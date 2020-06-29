Due to public health policies, we saw a sharp downturn across most of the economy in late March and April. However, with these policies having reversed somewhat, we can now see which sectors are rebounding more quickly than others. Investors want to position themselves in companies that are more likely to enjoy a “V” shaped recovery in demand than those suffering in a “U” shaped slump. Given the strong rebound in housing demand, Whirlpool (WHR) is a company that should see solid results and is attractively valued.

Whirlpool is, of course, an appliance manufacturer, best known for its washers and dryers, though it also makes dishwashers, ovens, refrigerators, etc. Consumers are most likely to purchase appliances when purchasing a home, making WHR’s business correlated to some degree with housing demand, recognizing that there is also replacement demand as appliances age or consumers refurbish their home. Currently, it appears consumers are looking to take advantage of low rates and buy a home. In fact, applications for a mortgage to purchase a home are now higher than they were pre-COVID-19.

Similarly, purchases of new homes jumped by 16.6% in May. At a 676,000 pace, activity is only 1% lower than the 683,000 sold in 2019, even though much of the country still had some COVID-19-related restrictions in place. One potential driver of this demand may be consumers looking to exit dense, urban environments in favor of the suburbs. Indeed, Realtor.com reported that the discrepancy in demand between suburban and urban real estate was the second highest since 2016 last month. As suburban homes are more likely to have a full suite of appliance, in particular a washer/dryer, versus multifamily urban settings which will often have shared washers/dryers, this trend would be another tailwind for Whirlpool.

Additionally, with consumers spending so much more time at home, it looks like they are shifting their budgets to spend more on their home. The Census Department reported that consumers spent 16% more on building materials than last year. Now, sales at appliance and electronics stores were down 30%, though that is a substantial bounce back from -53% in April. This may also overstate the decline in demand for appliances as this series measures revenue at stores, and consumers may have increased online buying.

As you can see from the chart below, demand for appliances and building materials are pretty correlated, and a deviation like we’ve just seen is unprecedented. Ultimately, I believe building materials demand should lead to more appliance demand. For instance, when remodeling a kitchen, one does work on the cabinetry, walls, etc., before installing the appliances. As a consequence, I would expect appliance sales to continue their rebound.

This backdrop takes us to Whirlpool. In 2019, the company had $16 of operating EPS and generated just over $900 million in free cash flow. Now with revenue down 9% in Q1 year on year given the beginning of lockdowns in Asia and Europe, which continued into Q2 in Europe and the US, first half results are likely to be down double digits versus 2019. However, stock prices should compensate you for future earnings, not past ones. With demand for housing rebounding so sharply, Whirlpool should enjoy a significant bounce in the second half of 2020 through 2021. In addition, the company has launched a $500 million cost savings effort, which should help protect cash flow until demand rebounds.

Over the next 12 months, I believe that Whirlpool results can be within 5% of 2019 levels. Indeed, this may prove to be conservative if the urban to suburban trend continues, as Whirlpool will see greater penetration per home sale. That should position the company to earn at least $14 with at least $800 million of free cash flow. At $123, investors are buying into the housing recovery at only 9x earnings with a 10.5% free cash flow yield. At the same time, investors will collect a nearly 4% dividend yield, which given strong free cash flow capacity, should prove to be stable.

Whirlpool’s stock is discounting a slow and prolonged recovery in demand; however, based on housing and building material sales, Whirlpool is positioned to enjoy a sharper rebound. I would be a buyer at these levels and believe shares can return to $160, which is still just 11.5x my expected earnings over the next 12 months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WHR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.