Investment Thesis

The Wendy's Company (WEN) appears to have succeeded with its breakfast launch, making it already profitable with a meaningful contribution to the domestic sales. However, the cutbacks on advertising cloud its future prospects, as well-established rivals realign their strategies with simpler menus to recover the lost customers. A company highly vulnerable to commodity inflation, the firm’s heavy gearing compounds the pandemic-driven pressure on its margins triggering liquidity constraints despite the recent debt financing.

Contrary to consensus forecasts, we expect Wendy’s sales to decline this year and then rebound in 2021 once the breakfast daypart gets established. While the current multiple adequately captures the near-term risks in the breakfast launch, the one for next year deserves a better premium as the new daypart positions the company for a faster post-pandemic sales recovery. Despite the undervaluation implied in our long-term forecasts, we remain neutral on Wendy’s as even the most optimistic near-term forecasts reflect an inadequate margin of safety.

Source: The Company Earnings Call Presentation - 2019

Supply Shortage Follows The Launch

When Wendy’s announced the launch of the new breakfast daypart last September, the shareholders reacted the following day by dragging its share price more than 10%. Such were their concerns after its two previous attempts to break into the profitable segment had ended miserably. Over time, the competition to serve breakfast to busy office commuters had become even more fierce, and with sales and margins on the wane, it was a risk worth taking for Wendy’s.

A leaner menu to speed up the service and a nationwide launch to minimize the competitor reactions indicated that this time, the company had learned from its past mistakes. However, much like the previous attempt just before the 2008/09 financial crisis, it couldn’t get the timing right as a few weeks after the launch, the lockdown measures swept across the U.S. shutting down dine-in areas in a market accounting for ~94% of its revenue.

The slowdown in sales led to cutbacks in advertising fund contributions for the new daypart. And to make matters worse, the disruption to beef supply in May badly impacted Wendy’s, which relies on fresh beef for its burgers unlike the frozen variety secured by competitors. With 15-20% of outlets experiencing the shortage, the company hurriedly refocused the marketing efforts around Chicken products as the displeased diners joked ‘where’s the beef’, a slogan made famous by its advertising campaign in 1980s.

The latest sales update from the company suggests that the beef supply hasn’t yet come back to normal. However, as investors pin their hopes on the new daypart to offset the pandemic’s impact, the company’s share price has performed better than peers this year shedding only ~5% so far compared to ~12% decline in Dow Jones Restaurants & Bars Index.

Source: koyfin

New Daypart Leads The Rivals

Despite the closure of ~4% of its systemwide outlets by March, the global comparable sales in Q1 2020 dropped only ~0.2% at Wendy’s as the newly-launched breakfast led the U.S. comps to remain steady in the U.S. driven by an off-premise-only operating model. The decline in monthly domestic same-store sales has improved from ~8% in March to ~2% in May keeping the quarter-to-date comps at ~9%. As per the now-withdrawn sales guidance, the company had raised the systemwide sales forecast projecting ~12% YoY for 2020 at the midpoint, up from ~4% YoY in 2019.

It accounts for the incremental sales benefit from breakfast which wasn’t expected to be profitable until next year. However, after ~15% growth in the first week following the launch, the daypart, despite less intense advertising support, maintains ~8% of contribution to the company’s domestic systemwide sales and has already become profitable, according to company executives.

Interestingly, McDonald's Corporation (MCD), generating ~40% of revenue from the U.S., has seen its global comps for the first quarter falling ~3% despite a marginal rise in the U.S. comps. Lagging behind the new entrant, the local market leader in breakfast has witnessed its domestic comps for May and QTD declining ~5% and ~12%, respectively. As the office commute came to a standstill amid ‘Work from Home’ initiatives enforced by lockdowns, the lost breakfast traffic has dragged the company’s U.S. same-store sales for the period by more than half.

Source: koyfin

Sector Survives The Slowdown

As the federal stimulus program kept money in diners’ pockets amid the recession, the QSR sector remained largely immune from a hit to consumer spending. The additional unemployment benefits are expiring next month, and the sector’s ability to survive the recession is in doubt. However, it is banking on no-frills operations and menu simplicity to raise consumer convenience, and thereby grow transactions, a vital strategy for incremental profits in a volume-driven business.

Highlighting the trend, the menu items in the sector has dropped ~8% in Q1 2020 compared to the previous year. As the competition heats up, and the advertising dries up, keeping the momentum in breakfast will be challenging for Wendy’s. Having ditched the all-day breakfast in March to simplify the operations, McDonald’s is fighting back to recover its lost breakfast share and the company now serves its drive-thru orders 25 seconds faster than before. For the first week of June, Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST), a major U.S. franchisee for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) had seen a ~3% rise in comps at its Burger King outlets.

