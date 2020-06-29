Campbell is trading at comparable valuation multiples to its peers and appears to be on solid ground as an investment opportunity to consider for the long term.

The revenue increase will continue at comparable rates during Q4, as indicated by several factors outlined here.

About a month ago, prior to the Campbell Soup Company (CPB) announcing its third quarter 2020 results, I wrote a piece called Consider Campbell As Q3 2020 Earnings Approach. In that article, I highlighted the potential gains in the Snacks and Meals & Beverages divisions for Q3 based on market trends and other indicators. At the Q3 earnings call earlier this month, that view was validated with a +20% increase in organic sales in Meals & Beverages and a 12% organic sales increase in the Snacks division for the third quarter.

Despite the gains, CPB missed the earnings estimate by $24 million, breaking its nine-quarter run at revenue beats; however, it continued the beat-streak on EPS, which came in at 7 cents over the analysts' estimate. Surprisingly, the market has pushed CPB down by 2.5 percentage points despite the strong growth across both reportable segments and further tailwinds indicated for Q4-2020. I believe that Campbell is still a buy at the as-of-writing price of under $50 and that there will be stronger gains in the fourth quarter as capacity issues are resolved and market demand, as well as consumption, remain at sustainably high levels.

Q3-20 Revenue And Profitability

Total net sales for the third quarter were reported at $2.24 billion against the year-ago figure of $1.95 billion, an increase of nearly 15%. Revenue from Meals & Beverages grew by more than 20%, while Snacks revenue grew by around 9% (net of 3% loss from the divestiture of the European chips business.)

The revenue bump clearly came from the larger Meals & Beverages segment, which is encouraging because home cooking and affordable meal demand trends will continue for the foreseeable future. However, strong performance continues to be seen across Campbell's Snacks portfolio as well.

On the profitability front, the adjusted gross margin expanded by 100 basis points. Coupled with top line growth and cost savings, it allowed the company to report a 31% growth in EBIT. With debt levels being significantly lower than the prior period, Campbell was able to show an impressive adjusted EPS growth rate of 57%.

Outlook For Q4-20

The trends that were seen ramping up during the second and third quarters are likely to continue well into Q4 and beyond. The primary trend is the greater demand for and consumption of simple meal ingredient solutions that Campbell is perfectly positioned to cater to. However, the company continues to face headwinds in the form of supply chain challenges and capacity shortages. Per President and CEO Mark Clouse:

Although we do still see supply challenges, we are moving quickly to add targeted capacity, and we are working closely with customers to improve service levels and fully meet the demand we are experiencing.

Although there's some assurance that capacity will improve, there's no guarantee that it will fully meet the growing demand for the company's products. However, despite the capacity constraints faced in the third quarter, Campbell grew market share and penetration across a broad base of its core products in both segments.

Investors are advised to keep an eye on capacity constraints when Q4 earnings are released; the company has already warned that catching up with demand could be delayed for another quarter:

As capacity catches up with demand, we expect this will normalize in the 4th quarter or early in fiscal 2021.

As demand remains at higher-than-normal levels, the company is also stepping it up on the advertising and marketing front. Marketing expenses were up by 11% in Q3 over the prior period, and this is something that will continue to be prioritized in order to add more momentum to market share and penetration gains seen in the third quarter.

Investor's Angle

There are two points that indicate sustained demand at these high levels for the next few quarters: first of all, penetration growth is at an all-time high for Campbell; second, repeat buyer rates are also on the rise, along with more engagement across digital channels and social media:

Campbell's soup's household penetration increased nearly 10 percentage points versus the same quarter last year. We gained millions of households across all generations, with the largest gain being the Millennial cohort. It was also an important quarter for our Pacific Foods brand, as it too significantly increased its household penetration. With the scale and resources of Campbell behind it, the timing was right to accelerate the growth of this important brand and introduce it to many new consumers. Perhaps most exciting is the repeat rates we are seeing for these new households and the positive engagement with consumers we are experiencing in social and digital platforms. We continued our investment in marketing to drive the relevance of our soup brands, with a 57% increase in A&C in the quarter.

At the current valuation level, Campbell is a definite buy. The stock is trading at levels comparable with those of its peers in the consumer staples segment.

Data by YCharts

As Campbell continues to focus on advertising and consumer promotion (A&C) expenses, increasing capacity, and ironing out supply chain issues, it remains in a good position to show strong organic growth over the next two quarters, if not longer. The focus on soup and other power brands over the past year has perfectly positioned Campbell to take advantage of the current elevated levels of demand, and that demand isn't going to go away in a hurry. As I touched upon earlier, the one thing to watch is how quickly they can ramp up their capacity and get back on track with retail inventories in key channels. To me, that's the only clear and present risk to revenue growth at CPB.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.