The sale of the OEM business to Montagu PE for $440M cleans up the balance sheet and provides significant cash to drive top line growth in the spine business.

RTI Surgical (RTIX) is on the precipice of a transformation due to the divestiture of its OEM business to Montagu Private Equity. This divestiture can be viewed as the culmination of several years’ work to simplify the business by its relatively new CEO, Camille Farhat, as well as the beginning of an exciting transition to a pure-play high margin growing spine company and hopefully, the accompanying valuation. At 1035 Capital, we have followed RTIX since Farhat was hired as CEO and waited for this kind of catalyst to make RTIX a really exciting opportunity.

The deal with Montagu originally valued RTIX’s OEM tissue business at $490M. Since the initial deal announcement, RTIX unfortunately had to undergo several accounting re-statements. This led to a slightly re-negotiated deal in favor of Montagu which lowered the purchase price to $440M and eliminated share ownership in the going forward company for RTIX which was worth about $10M. However, even despite this setback, shares of RTIX continue to have more than 150% upside discussed in the valuation section

Background

The origins or RTIX extend back to 1969 with the creation of Tutoplast, a tissue sterilization process for implantation and the base technology of future acquisition, Tutogen. RTI Surgical came into existence in 1998 as a spin off from the University of Florida which transferred its tissue allograft procedures, associated equipment, and agreements to the newly formed company. That company, Regeneration Technologies, went public in 2000 and began to have some interesting success with their innovative allograft technologies. In February 2008, the company merged with Tutogen to form RTI Biologics, creating a leader in sterile biologic implants for surgeries. Finally, in 2013, RTI purchased Pioneer Surgical Technology which expanded the company’s product portfolio to include metal and synthetic based implants.

When CEO Camille Farhat joined RTIX in March 2017, the company’s stock price had been floundering since going public. Despite some nice short-lived runs, the stock was generally flat to trending down. Farhat was hired during a strategic review of operations aimed at refocusing the company and was brought on to manage the transformation to a more predictable and growing company. On Mr. Farhat’s first conference call with RTIX, he commented on the reasons he joined the company, specifically highlighting “the considerable untapped potential of the business. RTI is a company with a solid foundation and substantial opportunities for growth.”

Later during the 1Q 2017 earnings call, Mr. Farhat went on to describe the process that he and the senior leadership team would take to reposition the company. “We have started taking costs out of our system. We also are thoroughly evaluating all of our businesses. Our plan is to pull back on resources for those areas that we identify as less profitable and allocate more resources to those areas of the business that we believe offer the greatest potential for growth…The initial phase of our restructuring program remains on target to yield annualized savings of approximately $8 million, beginning primarily in the second quarter. We will be strategic in our capital allocation, and we'll continue to make the necessary organic investments in our business, products and people that will best set up RTI to deliver on our growth goals.”

In the 1Q 2017 earnings press release, Farhat outlined RTIX’s strategic longer-term vision focused on “three central themes that standout: 1) continue investment in our spine business and build scale 2) increase investment in our commercial business to drive innovation and create new growth opportunities, and 3) improve margins of our tissue based implants. We have a talented team, outstanding products and a fierce dedication to meeting our customers’ needs. I am confident that we are on the right path toward setting up RTI for long-term profitable growth and improved cash flow generation.”

During the 1Q 2017 earnings call, he further elaborated on how they would approach innovation and new growth opportunities while also improving the margins of the tissue business. Innovation and sales success would be driven by new hires and new, more focused, and collaborative R&D and sales cultures. Margins in OEM tissue would be improved by reducing the complexity of the business while exploring new avenues for growth in both tissue and spine.

As with most turnarounds, the strategy started with reducing or eliminating low margin business and focusing on those with higher margins and better growth prospects. The plan was buttressed with an understanding that hospitals and surgeons are consolidating their vendor lists. As a result, management chose to use the cash flow from the stable, but stagnant OEM tissue business and reinvest it in product innovation and renewed sales efforts to grow the spine business. Management then developed a plan to unlock shareholder value by becoming a pure-play spine player over time, but first they would have to get the OEM tissue business back on track before they could monetize it.

