The risk-reward on the monthly chart looks fairly attractive; that said, the 200 DMA has served as a hindrance on the daily.

As I've previously discussed with the subscribers of the Lead-Lag report, there are various ways to gauge a pickup in risk sentiment across markets; one rather simple way of going about this is to keep track of the nature of relative fund flows towards the defensive and cyclical sectors. Looking at the data, I see that over the last couple of months, we've seen a shift in flows towards cyclical industries such as financial services. Recently, I had advised investors who were keen to get some current exposure to the financial services space, to consider looking at non-traditional financial service companies with diversified fee-based income streams (over those companies that are dependent on the more traditional asset book growth). In many ways, B. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILY) feels like an ideal financial services company to consider at this stage of the broad economic cycle. Here are a few reasons why I like the RILY stock.

Diversified revenue profile with strong historical growth

RILY is a diversified financial services company that operates under five segments- a) Capital markets, b) Auction and Liquidation, c) Valuation and Appraisal, d) Principal Investments, and e) Brands. The company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries that offer a range of varied services across the financial services landscape, including investment banking (financial advisory, corporate finance, research, sales, and trading, etc.), wealth management, registered investment advisory, specialty financial advisory (due diligence, fraud investigation, corporate litigation support, crisis management, and bankruptcy services), asset disposition and auction solutions, and appraisal & valuation services (for asset-based lenders, private equity firms and corporate clients).

In addition to that, they also pursue a strategy of investing in or acquiring companies that they feel have attractive investment return characteristics; their investment portfolio consists of companies involved in some interesting verticals such as communication services, VoIP (Voice over IP) cloud-based tech, and brand licensing.

Thus, broadly you can say that they have a steady source of revenue from principal investments, appraisal work, wealth management, and consulting, then some episodic revenue streams related to banking, capital and liquidation, and finally some returns from their investments. While revenue can be volatile across quarters (due to the nature of services offered), this broad diversification and limited reliance on any particular activity has enabled them to grow revenue rather impressively, at 51% CAGR, over the last three years.

RILY is well-positioned to exploit various opportunities in the current environment

I feel that RILY's interesting and diversified bucket of service offerings may come in very handy at this stage of the cycle. For instance, in the current environment, there are likely to be numerous companies in a distressed state that could do with restructuring & reorganization expertise (RILY has spoken of how a lot of deals have come up in Q1), crisis management, and bankruptcy-related advisory, all of which RILY can offer. Asset prices are likely to be cheap and many small companies with weak balance sheets will be looking to carve-out or liquidate different units, or even merge to boost their liquidity profiles to keep the lights on. What I like about RILY's auction and liquidation vertical is that these services are rendered not just across North America, but across Europe, Asia, and Australia as well.

Many over-leveraged companies that cannot go to the banks on account of recently tight credit standards may likely be looking at a rights issue that would require investment banking and capital market expertise. Alternatively, you may have more financially prudent companies that are looking to refinance their debt to capitalize on current low rates; RILY can help with their debt refinancing services. Large companies who have a history of pursuing bolt-on acquisitions will be keen to put their gun powder to good use, more so in an environment in which potential sellers' assets are likely to be cheap and will thus need the services of valuation appraisers such as RILY.

RILY is also well-versed in IPO space which I've highlighted recently on the Lead-Lag, will likely remain buoyant, and has got off to a good note in June. Incidentally, in Q1, RILY recently led the IPO of GAN Limited. I expect similar developments in this space.

Thus, across the board, I see some very interesting opportunities opening up for companies like RILY. In fact, during the Q1 call in May, management had mentioned that they had already been awarded 'a number of significant restructuring assignments and retail liquidation projects' in the weeks preceding the call. They also said that their pipeline was looking rather robust.

Leaving potential opportunities in business aside, I also think this is a fantastic opportunity for RILY to use its healthy balance sheet to acquire external assets across different verticals. The company has over $124 million in cash and over $775 million in other liquid investments (including cash) with no significant principal payments due until mid-2023.

