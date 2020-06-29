The company’s new distribution center helps it to improve its gross margin in Q1 F2020 and margin expansion may continue throughout its F2020.

Investment Thesis

Roots (OTC:RROTF) had a challenging Q1 F2020 due to the outbreak of COVID-19. However, we are seeing some positive signs. Its gross margin improved considerably in Q1 F2020 thanks to the efficiency brought by its new distribution center. In addition, its decision to close stores in the U.S. should result in lower expenses and help improve its operating margin for the rest of F2020. As stores reopen in Canada, the company is now on the road to recovery but this journey can be a bumpy one as there may be multiple waves of pandemic. Hence, we believe Roots is suitable for investors with a high tolerance willing to ride out some short-term uncertainties.

Recent Developments: Q1 F2020 Highlights

Roots had a challenging Q1 F2020 primarily due to the outbreak of COVID-19 as most of its stores in North America had to be closed in March and April. As a result, its sales decline significantly to C$29.9 million in Q1 F2020 from C$54.4 million in Q1 F2019. It also reported negative adjusted EBITDA of C$7.5 million in Q1 F2020. This was worse than last year’s negative C$6.2 million.

Earnings and Growth Analysis

New distribution center appears to be running smoothly

F2019 was a challenging year for Roots primarily due to its U.S. store underperforming and the unsmooth transition to a new distribution center in Canada. Fortunately, these issues should not reoccur again in 2020. The company’s new distribution center appears to be running smoothly now and its gross margin of 54.9% in Q1 F2020 was better than Q1 F2019’s 52.5%. Roots’ new distribution center were also able to support its growth in e-commerce sales in the quarter as the company saw a spike in online orders due to COVID-19. In fact, e-commerce sales increased by over 200% in Q1 F2020. Looking forward, we expect operating efficiency in its distribution center to continue to improve and perhaps we may even see improving margins as its F2020 unfold.

Permanent U.S. store closure is net positive

Management’s decision to close all of its 7 retail stores in the U.S. in Q1 F2020 was also a wise move. This segment has not performed well and management had to spend heavily in marketing and promotions in the past years in order to reduce inventory. Fortunately, this drag is now over. Management has reported lower overall inventories primarily due to its new distribution center and the closure of its U.S. stores. Its total inventories of C$40.3 million at the end of its Q1 F2020 was C$5million lower than Q1 F2019.

We have likely passed the trough in sales due to COVID-19

Despite negative growth in sales, Roots actually delivered positive cash flow from operating activities in Q1 F2020. As can be seen from the table below, it delivered net cash generated from operating activities of C$2.7 million. This was better than last year’s negative C4.1 million. Roots has about C$47 million in its new borrowing capacity on its C$75 million revolving credit facility at the end of the quarter.

The company has several cost saving initiatives in order to preserve its cash. With much lower capital expenditures expected in its F2020 due to the completion of the transition to a new distribution center, and completed execution of its U.S. store closures, the company is in a good position to navigate through the challenge. With the number of new COVID-19 cases declining in Canada, and the fact that most of its stores are now reopened in Canada, the company should see improving sales as its F2020 unfolds. In addition, its 100+ partner stores in Taiwan should continue to remain open as Taiwan has done a good job containing the virus.

Valuation Analysis

We think Roots will likely end up with a negative earnings per share in its F2020 due to COVID-19. However, things will likely improve in its F2021 due to improving sales (assuming COVID-29 recedes). It is likely that it will be able to generate an EPS of C$0.20 per share. We noted that it trades at a P/E ratio of about 9.6x back in 2018 (2019 was a challenging year and hence it will be better to use 2018 P/E ratio as a reference). Using a P/E ratio of 9x, we derive our target price to be C$1.80 per share. This is 42% higher than its current share price.

Risks and Challenges

Weather conditions

Roots’ revenue can be impacted by weather condition. Unusually colder and warmer weather can impact its seasonal sales and may result in a spike in its inventory.

Multiple waves of pandemics

Although COVID-19 appears to be receding in Canada, there may be multiple waves of pandemic in the coming fall or in 2021. If store closures are to reappear again, it may result in significant decline in its sales.

Investor Takeaway

Roots is now on the road to recovery and we see significant upside potential to its share price. However, there is significant risk involved as there may be multiple waves of pandemic. Therefore, we think this stock is only suitable for investors with a high-risk tolerance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.