In 2019, management executed on its vision to transform the company to a pure-play spine company with the sale of the OEM business to Montagu Private Equity. The sale of this business will bring the company enough cash to pay off all of its debts and still have more than $100M in cash on the balance sheet. Back in Q1 2017 on Farhat’s first earnings call as CEO, he talked about the potential to grow spine at a double digit pace. When announcing the deal to sell the OEM business to Montague Private Equity Partners in January 2020, it was noted that the stand-alone spine business had roughly $120M in 2019 sales with gross margins north of 75% versus mid to low 50% for the combined company back in 2017. Throughout this article, we will discuss each of the various aspects of the story to show readers the current opportunity provided by this under-followed, soon-to-be pure-play spine company.

Positioning the Spine business for Prime Time

According to the SAGE Sourcebook for Modern Biomedical Devices: Business Environments in a Global Market, “Healthcare providers are increasingly demanding that vendors create a one-stop shopping alternatives for their orthopedic device needs. Many hospitals, particularly those with large case volumes, have strived to increase purchasing power by consolidating vendors, thereby enabling them to bargain for lower prices of spinal implants” (Page 431).

Additionally, former NuVasive CEO, Grogory Lucier, on the 3Q 2018 conference call discussed his expectation for increasing consolidation in the spinal business. He told analysts that he “expects the spine device industry to consolidate around four or five bigger, well-capitalized players as healthcare systems slim down their vendor lists amid a shift to value-based purchasing with measurable clinical outcomes.”

As hospital systems in the US consolidate vendors, RTIX management realized it was just a matter of time before their small spine business would find itself on the outside looking in. As all good management teams, Farhat and the senior leadership team assessed the situation and determined that the company would need a new strategy for this business. They chose to use the stable, predictable cash flow from the OEM tissue business to fund R&D to develop new applications while also adding scale and technology through inorganic growth. This combination of moves increased the size and breadth of offerings for the spine business and positioned it to become a more relevant player in the space, allowing the company to return to double digit growth.

Successfully shifting the mix of business toward spine allowed the company to experience faster total growth. The valuation gap that existed between themselves and other spine peers should narrow and eventually disappear. Faster revenue growth and higher valuation multiples could be a powerful combination for the share price of RTIX as the company has been historically quite cheaply compared to other similar-sized medical device companies. We believe this discount is attributed to the company’s two distinct businesses units: one bigger, mature business but lacking in growth and the other, a more interesting and potentially faster growing spine business but lacking in direction and scale. Investors realized the less than ideal situation of RTIX and deservedly valued the company at a discount to peers.

However, with the shift in strategy upon the entrance of new CEO, Camille Farhat, we began to see the early signs of a new and much more interesting company. While Farhat appreciated and respected the OEM tissue business, in our opinion, he saw more value for the business in private hands due to the nature of the industry and the conglomerate discount RTIX was receiving as a result.

Management shifted its focus to scale the spine business in order to create a business capable of being a stand-alone player. RTIX executed several strategic agreements to begin manufacturing and distribution of TETRAfuse as well as an exclusive distribution agreement for ViBone. Additionally, RTIX acquired Zyga Technology Paradigm Spine. Concurrently, management built out its leadership team and sales force to allow the spine company to hit the ground running as its own entity.

On the Q4 19 earnings call, Farhat said “we are nearly 3 years into a strategic transformation for RTI. And in that time, we have reduced the complexity of the company to focus on OEM and spine, we have driven operational excellence across our manufacturing sites, and successfully monetized $25 million in cost from our operations. We have also rebuilt top leadership roles and built a customer-centric and growth-oriented culture.”

Farhat went on to summarize the progress and positioning of the spine business highlighting that RTIX has

“secured 4 high-growth, high-margin product platforms with Coflex, Simmetry, Fortilink and ViBone. We are building a novel therapies channel, which is now showing quarter-over-quarter growth, and our worldwide product plan in spine is expected to begin materializing this year as expected. With this substantial progress, we now have sufficient scale in both OEM and spine to operate as independent businesses. In considering the third pillar of our strategy, we considered how best to accelerate the growth of both OEMs and spine, both of which have clear strategic road maps and significant opportunities for growth. Our goal for the spine business is to drive double-digit top line revenue growth over the long term. We believe we are poised to execute and deliver on that goal through continued execution in our novel therapies business and new product development, which we expect to result in a minimum of 10 new product introductions during each of the next 2 years. I'd like to note that while these businesses are being structurally separated, they will have an ongoing business relationship. We expect the spine business will become a leading customer for OEM, sourcing a portion of product development and manufacturing directly from the OEM business in support of the established therapies portfolio. This allows the spine business to focus on future innovation and commercial execution, including the marketing, sales and distribution of the product portfolio.”