Current risk-reward on the monthly chart looks good

If you look at the long-term multiyear chart of RILY, it doesn't make for pleasant reading. From the heydays of 2009, where it was trading close to the $200 levels, it has fallen off the cliff, down by more than 20x. We certainly aren't going to see those lofty 2009 highs any time soon, so I'd like to focus more on the price action over recent years which has looked a lot more promising.

After the disastrous fall from 2009-2010, the stock then proceeded to form a long base over more than five and a half years (from 2011- Aug 2016). This was a period where neither the shorts nor the longs made a great deal of money. However, since Aug. 2016, the momentum seems to have shifted towards the bulls and the stock has since been moving up in a narrow ascending channel. During the recent carnage in March, the stock was able to take support at the lower boundary of this channel and now looks interestingly poised to retest the upper boundary at around the $32 levels, implying a potential upside of close to 60%. I'm not going out on a limb and saying with any certainty that this will happen, but I do feel that the downside risk for a long position is more salvageable at these levels rather than levels closer to the upper boundary of the channel.

Regular insider buying in 2020 with no insider sales for over a year

Another more encouraging facet to the RILY story is the management's underlying faith in this business. Typically, I discover that the average C-suite cohort of most corporations often come across as rather pompous about business prospects on earnings calls, but their actions outside that are not so. In contrast, the RILY management tends to walk the talk, and they've backed that up with some encouraging insider buying action for over a year which has increased even further over the last month or two. To see the last time an insider sold shares, one has to go back to May 2019 (the Chief Accounting Officer), and even then, the quantity was not much relative to the level of buying we've seen. Worth noting that over the last couple of months, the last three insider buying deals were all carried out by the man at the helm of affairs - the Chairman and Co-CEO, Mr. Riley Bryant. Such strong endorsement from the top is rather heartening to see (Do note that the 498K+ and 48K+ open market purchase figures mentioned in the chart above are only till 8th May 2020 and don't include the three recent purchases by Mr. Riley Bryant in June 2020).

Reliable source of shareholder returns (both divis and repos)

RILY has a consistent track record of rewarding shareholders by way of both dividends and share repurchases. In Q4 2018, they had announced a share repurchase program which they've carried out all the way until Q1-20. In 2020 alone, they've repurchased 1m of shares. Their dividend profile too has been equally as impressive. Most recently, they increased the quarterly dividend per share from $0.175 to $0.25. At the current share price, you're getting an excellent dividend yield of 6.54%. Over the last 4 years, the dividend yield has averaged almost 4%, not many companies can offer that. This becomes even more pertinent in the light of recent reports pointing to the Fed capping dividends and banning buybacks for large US financials. All in all, you do get the faint impression that RILY is a company that does respect the interests of its shareholders.

Risks

Having presented my broadly bullish case so far, I also want to flag a couple of risks that investors should be aware of.

Quarter to quarter volatility on numbers and risks on daily charts

Measuring RILY's performance from a quarter-on-quarter perspective and extrapolating that won't be an entirely accurate way of going about things as some of their business verticals have lumpy revenue streams whilst their investment portfolio can also be quite volatile. For instance, in the recently concluded Q1, while they delivered record operating revenue of $182.2m (c.14% higher than the previous record), they were also adversely impacted by notional investment loss of $182.4m. It's also important to note that this is only a mark-to-market loss and not a realized loss and this will change from quarter to quarter. I recognize that there is a class of investors who prefers consistency in income over quarters, so a company like RILY may not quite be for them.

Daily chart's relationship with 200DMA

As mentioned previously, I like the current risk-reward on the monthly chart which presents the more long-term picture, but, in the short term on the daily chart, the 200DMA does look like a bit of a hindrance. Over the last one year, there have been six instances where the stock has come close to the 200DMA, and each time it has come close to the 200DMA, the price movement after that has been quite decisive, either towards the upside or downside. Most recently, in the second week of June, the stock had some difficulties passing this 200DMA and recoiled lower towards the $20 levels which look like decent intermediate support. It remains to be seen if the stock can make another attempt past the 200DMA from here.