Global Exposure De-Risks The Rivals

Meanwhile, the pandemic is re-emerging in some of the most populous U.S. states delaying their reopening. However, with an off-premise-led operating model akin to peers, the impact from spiking virus cases could be minimal on Wendy’s. Its drive-thru sales accounted for 90% of sales in March compared to only two thirds before the pandemic. However, even if there is a second wave of infections in the U.S., the rivals such as McDonald’s and Restaurant Brands, sourcing a larger chunk of revenue from international markets, will be in a better position to offset any domestic slowdown.

The analysts are not convinced though, and their consensus estimates indicate ~13% and ~11% YoY decline in 2020 sales, respectively, contrasting the ~1% growth implied for Wendy’s. Against a backdrop where the management has rolled back the 2020 outlook, we don’t expect Wendy’s breakfast daypart will be robust enough to avert a revenue slide this year given the rising competition and persisting uncertainty over consumer spending amid the pandemic. Forecasting a revenue decline of ~5-1% YoY for this year before a rebound of ~7-11% YoY in 2021, we project Wendy’s sales could reach ~$1.6-1.7B and ~$1.7-1.9B in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Source: The Company Earnings Call Presentation - 2019

Vulnerable To Commodity Inflation

In a sector with high operating leverage, the company’s bottom line is highly vulnerable to revenue volatility as the pandemic disrupts its cost base pressuring the margins, one of the lowest in the sector. The company, unlike its peers, is highly exposed to commodity inflation given its reliance on fresh beef. The wholesale prices for ground beef had more than doubled in May from the levels in March, and Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) is expecting a rise in the U.S. meat prices in the second half of the year compared to the last.

Relying on three independent suppliers for its domestic beef requirement, Wendy’s cost of sales will come under pressure as the commodity prices surge, and add the pandemic-related operating expense on employee safety and restaurant hygiene, we expect its margins to remain depressed until the pandemic subsides. Therefore, we project the EBITDA margin to decline from ~29% in the last-twelve-months to ~24-26% in 2020 before improving to 25-27% in 2021. Based on the above revenue forecasts, it is ~$389.5-39.8M and ~$434.2-506.9M of EBITDA for the company in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Source: koyfin

Heavy Gearing Worsens Margin Pressure

The debt-fueled acquisitions in the past have made Wendy’s one of the highly-geared companies among its peers. With margins under threat and net interest expenses taking up ~59% of operating income in the latest quarter compared to ~21% in 2014, the debt load will compound the impact of revenue volatility and narrowing margins. As the cash and equivalents dropped ~29% YoY in Q1 2020, the company has raised ~$120M worth of debt financing.

The share buybacks have been suspended and the per share dividends have also been slashed by more than half. Backed by cost-saving measures targeting ~$30M, the cash on hand has improved from ~$340M in March to ~$375M by the end of May. However, with quarterly cash and equivalents averaging ~$395M in 2019, the company’s debt-heavy balance sheet will test its growing liquidity needs.

Source: koyfin

Current Multiple Reflects The Risks

In terms of EV/EBITDA, Wendy’s currently trades at ~19.7x with only ~3% of premium to the past year average while McDonald’s and Restaurant Brands International trade with a premium of ~8% and 9%, respectively, compared to their LTM averages.

Source: koyfin

Despite the breakfast launch, the heightened risk amid the pandemic and the ensuing economic fallout is mirrored in the weak premium. However, the multiple for next year deserves a better premium, in our view, as the new daypart positions the company for a swift post-pandemic rebound in sales. Assuming an EV/EBITDA multiple of 21.4x, our forecasts for 2021 indicate an undervaluation of ~21-54% for the stock. Yet, we remain neutral, as the most optimistic scenario for 2020 suggests an upside of only ~8%, not enough to offset the near-term risks.

Source: The Author: Data from Company Financials, Seeking Alpha, Koyfin and Author Estimates

Conclusion

Wendy’s newly-launched breakfast daypart has already become profitable with a sizable contribution to the systemwide sales. Keeping the momentum looks uncertain amid cutbacks on advertising, while the well-established rivals react to capture the lost sales. Highly vulnerable to commodity inflation, the company’s heavy gearing compounds the threat to its margins. The current trading multiple reflects the near-term risks, and the one for next year deserves a premium as the new daypart positions the company for a faster post-pandemic recovery. Though valuations based on our long-term forecasts highlight a premium, with near-term projections lacking an adequate margin of safety, we remain neutral on the stock.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.