Exiting 2019, RTIX’s spine business achieved almost $120M in revenue worldwide, putting the company on pace for a double-digit growth year. This positions the company as a top 10 spine business in the US with gross margins among the best in the industry north of 75%. As mentioned in the quote above, management has committed to at least 10 new product launches for each of the next several years. Product launches will be an integral part of maintaining such strong margins while driving double digit revenue growth and should help the company sustain and even improve the recent momentum in spine sales.

Sale of the OEM Tissue Business

The sale of the OEM tissue business came after more than 3 years of business rationalization and margin improvement initiatives within the segment. During this period, RTIX’s management team removed $25M of operating costs from the company while also improving manufacturing quality and reinvigorated key leadership and sales roles to position the business for future growth.

Within the tissue business, this management team returned the segment to growth after years of difficulty caused by the removal for sale of their distributed MAP3 product by the FDA. Since beginning the turnaround, management secured long-term contracts for more than 70% of the customers of this business, improving the visibility of the total company. Concurrently, they have also reinvigorated the pipeline of new products and customers. All of these measures significantly improved the attractiveness of this asset to potential buyers.

These efforts culminated in the company entering into “a definitive agreement to sell the OEM business for a total consideration of $490 million to Montagu, a global private equity firm. We are excited about this transaction, not only because of the value that is immediately created, but also because the OEM business is going to an owner who continues to appreciate the business and the expertise of the people, and is enthusiastic about investing and accelerating its growth and development” said Camille Farhat on the Q4 2019 earnings call.

Unfortunately for RTIX, the company announced that due to an internal review, it needed to restate financials for several years which caused the company to miss its filing deadline for Q4 and FY 2019 financials. Specifically, the issue was regarding the timing of revenue recognition of certain OEM contracts. Worse still, the company’s internal review was triggered by an SEC investigation of periods 2014-2016.

Remember that Camille Farhat and the new management team took over early in 2017, so this issue stems from the previous management team of the company. On June 8th 2020, RTIX filed its 2019 financials and completed its internal review leading a few minor restatements. The restatements only resulted in some small adjustments to the financial statements from 2014-2019. Worth noting is that in each of the re-stated years, the company had a less than a $1M impact, with the exception of 2016 which had just over $3M adjustment

All in all, this is not as bad as it could have been and as a result, RTIX and Montagu amended the acquisition terms, extending the closing date of the deal to August 31st and RTIX has scheduled the shareholder vote for July 15th (which we expect to be positively affirmed). Additionally, the parties also agreed to lower the purchase price by about $40M while also eliminating an ownership stake in the go-forward OEM business for RTIX worth about $10M today. Upon closing of the transaction, RTIX will run the remaining spine business which has sales of more than $125M including a full year of Paradigm, no debt, and between $135M and $160M of cash to help support the growth of the business.

Dissolving the historical discount to peers

Historically, RTIX has traded at a significant discount valuation to peers for several reasons including lack of growth, middling margins, and a conglomerate discount for two related but distinct businesses. When Farhat joined RTIX in 2017, he quickly recognized the significant opportunity to improve shareholder value by simplifying the business and returning to growth in niche and specialty spine applications. The implications of the latter not only mean less competition but also higher gross margins. The company maintains very strong 75%+ gross margins in this business unit which is roughly 1500 bps higher than the historical combined company.

Additionally, with a new and reinvigorated R&D pipeline being augmented by specific product and company acquisitions, the company set itself up to significantly accelerate growth going forward. RTIX management has stated publicly that they expect at least 10 new products to be launched in each of the next two years. They also expect to be at least cashflow break even in 2021 meaning the significant cash on the balance sheet represents considerable dry powder to continue their inorganic growth ambitions.

“Well, I think as we've demonstrated with this transaction that we just completed, our focus is on the creation of shareholder value. And I think we've been saying for well over a year that The Street didn't appreciate the value of the 2 pieces within the business and that we had an OEM business that was worth more than our enterprise value and the spine business was kind of right around the tree.” Jonathon Singer - Q4 19 Earnings Call

The table below highlights the long-term discount RTIX has experienced relative to peers. For the last 10-years, RTIX has been among the cheapest spine companies in the peer group used for this analysis. Furthermore, there is only one spine company in our group that currently has a lower EV/S than RTIX. Notice that recently investors have begun to realize the historical gap needs to close given the new face of the company.

