny Loans to brink of administration Sunny Loans, owned by the Texas-based company Elevate Credit, markets loans of £100 to £2,500, at representative APR of 1,267pc. One of the UK’s biggest payday lenders is on the brink of administration as a regulatory clampdown continues to shake up the sector.

Well, it's not Covid pressure, is it? High interest and low rating lenders do well in economic hard times. It's that regulatory shakeup that's doing it. It is my firm belief that the payday loans sector is going to get entirely regulated out of existence in the UK. And I don't expect the US to be far behind either. It already is in many states as above, after all.

(Elevate Credit stock price from Seeking Alpha)

Yes, I agree

It is a bit of projection me saying that what has happened in the UK will in the US. There are entirely reasonable arguments, as here and here, the other way.

It's just that I've been in politics and I can see a bandwagon rolling here. In the US it will be state by state usury limits that do it, in the UK it's the national regulator. But the end effect will be the same I think, the space within which payday loans operate is going to be closed off.

I don't think that's a good idea in the least but that's a political and or economic opinion. As investors we have to deal with what is and will be.

My view

I just don't think there's life left in the payday loan industry. I do indeed, as in the UK, expect to see a regulatory closedown of the industry. Simply denying anyone the possibility of being able to perform the task profitable which will mean the death of the industry. It won't be possible to lend small sums for short periods of time - nor borrow them of course - to those with low credit ratings.

The investor view

Yes, it's entirely possible that I'm being too gloomy. But I think it's time to pack tents and creep away from the industry. I just don't think the moralists in politics are going to allow payday lending to continue. Might take a few years but it is coming, I am sure.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.