In spite of challenges in Oracle's legacy business, Oracle has won Zoom has a cloud client, proving that it can still be the infrastructure of choice for top-tier clients.

Shares of Oracle have been under pressure this year amid coronavirus-related pressures that are leading to postponed implementations.

So far this year, most technology stocks, especially those in the software sector, have seen their stock prices soar - many to multiples that are barely justified by fundamentals. Oracle (ORCL) is one of the few exceptions. The legacy software company, founded by Larry Ellison more than forty years ago, has seen its share price stagnate in the year-to-date as the coronavirus pressured installations for clients in industries impacted by the coronavirus.

With its valuation looking more and more appealing versus the rest of the tech sector, it's a good time for investors to re-evaluate the bullish case for Oracle.

Data by YCharts

In my view, there's a couple key points that investors should consider when looking at Oracle:

This is a company that has been through many cycles. Unlike the SaaS companies that the market has largely overbought this year, Oracle has a 40-year history that has proven its ability to survive through the dot-com bubble as well as the Great Recession. Though no longer exactly a growth stock, Oracle has managed to produce a boatload of free cash flow even as it faced top-line pressure.

Unlike the SaaS companies that the market has largely overbought this year, Oracle has a 40-year history that has proven its ability to survive through the dot-com bubble as well as the Great Recession. Though no longer exactly a growth stock, Oracle has managed to produce a boatload of free cash flow even as it faced top-line pressure. Cloud is still in growth mode. Investors got a bit irked when Oracle decided to lump its cloud and on-prem software revenues into a single line last year (effectively meaning the company no longer had to report its pure cloud growth each quarter as it was decelerating), but from time to time Oracle still does report the growth rates of certain divisions. Oracle's cloud apps are in great shape with ~30% y/y growth, and cloud infrastructure recently signed a key client: Zoom (ZM).

Investors got a bit irked when Oracle decided to lump its cloud and on-prem software revenues into a single line last year (effectively meaning the company no longer had to report its pure cloud growth each quarter as it was decelerating), but from time to time Oracle still does report the growth rates of certain divisions. Oracle's cloud apps are in great shape with ~30% y/y growth, and cloud infrastructure recently signed a key client: Zoom (ZM). One of the broadest portfolios in the software sector. Oracle has an application for basically everything. Its portfolio covers the entire IT stack, from front-end applications to back-end infrastructure. Though investors have only seen the recent weakness stemming from the coronavirus, Oracle is also bound to benefit long-term from the increased shift to remote work.

Oracle has an application for basically everything. Its portfolio covers the entire IT stack, from front-end applications to back-end infrastructure. Though investors have only seen the recent weakness stemming from the coronavirus, Oracle is also bound to benefit long-term from the increased shift to remote work. Margins are improving. Oracle is one of the most profitable companies in the tech sector, and even as revenue shrunk in Oracle's most recent quarter, the company managed to boost operating margins through cost discipline.

Oracle represents tremendous value at a forward P/E ratio of just 13.3x, below the broader market - and certainly below other large-cap software peers.

Q4 download: a mixed bag, but several positives to highlight

Let's examine Oracle's most recent quarterly results in greater detail. The earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. Oracle 4Q20 results Source: Oracle 4Q20 earnings release

Though Oracle fell after its earnings release, I'm more inclined to view these results as mixed rather than purely negative. Total revenue, of course, was a mess: Oracle's revenue slid -6% y/y (-4% y/y in constant currency terms) to $10.44 billion, missing Wall Street's expectations of $10.68 billion (-4% y/y) by a two-point margin and decelerating sharply from positive growth of +2% y/y in Q3.

The company laid the blame on this decline on the coronavirus. Per CEO Safra Catz's prepared remarks on the Q4 earnings call:

Now we entered Q4 with an enormous pipeline of transactional business. As the quarter progressed, we saw a drop-off in deals, especially in the industries most affected by the pandemic. As countries begin reopening their economies, many of these discussions have already resumed. Since these were not losses to competitors, we believe that most of this business will ultimately be booked. And while some customers have deferred projects, were also rapidly building new pipeline with customers that are moving their on-premise workloads to the cloud. COVID-19 created challenges that forced companies to reconsider how they work in the cloud, including looking to us as an alternative to AWS and Azure. As we engaged with these customers, they found OCI was more performant than our competitors, more secure, less expensive and easy to use, making OCI now a serious part of the infrastructure discussion. We are also seeing this on the application side of the business as many customers entered the pandemic unprepared and are now showing renewed interest in modern cloud applications with mobility, social and machine learning built-in."

There's a silver lining here, though. Catz believes that these deals were not lost, but merely push-outs to future quarters. Wall Street consensus is calling for Oracle to be back to flat y/y revenue growth in Q1, per Yahoo Finance.

The other highlight is in the cloud. Oracle's revenue decline in Q1 was due primarily to on-prem losses, but Oracle's cloud division still remained in growth mode. In the company's two key application categories, Fusion ERP grew 32% y/y and Fusion HCM grew 27% y/y.

We note as well that Oracle Cloud Infrastructure signed on a key client in Q4, Zoom. In a press release announcing the deal, Zoom's CEO Eric Yuan said that "We chose Oracle Cloud Infrastructure because of its industry-leading security, outstanding performance, and unmatched level of support." Oracle's IaaS offerings have long been viewed as an inferior runner-up to much more prominent offerings from Microsoft Azure (MSFT) and Amazon AWS (AMZN), but the fact that a cloud company as high-profile as Zoom chose to host on Oracle may open the path to more high-profile wins in the future.

Last but not least, investors should appreciate the fact that in spite of revenue declines, Oracle actually managed to grow its operating income, up 1% y/y to $4.30 billion. GAAP operating margins, meanwhile, rose 310bps to 41.3%, up from 38.2% in the year-ago quarter. With continued volatility in the markets, my view is that investors will gradually gravitate toward reliable, profitable companies.

Valuation and key takeaways

Undue pessimism has pushed down Oracle's valuation multiples to below-market levels. For the fiscal year 2021 that Oracle just entered, Wall Street is expecting $4.07 in pro forma EPS (up 6% y/y). At Oracle's current share prices near $54, the company's P/E ratio is just 13.3x.

There's a couple things to be aware of: first, Oracle's current P/E ratio is below the ~14.5x-15.0x range at which it was trading last year:

Data by YCharts

Then, on a relative basis against the two other large-cap "portfolio" enterprise software companies, Oracle is also trading at a far cheaper absolute P/E ratio. And even when we factor in each company's earnings growth rates on a PEG basis, Oracle is still trading approximately in-line with SAP and far below Microsoft (analysts are expecting 20% y/y EPS growth for Microsoft this year, fourteen points stronger than Oracle, which to me hardly justifies Microsoft's ~34x P/E ratio versus Oracle's ~13x).

Data by YCharts

The bottom line on Oracle: don't be distracted by the company's near-term on-prem weakness. Oracle Cloud is still growing at fantastic rates, with the company reporting ~30% y/y growth in key app divisions and signing on Zoom on the infrastructure side. Operating margins are growing in spite of declining revenues, and the stock is currently trading below historical and peer multiples. Be patient and ride the rebound here.

For a live pulse of how tech stock valuations are moving, as well as exclusive focus-list ideas and direct access to Gary Alexander, consider subscribing to the Daily Tech Download. For as low as $17/month, you'll get valuation comps updated daily and access to focus list ideas. This newly launched service is offering 30% off for the first 100 subscribers. Cut through the noise and add a valuable tool to your investing resources.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ORCL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.