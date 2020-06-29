Owing to the growing short-term risk of a sharp decline in the overall market and the fact that the XLE tends to be much more volatile than the SP500, we favour being short roughly 3 units short of the SP500 for every unit long the XLE.

In other words, the XLE could double and remain in line with long-term trends in the price of oil and the SP500.

The recent weakness in the energy sector relative to both the price of crude oil and the overall equity market suggests a period of outperformance is due absent another plunge in oil prices. Owing to the growing short-term risk of a sharp decline in the overall market and the fact that the XLE tends to be much more volatile than the SP500, we favor being short roughly 3 units short of the SP500 for every unit long the XLE.

We noted last month how the MSCI USA Energy ETF (XLE) was well placed to outperform the S&P 500 Index (SP500) over the long term due to much cheap valuations, a substantially higher high dividend yield, and the strong likelihood of a rebound in oil prices. Over the past month the XLE has underperformed the SP500 despite rising oil prices which has created another opportunity to overweight energy stocks.

WTI, XLE/SP500, High Yield Energy Bonds/High Yield Index

Source: Bloomberg

The chart above shows the performance of WTI, the ratio of the XLE over the SP500, and the ratio of the Barclays High Yield Energy total return index over the Aggregate High Yield Index. Despite the rally in crude oil prices and the strong outperformance in high yield energy bonds, the XLE has barely bounced off its March lows in relative terms.

Over the long term the ratio of the XLE over the SP500 tends to track the real (inflation-adjusted) price of WTI crude oil. The following chart shows the close correlation between WTI and the XLE/SP500 ratio as well as the recent stark divergence in performance. Based on historical trends, the energy sector is trading roughly 50% below fair value relative to the overall market. In other words, the XLE could double and remain in line with long-term trends in the price of oil and the SP500.

Source: Bloomberg, Author's calculations

More likely in our view is that the historical correlation resumes thanks to a 50% decline in the SP500 for reasons explained here. Owing to the growing short-term risk of a sharp decline in the overall market and the fact that the XLE tends to be much more volatile than the SP500, we favor being short roughly 3 units short of the SP500 for every unit long the XLE.

There is of course the possibility that the recent underperformance in the XLE is signaling another drop in crude prices. A 50% decline in WTI would move the current XLE/SP500 ratio back to fair value. It could also be the case that old relationships no longer apply due to factors such as climate change concerns and ESG-focused investment mandates. However, we think the potential upside is worth the risk, particularly given the energy sector's high dividend yield and the growing potential for increasingly reckless monetary and fiscal policy to drive up inflation. Even after the strong recovery in oil prices over the past few months, when adjusted for the growth in the overall money supply WTI remains close to its lowest level on record.

Source: Bloomberg, Federal Reserve, Author's calculations

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.