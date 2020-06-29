The Value Of The U.S. Dollar: Losing Confidence

Whereas investors seemed to have been confident in what the Fed was doing, they now seem to be very concerned about where the leadership of the US is going.

I have suggested that this decline is a result of traders moving their attention from what the Federal Reserve is doing to what is happening inside the federal government.

Over the past month the value of the US dollar has been in decline.

At the close of business on May 22, before Memorial Day weekend, the US Dollar Index (DXY) was at 99.77.

At that same time it took only about $1.0900 to purchase one Euro.

Monday morning, June 29, one month later, the US Dollar Index was at 97.50 and it now cost $1.1245 to acquire one Euro.

During this period of time the disturbance over racial considerations tended to dominate the news along with a rising flow of new cases of COVID-19.

The Dollar Index reached a low of 96.00 on June 10, while at the near-term peak, the Euro cost just over $1.1400.

The indication is that during this time, there has been a loss of confidence in US government economic policy.

Moving From the Federal Reserve

Before this the beginning of June it appeared as if markets were focusing upon the Federal Reserve and the way the central bank had moved since the end of February to provide liquidity to the banking system and the financial markets, hoping to prevent any downside disturbance resulting from the economic crisis.

I have written earlier about this market shift and followed with another post discussing an apparent shift in attention from the Federal Reserve System to the federal government itself.

I quote from the latter article,

investors began to realize that maybe the Federal Reserve could not carry the entire burden. The things that had been taking place in Washington, D. C. were not really supportive of strong economic growth. In fact, if anything, they were destructive, reducing world trade and world cooperative interactions."

The protests growing up from events following Memorial Day and the rise in new cases associated with the spread of the coronavirus pandemic have raised further questions around the world in terms about the economic policies of the government going forward.

The indication is that confidence seems to waning along with the decline in the polling numbers connected with the current president.

The emphasis in not just on the Federal Reserve now.

The Volatility In The Stock Market

A focus on the movement in the value of the dollar has been lost given the very volatile movements in the stock market over the same period of time.

At the close of business on May 22, the S&P 500 Stock Index was at 3,036 and was around 3,005 on Monday, June 29. Between these two dates the S&P index hit a high of 3,131 on June 23, while the NASDAQ posted its fifth new historical high on this same date.

The volatility in the stock market was substantial during this time period. Using the VIX measure of market volatility we see the index moving from about 28.00 on May 22 to a high near 41.00 on June 11, before returning to about 35.00 on June 26.

Today the S&P 500 is up again, after declining by 122 points over the past three days.

After a focus on the rising numbers of COVID-19 at the end of last week, investors seemed to be trying to determine what they need to concentrate on today and tomorrow. And, this is just the problem in the stock market.

Investors seem to be riding the latest news-wave. The uncertainty about the future is so great that investors, keeping their eyes on the "latest" thing, appear to be chasing just about everything that hits the front page. The only thing one can say about this is that this type of behavior will continue until it stops.

Investors still seem to believe that the economic recovery will follow the path of a V-shape and so look for confirming evidence. Just beware if this perspective is broken…then you might see a real collapse.

Moving Back To The Dollar

I believe that we need to keep watching the behavior of the US dollar.

It appears to be the case that the two major factors dominating movements in this market right now is whether or not Federal Reserve policy will dominate the future. The alternative, as mentioned above, is that focus has been transferred to the Fed to the federal government.

If the traders perceive that the US government is not doing its job and that the leadership of the government is failing or has failed, you will see the value of the US dollar continue to weaken.

And, this is not the weakness that president Trump had been seeking earlier in his administration. This will be a weakness tied to his presidency and the options for the future.

If the value of the US dollar continues to decline, it will be further evidence that confidence in the US is declining in the world. This attitude will, obviously, impact other markets.

Spreading To Other Markets

If this attitude does spread to other markets, then, I think, we must be concerned.

If the value of the US dollar continues to decline, I believe that this attitude will grow that the economic recovery is going to be much deeper and return much more slowly than is pictured in the V-shaped return.

This vision will be transferred to the stock market and we will see the stock market drop. It also will have a significant impact on highly leveraged companies, companies not unlike Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NYSE: CHK) that just declared bankruptcy. And, the rush to the doors may be massive.

So, keep an eye on the value of the dollar. I may be a good leading indicator this time around.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.