Our research indicates that the sale of the OEM business will help address the three primary historic issues that have led to RTIX trading at a significant discount to peers. First, by removing the OEM business, the company has significantly reduced the complexity of the company while also removing the traditional conglomerate discount applied to its shares. Furthermore, pure-play spine companies tend to trade at relatively high valuation levels relative to other medical companies. Finally, by removing the large and mature OEM business, it will uncover the significant organic growth potential being developed in the spine business currently. Historically, higher organic growth is associated with higher multiples for stocks across industries. We expect to see an inflection in organic growth hit the numbers late in 2020 and into 2021 as RTIX begins its new product release cadence discussed earlier.

Why do we like RTIX now?

At 1035 Capital, we look for companies that are undergoing significant positive catalysts to drive improvements in sales growth, margins and asset efficiency. RTIX is in a unique position to address all three of these with the divestiture of the OEM tissue business. In our opinion, RTIX is currently at the stage of its turnaround when the last several years of hard work to fix the company will begin to accrue value to shareholders. We think RTIX perfectly fits one of our key philosophy tenants of “front running the black box” which is to position ourselves in companies that others in the market are not yet aware of the major changes occurring.

While there remains uncertainty in RTIX, the company has overcome the most significant hurdles to closing the transformative OEM tissue deal. At this point, the remaining hurdles are primarily just procedural including the upcoming shareholder vote. Due to this uncertainty, the company is trading at a significant discount to peers based on the pro-forma spine business alone. We believe that as investors come to realize the new remaining company for what it is i.e. a pure-play, niche spine company with double digit growth and 75%+ gross margins, investors will re-evaluate the company to close the gap with peers.

Valuation

For purposes of our valuation, we assumed the spinoff of the OEM business occurs as amended and used the remaining spine business for RTIX in our valuation analysis. We then compared the remaining company to other public peers in the spine space to derive a price target for RTIX. Recall the RTIX spine business will have 75%+ gross margins as well as solid double-digit growth. Given recent growth rates, and previous management commentary we assumed the mid-point at 17.5% sales growth.

As we have discussed, the transformation of RTIX’s business should lead to significantly higher valuation multiples as investors come to understand the transformation that is occurring. As seen in the tables below, the average and median EV/S for spine companies is between 2.5-3.5x. Currently, RTIX is in the mid 1-1.5x depending on current year or forward year numbers. Therefore, this is a 1.5-2.5 turn gap that RTIX can close as it becomes a pure-play spine company with a reinvigorated sales force and product suite.

For our valuation, we looked across the peer’s business models and found the NUVA, GMED and ATEC had similar business models with similar margins and growth rates. Thus, over time, we think RTIX can achieve similar multiples of 2.5-3x EV/S. Using just the spine business revenues and the assumed growth rate of 17.5% for the forward year, we arrive at a target price of $7.50, which at the time of this writing, represents more than 150% upside in RTIX.

(Source: Company reports, and Seeking Alpha, Koyfin.com for estimates & charts, TIKR.com for estimates and transcripts, Author Calculations)

Risks

Slowing demand for spine surgery

Unexpected regulatory changes

Loss of major customers

Hospitals narrowing supplier relationships

Competition pressures pricing

Inability to win new customers

Delayed surgeries due to COVID-19

Conclusion

During the last three years, CEO Camille Farhat and his senior leadership team have focused on tackling and correcting each of the drivers of RTIX’s historical valuation gap to peers. The management team’s work to turn around the business - from cutting costs to reinvigorating the sales and R&D teams to adding exciting new products through acquisitions - were unfortunately overshadowed by the internal investigation that lead to some minor financial restatements. At 1035 Capital, we target companies like RTIX with significant moving parts as we believe strong catalysts are hard to find and even harder to analyze but provide investors willing to do the work with opportunities to significantly outperform through due diligence.

With the recently filed 2019 10K and associated updates on the merger, the last remaining hurdle to the sale of the OEM business is the shareholder vote on July 15th. Given the biggest risks are now behind the company, we believe that investors can now confidently step into RTIX with the closing of the OEM business representing a significant near-term catalyst. As management proves the spine business is truly strong enough to be a standalone company driving strong margins with solid double-digit growth, we anticipate that the sale of the OEM business should be followed by a period of revaluation driving the stock price higher over time.

If you enjoyed this article and would like to be alerted of new publications, please follow us by going to the top of the page and clicking the "Follow" button or click here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RTIX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional Disclosure: 1035 Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.